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Jonathan Taylor eschews hold-in amid extension talks: 'I have faith' in Colts, agent

Published: Jul 30, 2026 at 09:47 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Jonathan Taylor entered training camp in 2023 looking for a new contract. At the time, he staged a hold-in and requested a trade after an infamous bus meeting with Jim Irsay.

Taylor is once again looking for a contract extension, but this time around, things are much less contentious. There is no planned hold-in. There aren't harsh words uttered or ultimatums declared.

"I have faith," Taylor said Wednesday when asked about a potential extension before the season, via The Indianapolis Star. "There have been some good conversations, but I have faith between my agent and the front office. Like I've said already, I would love to be a Colt for life, and I have faith that things are moving in the right direction."

Coming off a 1,585-yard rushing season in which he led the NFL with 323 carries and 18 rushing touchdowns, Taylor ranks first all-time in franchise history in rushing scores (69) and second in rushing yards -- 1,629 yards from passing Edgerrin James.

Taylor inked a three-year, $42 million extension in 2023. The 27-year-old now enters the final year of the pact, still playing at an elite level. Taylor said his consistent production proves he's one of the few workhorses in the NFL.

"I just think we've continued to play at a high level -- not only myself, but plenty of other backs in the league," Taylor said. "I think they've played at an extremely high level at different ages. (Three years ago), I think that was probably a time period where there may have been a blip with a couple of guys, but I think now it doesn't matter what you are or if you're an elite guy.

"I think it shows on and off the field, and people are continuing to prove that."

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Since 2024, only Derrick Henry (32) and Saquon Barkley (29) have generated more rushing yards than Taylor. The Colts back believes that the effectiveness of running backs even as they age in today's NFL speaks to the longevity they can sustain.

"Saquon isn't as old as Derrick Henry, but Derrick's doing something that's crazy, and I think people need to take notice," Taylor said. "Derrick just went for (nearly) 1,600 (yards), and he's not stopping. I just think year-in and year-out, those guys you mentioned and a few others, it doesn't matter if they're 25 or 32, they're still playing at a high level.

"At the end of the day, analytics doesn't really matter. If you're a baller and can help your team win and you're an elite guy in a very difficult league, I think it's worth something."

Taylor is the keystone of the Colts offense, particularly with Daniel Jones coming off injury. The RB has the leverage to push for a new deal -- in a pivotal season for general manager Chris Ballard, Indy can't afford to be without its playmaking back. Instead of fire and brimstone this time around, Taylor is taking a more cordial approach to getting that extension.

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