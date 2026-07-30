Jonathan Taylor eschews hold-in amid extension talks: 'I have faith' in Colts, agent

Jonathan Taylor entered training camp in 2023 looking for a new contract. At the time, he staged a hold-in and requested a trade after an infamous bus meeting with Jim Irsay.

Taylor is once again looking for a contract extension, but this time around, things are much less contentious. There is no planned hold-in. There aren't harsh words uttered or ultimatums declared.

"I have faith," Taylor said Wednesday when asked about a potential extension before the season, via The Indianapolis Star. "There have been some good conversations, but I have faith between my agent and the front office. Like I've said already, I would love to be a Colt for life, and I have faith that things are moving in the right direction."

Coming off a 1,585-yard rushing season in which he led the NFL with 323 carries and 18 rushing touchdowns, Taylor ranks first all-time in franchise history in rushing scores (69) and second in rushing yards -- 1,629 yards from passing Edgerrin James.

Taylor inked a three-year, $42 million extension in 2023. The 27-year-old now enters the final year of the pact, still playing at an elite level. Taylor said his consistent production proves he's one of the few workhorses in the NFL.

"I just think we've continued to play at a high level -- not only myself, but plenty of other backs in the league," Taylor said. "I think they've played at an extremely high level at different ages. (Three years ago), I think that was probably a time period where there may have been a blip with a couple of guys, but I think now it doesn't matter what you are or if you're an elite guy.