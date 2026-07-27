The key to the Indianapolis Colts' success in 2026 will be quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off an Achilles tear. If he can pick up where he left off early last season, Indy could compete for the AFC South title. If he struggles, the campaign could be a slog.

Heading into training camp, Jones continues to trend in the right direction.

The quarterback joined the ESPN broadcast of the NFL FLAG Championships on Sunday in Westfield, Indiana, and gave a quick update on his recovery.

“I feel good. Really good,” Jones said. “Excited to get going. We report tomorrow (Monday), first practice Wednesday, so good to go. I’m excited to get rolling.”