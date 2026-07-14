Fantasy football RB rankings for 2026 NFL season: Draft tiers and analysis

Training camp is almost here, which means it's time to prepare for fantasy football drafts. With that in mind, I'm taking a look at the four main fantasy positions in the game -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end -- and providing my rankings/tiers for each, continuing with RBs.
NOTE: All fantasy scoring data is via FantasyPros.
Tier 1
- Jahmyr Gibbs versus Bijan Robinson for the No. 1 spot is one of the tougher calls in this exercise. Obviously, they're already elite players -- a cut above the rest at RB -- but there might even be another level to unlock for both. David Montgomery was shipped from the Lions to the Texans, and Tyler Allgeier is no longer around to take away precious red-zone carries from Robinson. In the end, I'm leaning into the upside by giving Gibbs the edge. Detroit's offense has a chance to be the league's most potent. I don't see the same potential in Atlanta, mostly because of the quarterback situation, but it will not be a surprise if Robinson racks up enough checkdown catches to finish on top.
Tier 2
- The drop-off can be sudden and steep for running backs who hit age 30, like Christian McCaffrey did in June. His receiving ability continues to put him in play to be the top scorer at his position, though.
- Jonathan Taylor has No. 1 fantasy RB potential, but I'm hedging a bit because of the uncertainty around when Daniel Jones will be back to full strength. I can't easily shake off the Colts' second-half collapse, which began even before Jones suffered his season-ending Achilles tear.
- There are concerns about De'Von Achane's production taking a step back as he adapts to a new offense led by Malik Willis, who will be making a good share of plays with his legs. I fear for the Dolphins offense as a whole as it begins a new era with a supporting cast that leaves a lot to be desired, but Achane is too electric with the ball in his hands for me to place him far outside of the top five.
- I wouldn't spend too much time dwelling on the disappointment of Ashton Jeanty's rookie year. It's a new day in Vegas with a coach who appears prepared to keep his RB1 well fed in a system that will give the second-year pro a chance to flourish.
- It seems safe to say we've seen the best of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, but they're both freak athletes who could push Father Time off for at least another year. These are not RBs to break the bank for anymore, but for low-end RB1 value, they should be solid investments.
- If Omarion Hampton -- and the Chargers' offensive line -- can stay healthy, a Year 2 breakout is easy to envision.
- I can sense the Kenneth Walker III buzz building -- and I'm buying into it. The Chiefs appear to have the running back they've needed for a while now. Walker might never see the traditional bell-cow workload, but I expect Andy Reid to get enough out of his new weapon to justify this Tier 2 slotting.
Tier 3
- If you dig consistency over razzle-dazzle, Kyren Williams might be your guy. He has been a top-10 RB in fantasy points per game (FPPG) for three consecutive seasons.
- I worry Jeremiyah Love is walking into the same trap that was set for Ashton Jeanty a year ago: a toxic concoction of sky-high individual expectations for a rookie on a bad team. Paying an RB1 price is a bit rich for my taste, even for a rare talent like Love. But as an RB2? I'd be down.
- I don't know what to expect from Josh Jacobs in 2026, as the investigation stemming from his May arrest reportedly continues.
- Cam Skattebo is promising to change absolutely nothing about his running style as he returns from a gruesome ankle injury that ended his rookie season in Week 8. Understandably, there's a lot of excitement about his comeback after he produced like a fantasy RB1 in the six weeks leading up to the injury. I'm not ready to put the severe setback out of mind and bank on RB1 value all season long, but I won't deny the upside.
- Optimism seems to be booming for Quinshon Judkins, who showed immense promise as a rookie prior to the ankle injury and fractured fibula that ended his season. I'm not particularly enthusiastic about Cleveland's offense as a whole right now, but I'd take Judkins as the RB2 on my roster.
Tier 4
- I would not recommend waiting until Tier 4 to draft a running back this year.
- TreVeyon Henderson gained 80-plus yards every time he received at least 15 touches last season. The problem was he handled 15 or more touches in just six games. As long as the Patriots are still featuring Rhamondre Stevenson and trusting the veteran more in pass protection, it's going to be difficult for Henderson to climb higher than low-end RB2 status in fantasy.
- I'm fascinated to see how much the Seahawks put on the plate of Jadarian Price, a first-round pick who was the RB2 on his college team (thanks to Jeremiyah Love). With Kenneth Walker III off to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered in the Divisional Round, the door is wide open for touches in the Seattle backfield. Price could far outperform his ranking here if he runs away with the job, but Charbonnet will be back at some point and free-agent signee Emanuel Wilson has proven he can succeed as a short-term starter.
Tier 5
- The vibes around Bucky Irving feel so far away from where they were a year ago. There are potential hazards I can't overlook. His injury history, the arrival of Kenny Gainwell and the goal-line vulturing of Sean Tucker push Irving down my board.
- I know it's not sexy, but Tony Pollard has been a top-30 fantasy RB for four straight seasons, playing for two different teams and four different play-callers in that span. His job appears safe in Tennessee, so I'm anticipating more of the same from him.
- If you want to avoid Broncos running backs at all costs, I get it. It's crowded in the Denver backfield, with rookie Jonah Coleman joining RJ Harvey and the injury-prone J.K. Dobbins.
- Unless an injury clears the way for Aaron Jones Sr. or Jordan Mason to take on a larger workload, I'm not seeing a lot of upside for the Vikings' RBs.
- The Commanders seem to be in committee mode at running back, which doesn't bode particularly well for Rachaad White or Jacory Croskey-Merritt's fantasy value. White's pass-catching prowess shouldn't be overlooked, though.
Tier 6
- If you're looking to take a late flier on a runner with a chance to break out, the Jonathon Brooks mystique is burning bright in some circles this offseason. A top-50 pick back in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brooks is coming off two tears of his right ACL and missed all of last season. He has the talent to become a factor in fantasy, and it appears the Panthers are giving him an opportunity to carve out a significant role.
- We have fully entered handcuff territory in Tier 6, and rostering these players could be more of a luxury than a necessity, depending on your league's format.
- The arrival of Travis Etienne in New Orleans might have wiped out the limited fantasy value Alvin Kamara had left, although he did make 33 catches in 11 games last season. Still, we can't count on him bouncing back in any serious way fantasy-wise.
- Emanuel Wilson is worth a late dart throw. Zach Charbonnet is coming back from an ACL tear he suffered in January, so if rookie Jadarian Price isn't ready for lead-back duty from Day 1 in Seattle, Wilson could have legit Flex appeal, at least early in the season.