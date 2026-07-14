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Fantasy football RB rankings for 2026 NFL season: Draft tiers and analysis

Published: Jul 14, 2026 at 01:02 PM
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Dan Parr

Senior Editor, Draft Strategy

Training camp is almost here, which means it's time to prepare for fantasy football drafts. With that in mind, I'm taking a look at the four main fantasy positions in the game -- quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end -- and providing my rankings/tiers for each, continuing with RBs.

NOTE: All fantasy scoring data is via FantasyPros.

Tier 1

Rank
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
Rank
2
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
  • Jahmyr Gibbs versus Bijan Robinson for the No. 1 spot is one of the tougher calls in this exercise. Obviously, they're already elite players -- a cut above the rest at RB -- but there might even be another level to unlock for both. David Montgomery was shipped from the Lions to the Texans, and Tyler Allgeier is no longer around to take away precious red-zone carries from Robinson. In the end, I'm leaning into the upside by giving Gibbs the edge. Detroit's offense has a chance to be the league's most potent. I don't see the same potential in Atlanta, mostly because of the quarterback situation, but it will not be a surprise if Robinson racks up enough checkdown catches to finish on top.

Tier 2

Rank
3
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
Rank
4
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
Rank
5
James Cook
James Cook
Buffalo Bills
Rank
6
De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
Rank
7
Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty
Las Vegas Raiders
Rank
8
Chase Brown
Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
Rank
9
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens
Rank
10
Omarion Hampton
Omarion Hampton
Los Angeles Chargers
Rank
11
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
Rank
12
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Kansas City Chiefs
  • The drop-off can be sudden and steep for running backs who hit age 30, like Christian McCaffrey did in June. His receiving ability continues to put him in play to be the top scorer at his position, though.
  • Jonathan Taylor has No. 1 fantasy RB potential, but I'm hedging a bit because of the uncertainty around when Daniel Jones will be back to full strength. I can't easily shake off the Colts' second-half collapse, which began even before Jones suffered his season-ending Achilles tear.
  • There are concerns about De'Von Achane's production taking a step back as he adapts to a new offense led by Malik Willis, who will be making a good share of plays with his legs. I fear for the Dolphins offense as a whole as it begins a new era with a supporting cast that leaves a lot to be desired, but Achane is too electric with the ball in his hands for me to place him far outside of the top five.
  • I wouldn't spend too much time dwelling on the disappointment of Ashton Jeanty's rookie year. It's a new day in Vegas with a coach who appears prepared to keep his RB1 well fed in a system that will give the second-year pro a chance to flourish.
  • It seems safe to say we've seen the best of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, but they're both freak athletes who could push Father Time off for at least another year. These are not RBs to break the bank for anymore, but for low-end RB1 value, they should be solid investments.
  • If Omarion Hampton -- and the Chargers' offensive line -- can stay healthy, a Year 2 breakout is easy to envision.
  • I can sense the Kenneth Walker III buzz building -- and I'm buying into it. The Chiefs appear to have the running back they've needed for a while now. Walker might never see the traditional bell-cow workload, but I expect Andy Reid to get enough out of his new weapon to justify this Tier 2 slotting.

Tier 3

Rank
13
Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
Rank
14
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
New York Jets
Rank
15
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
Dallas Cowboys
Rank
16
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · Arizona Cardinals
Rank
17
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers
Rank
18
Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo
New York Giants
Rank
19
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
New Orleans Saints
Rank
20
Quinshon Judkins
Quinshon Judkins
Cleveland Browns
  • If you dig consistency over razzle-dazzle, Kyren Williams might be your guy. He has been a top-10 RB in fantasy points per game (FPPG) for three consecutive seasons.
  • I worry Jeremiyah Love is walking into the same trap that was set for Ashton Jeanty a year ago: a toxic concoction of sky-high individual expectations for a rookie on a bad team. Paying an RB1 price is a bit rich for my taste, even for a rare talent like Love. But as an RB2? I'd be down.
  • I don't know what to expect from Josh Jacobs in 2026, as the investigation stemming from his May arrest reportedly continues.
  • Cam Skattebo is promising to change absolutely nothing about his running style as he returns from a gruesome ankle injury that ended his rookie season in Week 8. Understandably, there's a lot of excitement about his comeback after he produced like a fantasy RB1 in the six weeks leading up to the injury. I'm not ready to put the severe setback out of mind and bank on RB1 value all season long, but I won't deny the upside.
  • Optimism seems to be booming for Quinshon Judkins, who showed immense promise as a rookie prior to the ankle injury and fractured fibula that ended his season. I'm not particularly enthusiastic about Cleveland's offense as a whole right now, but I'd take Judkins as the RB2 on my roster.

Tier 4

Rank
21
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Houston Texans
Rank
22
TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson
New England Patriots
Rank
23
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Chicago Bears
Rank
24
Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rank
25
Jadarian Price
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame · Seattle Seahawks
Rank
26
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots
  • I would not recommend waiting until Tier 4 to draft a running back this year.
  • TreVeyon Henderson gained 80-plus yards every time he received at least 15 touches last season. The problem was he handled 15 or more touches in just six games. As long as the Patriots are still featuring Rhamondre Stevenson and trusting the veteran more in pass protection, it's going to be difficult for Henderson to climb higher than low-end RB2 status in fantasy.
  • I'm fascinated to see how much the Seahawks put on the plate of Jadarian Price, a first-round pick who was the RB2 on his college team (thanks to Jeremiyah Love). With Kenneth Walker III off to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered in the Divisional Round, the door is wide open for touches in the Seattle backfield. Price could far outperform his ranking here if he runs away with the job, but Charbonnet will be back at some point and free-agent signee Emanuel Wilson has proven he can succeed as a short-term starter.

Tier 5

Rank
27
Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rank
28
Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans
Rank
29
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
Rank
30
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Warren
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rank
31
Rico Dowdle
Rico Dowdle
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rank
32
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Gainwell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rank
33
RJ Harvey
RJ Harvey
Denver Broncos
Rank
34
Kyle Monangai
Kyle Monangai
Chicago Bears
Rank
35
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings
Rank
36
J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos
Rank
37
Blake Corum
Blake Corum
Los Angeles Rams
Rank
38
Rachaad White
Rachaad White
Washington Commanders
Rank
39
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Washington Commanders
Rank
40
Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason
Minnesota Vikings
  • The vibes around Bucky Irving feel so far away from where they were a year ago. There are potential hazards I can't overlook. His injury history, the arrival of Kenny Gainwell and the goal-line vulturing of Sean Tucker push Irving down my board.
  • I know it's not sexy, but Tony Pollard has been a top-30 fantasy RB for four straight seasons, playing for two different teams and four different play-callers in that span. His job appears safe in Tennessee, so I'm anticipating more of the same from him.
  • If you want to avoid Broncos running backs at all costs, I get it. It's crowded in the Denver backfield, with rookie Jonah Coleman joining RJ Harvey and the injury-prone J.K. Dobbins.
  • Unless an injury clears the way for Aaron Jones Sr. or Jordan Mason to take on a larger workload, I'm not seeing a lot of upside for the Vikings' RBs.
  • The Commanders seem to be in committee mode at running back, which doesn't bode particularly well for Rachaad White or Jacory Croskey-Merritt's fantasy value. White's pass-catching prowess shouldn't be overlooked, though.

Related Links

Tier 6

Rank
41
Jonathon Brooks
Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
Rank
42
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rank
43
Woody Marks
Woody Marks
Houston Texans
Rank
44
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
New York Giants
Rank
45
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco
Detroit Lions
Rank
46
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
Rank
47
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Allgeier
Arizona Cardinals
Rank
48
Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
Seattle Seahawks
Rank
49
Justice Hill
Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
Rank
50
Zach Charbonnet
Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
  • If you're looking to take a late flier on a runner with a chance to break out, the Jonathon Brooks mystique is burning bright in some circles this offseason. A top-50 pick back in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brooks is coming off two tears of his right ACL and missed all of last season. He has the talent to become a factor in fantasy, and it appears the Panthers are giving him an opportunity to carve out a significant role.
  • We have fully entered handcuff territory in Tier 6, and rostering these players could be more of a luxury than a necessity, depending on your league's format.
  • The arrival of Travis Etienne in New Orleans might have wiped out the limited fantasy value Alvin Kamara had left, although he did make 33 catches in 11 games last season. Still, we can't count on him bouncing back in any serious way fantasy-wise.
  • Emanuel Wilson is worth a late dart throw. Zach Charbonnet is coming back from an ACL tear he suffered in January, so if rookie Jadarian Price isn't ready for lead-back duty from Day 1 in Seattle, Wilson could have legit Flex appeal, at least early in the season.

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