Colts aiming to 'take some of that workload off' RB Jonathan Taylor in 2026

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 323 rushes in 2025, the second time in his six-year career he's sat atop the totes stats and the third time he's been above the 300-plus rush threshold.

In 2026, the Colts would like to lighten the 27-year-old's load.

"We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him," running backs coach DeAndre Smith said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. "If I can find another guy or two that can take some of those carries off, he's just going to be that much better.

"So, it's definitely been a constant conversation. I'm aware of it. When he's healthy, we've got a chance to win every game. So, that's always the first thing I think about: making sure he's available every week."

It's a nice sentiment to enter the season. In practice, it will be more difficult to take Taylor off the field even for a few reps.