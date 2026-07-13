 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Colts aiming to 'take some of that workload off' RB Jonathan Taylor in 2026

Published: Jul 13, 2026 at 07:08 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 323 rushes in 2025, the second time in his six-year career he's sat atop the totes stats and the third time he's been above the 300-plus rush threshold.

In 2026, the Colts would like to lighten the 27-year-old's load.

"We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him," running backs coach DeAndre Smith said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. "If I can find another guy or two that can take some of those carries off, he's just going to be that much better.

"So, it's definitely been a constant conversation. I'm aware of it. When he's healthy, we've got a chance to win every game. So, that's always the first thing I think about: making sure he's available every week."

It's a nice sentiment to enter the season. In practice, it will be more difficult to take Taylor off the field even for a few reps.

"Obviously, he's a hell of a player," Steichen said recently. "It's hard to take him off the field when he's running so good."

Related Links

A year ago, Taylor took 323 of the 372 Colts' RB carries. Daniel Jones, who exited the season with a ruptured Achilles after 13 games, was second on the club in rush attempts with 45. Essentially, the ground game was Taylor. DJ Giddens took 26 carries over nine games last season, the second-most among Indy RBs.

The question entering camp is whether the Colts have a backup they can trust to give Taylor some reps off. Giddens, a fifth-round pick in 2025, sits as the backup right now. Indy drafted Seth McGowan in the seventh round of April's draft. The rookie could push for snaps during camp.

The reality is that Taylor still projects to get the overwhelming number of touches in 2026. The veteran, who said he's "very meticulous" about his offseason work in preparing for the season, is fine with whatever the club throws at him.

"Whether it's a large workload or a minimum workload," he said, "I'm prepared and ready to go."

Taylor is entering the final season of a three-year contract and hopes to get an extension that will keep him in Indy for the rest of his career.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Packers sign LB Isaiah McDuffie to contract extension

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-69: Lamar Jackson slides 67 spots after two straight years at No. 2

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Demario Davis: Jets brought me in to 'model what they want that culture to look like'

Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Jets imported a slew of veterans to help solve a leadership void on Aaron Glenn's club. Demario Davis understands that he wasn't signed just for his on-field prowess.

news

Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs: There is no WR2 better than me

Stefon Diggs is coming off a 1,013-yard 2025 campaign but remains a free agent ahead of training camps opening later this month.

news

News & Notes from Around the NFL: Dolphins' Patrick Paul aspires to be president; Micah Parsons not happy with perceived Jordan Love slight

It might be the NFL's slower season before training camps commence, but there's still plenty of football happenings on the field, off the field and Around the NFL.

news

Is 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk a TE or FB? 'I'm a fullback when it comes to contract negotiations, which hurts'

One of the NFL's preeminent fullbacks, the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk lines up all over the field, leading to wonder if he's more of a tight end, and if he should be compensated as such.

news

Brian Schottenheimer wants to win Super Bowl for Cowboys players – and get 'extra' Super Bowl ring for late father

Brian Schottenheimer isn't shying away from speaking about the Cowboys' belief they'll make it to the Super Bowl. If it comes to fruition and Dallas wins it all, Brian plans to ask for an extra ring for his late father, Marty.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers great Lavonte David: 'Maybe I should've waited' to retire to play with Rueben Bain

Following his retirement, Lavonte David talked with Buccaneers first-round pick Rueben Bain, who mused how great it would've been for the two to play together.

news

Dolphins' Patrick Paul: Tua Tagovailoa 'definitely going to win' Falcons' starting QB job

Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul is pulling for his former quarterback and predicting a Tua Tagovailoa comeback story as the starting quarterback of the Falcons in 2026.

news

Titans' Tyjae Spears says 2026 will be season of 'change': 'We are going to have a winning record this year'

Following four straight losing seasons and back-to-back 14-loss years, the Titans "are going to have a winning record this year," running back Tyjae Spears said.