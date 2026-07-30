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NFL news roundup: Bengals' Shemar Stewart hyperextended knee; Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice

Published: Jul 30, 2026 at 10:28 AM
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Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Thursday and participated in individual drills, per local reporters. Tagovailoa sat out Wednesday's session after a back injury flared up, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • DE Shemar Stewart hyperextended his knee during Wednesdasy's pratice but avoided a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The belief is that Stewart avoided ligament damage.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • OL Giovanni Manu is expected to miss 12-14 weeks, coach Dan Campbell said. Manu was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Manu started one of four games played in 2025, his second NFL season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURIES

  • LB Jack Kiser suffered a right knee injury in Wednesday's practice but is expected to return at some point during training camp. The second-year defender played in 14 games in 2025.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • CB Carlton Davis won't participate in Thursday's practice, Vrabel said. Davis left Tuesday's practice early.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • CB Kool-Aid McKinstry exited practice early as a precaution after he rolled his ankle, per HC Kellen Moore.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • WR Calvin Ridley (illness) will participate in practice on Thursday, per HC Robert Saleh.
  • OTJC Latham will be activated off the team's PUP list today.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • WR Treylon Burks (foot) won't participate in Thursday's practice, coach Dan Quinn said.
  • C Nick Allegretti (calf) won't practice Thursday, per Quinn.

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