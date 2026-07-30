NFL news roundup: Bengals' Shemar Stewart hyperextended knee; Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice

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INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Thursday and participated in individual drills, per local reporters. Tagovailoa sat out Wednesday's session after a back injury flared up, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
SIGNINGS
- LB Josh Woods
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- DE Shemar Stewart hyperextended his knee during Wednesdasy's pratice but avoided a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The belief is that Stewart avoided ligament damage.
INJURIES
- OL Giovanni Manu is expected to miss 12-14 weeks, coach Dan Campbell said. Manu was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Manu started one of four games played in 2025, his second NFL season.
INJURIES
- LB Jack Kiser suffered a right knee injury in Wednesday's practice but is expected to return at some point during training camp. The second-year defender played in 14 games in 2025.
INJURIES
- CB Carlton Davis won't participate in Thursday's practice, Vrabel said. Davis left Tuesday's practice early.
INJURIES
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry exited practice early as a precaution after he rolled his ankle, per HC Kellen Moore.
INJURIES
- WR Calvin Ridley (illness) will participate in practice on Thursday, per HC Robert Saleh.
- OTJC Latham will be activated off the team's PUP list today.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- S Sanoussi Kane (waived/injured)
INJURIES
- WR Treylon Burks (foot) won't participate in Thursday's practice, coach Dan Quinn said.
- C Nick Allegretti (calf) won't practice Thursday, per Quinn.