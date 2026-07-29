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NFLN: SAINTS DT FEARED TO HAVE SUFFERED TORN ACL

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Kevin Patra
Senior News Writer
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The New Orleans Saints defense took a hit Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Tests are ongoing, but it’s likely the 2023 first-rounder will be ruled out for the season, Rapoport noted.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore told WWL Radio that Bresee appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during one of the early team periods. Moore couldn't confirm the exact injury, but said "it doesn't look great."

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The No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bresee hasn’t lived up to the lofty draft status, but has flashed some improvement the past two years. The 24-year-old was poised to play a key role along Brandon Staley’s defensive line. 2025 third-rounder Vernon Broughton, who played one game last year, and 2026 second-rounder Christen Miller will now be tasked with larger roles. Given the lack of experience, the Saints could look to add a veteran presence along the line in the coming weeks.

New Orleans picked up Bresee’s fifth-year option for 2027 in April.

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