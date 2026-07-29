The New Orleans Saints defense took a hit Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Tests are ongoing, but it’s likely the 2023 first-rounder will be ruled out for the season, Rapoport noted.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore told WWL Radio that Bresee appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during one of the early team periods. Moore couldn't confirm the exact injury, but said "it doesn't look great."