NFL position battles in 2026: Picks to win 12 notable training camp competitions

With training camps opening around the league, here are my picks to win 12 of the most high-profile position battles, starting with four QB competitions.
QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.
Penix’s health will determine whether we see a true competition develop before this one is called. Penix, who is working his way back from a knee injury, was unable to participate in 11-on-11s during summer workouts, and while he expected to be cleared for camp, it remains to be seen how close to 100 percent he’ll be. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa has taken most of the reps in the new offense and clearly has a leg up. The current administration isn’t married to Penix. They chose to bring in Tagovailoa. Those facts, coupled with the reality that Tua’s quick-trigger fits well with how head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to run his offense, make this battle lean heavily in Tagovailoa’s favor entering camp. It feels like it’s Tua’s job to lose, which he is plenty capable of.
THE PICK: Tua. The fit in Stefanski’s offense pushes him over the top.
QUARTERBACK: Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders
Watson seems to have the upper hand entering camp, despite Sanders’ marked improvements this offseason. I’d need to see consistent brilliance from the 30-year-old Watson to believe he’s the Browns’ best option. After missing 66 games over the past five seasons, and his play resembling an out-of-control lawn sprinkler when he has been on the field, can we really expect Watson to magically regain the form he sported during his Texans career? Sanders, meanwhile, showed a few flashes during his rookie season, and was willing to search out big plays. However, he was mostly inconsistent and will need to process things much more quickly to succeed as a starter. This is a truly open competition in my mind, with neither having an overwhelming edge. The likelihood we see both this season is extremely high.
THE PICK: Sanders. Just a hunch. I still can’t get over how bad Watson looked the last time we saw him on the field. Players usually don’t improve after being out for 21 months.
QUARTERBACK: Kirk Cousins vs. Fernando Mendoza
I believe head coach Klint Kubiak was sincere when he said back in March that he would prefer to start a veteran QB from Day 1 in hopes of giving a rookie time to acclimate. I also think it could be a prudent plan. Cousins knows the offense, and was better at the end of last season than most analysts and fans are willing to admit. He could get the ship off the dock while Mendoza, who is essentially learning an entirely new way of quarterbacking in Kubiak’s scheme, wades into the water. The battle here feels less like Cousins versus Mendoza than Mendoza versus Mendoza. If he comes out firing during camp and the preseason, the Raiders could scrap their plans. Nothing breathes life into a franchise like a rookie quarterback flashing brilliance and promise. If Mendoza makes a flawless transition, he could force his way onto the field earlier than expected.
THE PICK: Cousins. I think the Raiders choose a path for Mendoza similar to the one the Patriots took with Drake Maye, who made his first start in Week 6 of his rookie year.
QUARTERBACK: Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy
From the moment Murray signed his contract, it seems the assumption has been that the two-time Pro Bowler would easily leapfrog McCarthy. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell has repeatedly insisted that he’s holding a true quarterback competition. When he’s clicking, Murray has shown he can be a highlight machine, generating explosive plays and doing damage with his legs. He’s also been highly inconsistent the past few years, particularly on his downfield range. Murray, like McCarthy, also comes with injury concerns. It’s entirely conceivable that Murray might not fit in KOC’s offense, opening the door for McCarthy to steal the gig back. The team would need to see a lot of improvement from the third-year QB, however, after last year's woeful output. He can’t be sailing the ball 14 feet over Justin Jefferson’s head. The variance here for McCarthy feels massive. I believe he could win the starting job or be off the roster completely before Week 1. It all depends on what his camp looks like.
THE PICK: Murray. I’m not sure he’s the ideal fit for KOC’s offense, but he’s a clear upgrade over what McCarthy showed last year.
LEFT TACKLE: Braxton Jones vs. Jedrick Wills Jr. vs. Theo Benedet
Ozzy Trapilo won’t be ready to start the season as he recovers from a patellar tendon injury, making Caleb Williams’ blind-side protector a key camp battle. It’s likely Jones’ job to lose, but he wasn’t exactly playing well -- 14 QB pressures, two sacks allowed in four starts, per Next Gen Stats -- before last season’s injury opened the door for Trapilo. Willis flashed talent early in his career, but hasn’t stayed healthy, playing just 13 games over the past three seasons (and sitting out all of 2025). Benedet is the long shot of the group, but he could enter the lineup if both Jones and Willis crater or suffer injuries. The other spot along the Bears offensive line to watch is center, where second-round rookie Logan Jones could push Garrett Bradbury for the starting job.
THE PICK: Jones. I don't know if Willis will be healthy enough to put up a fight. This could be a spot where the Bears look to add another veteran if Jones struggles.
LEFT TACKLE: Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer tossed down the gauntlet in front of Guyton. The 2024 first-round pick must improve his play or face the possibility of losing his starting gig. It has the feel of a motivational tactic, given that Thomas, a 2024 seventh-rounder, didn’t play very well in four starts last season. However, it appears Thomas has improved enough entering Year 2 to make it a legit competition. The Cowboys haven’t had great left tackle play since Tyron Smith left after the 2023 season. Guyton has struggled as a run blocker and given up too many pressures. Ideally, he improves and wins the gig, solidifying the Cowboys' investment. It will be a big story if the seventh-rounder swipes the job to open the season. The Cowboys have the potential to be one of the top offenses in the NFL if the pass protection can improve.
THE PICK: Guyton. He’d have to really struggle to lose the job. But the fact that Tyler Smith is still being asked about potentially moving to left tackle if things get dire doesn’t make me confident about it.
OFFENSIVE LINE
- Right tackle: Blake Miller vs. Larry Borom
- Left guard: Christian Mahogany vs. Ben Bartch vs. Juice Scruggs vs. Miles Frazier
It’s been assumed since the draft that Miller would walk into the starting spot, but don’t count out Borom, particularly if the rookie has a few rough outings in camp. General manager Brad Holmes glowed about Borom’s right tackle ability before the draft. Needing a hot start, Detroit could choose the veteran over the rookie early in the season. On the interior, Mahogany has the inside track, but given his struggles last year, it’s not a given he’s the Week 1 starter. If Mahogany doesn’t improve significantly, Bartch or Scruggs could swoop in and steal the gig. Given the important role the Lions’ offensive line will play in determining whether the team can turn things around following last year’s disappointment, these are key battles to track.
THE PICK: Miller/Bartch. The Lions drafted Miller to start and will give him some runway. The hope is Mahogany can win the gig, but last year’s issues are a legit concern. I’m going to go with the upset.
BACKUP RECEIVER: DeMario Douglas vs. Kyle Williams vs. Kayshon Boutte vs. Efton Chism III
The offseason additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs have made it a crowded receiver room in New England. Mack Hollins figures to win the boundary role opposite Brown in three-receiver sets. He was solid when healthy last year and provided a field-stretching element the club missed when he wasn’t on the field. How the rest of the spots shake out -- with Douglas, Williams, Boutte and Chism competing for snaps -- remains a question. All have flashed at times, and all have come up shy as well. There have been rumors all offseason about trading Boutte, but he remains on the roster. It’s possible the 2023 sixth-round pick could be traded at the Aug. 30 cutdown deadline. It would be interesting if Hollins does indeed take on a dual WR/TE role and potentially open up another roster spot for the Pats to keep depth in the receiver room.
THE PICK: Hollins, Douglas, Williams and Boutte join Brown, Doubs and Hollins on the roster. If the Pats keep only two TEs with designs on giving Hollins reps at the position, then I think Chism would make the team. Boutte is the wild card. He’s talented and the most well rounded of the backups, but entering the final year of his deal, it feels like a trade is coming.
WIDE RECEIVER SPOTS OPPOSITE MALIK NABERS: Darius Slayton vs. Calvin Austin III vs. Darnell Mooney vs. Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Malachi Fields vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Braxton Berrios
There was finally some positive Nabers news, with the WR1 expected to avoid the PUP list, providing a sigh of relief for Giants fans. Even if Nabers isn’t 100 percent early in the season as he returns from a knee injury, his presence alone makes the rest of the receiver corps fall better into place. Sans Nabers, it’s a trove of 2s and 3s playing above their heads. We enter camp uncertain how the depth behind Nabers will shake out. Slayton figures to keep his field-stretching role, but the rest will depend on fit and performance during camp. Austin made some big plays in Pittsburgh and could see more with an expanded role. Could Fields, a third-round pick in this year's draft, push for reps or does he need some seasoning first? Of the veterans signed -- Beckham, Mooney, Smith-Schuster, Berrios -- who is a fit for the offense and who has the most left in the tank? Berrios is around for special teams, but the other three could be dueling it out to make the squad. If OBJ is even close to securing a spot, would the fan nostalgia tip the scales?
THE PICK: Slayton, Austin, Fields, Mooney and Berrios make the roster, complementing Nabers. Berrios sticks as a special teams player. In the end, I don’t think OBJ and Smith-Schuster will show enough to force their way onto the roster.
EDGE RUSHER OPPOSITE JONATHAN GREENARD: Jalyx Hunt vs. Nolan Smith Jr.
Given how many defensive backs and defensive linemen teams rotate onto the field, there are not a ton of camp battles of consequence on defense. Even if a player doesn’t earn a starting gig, he’ll likely play a significant role. That’s true in Philly, but I wanted to highlight the edge battle between Hunt and Smith. The trade for Greenard underscored the Eagles' need at pass rusher. Smith was pivotal during the Super Bowl run of 2024, but the triceps injury suffered in the Lombardi-lifting game seemed to take some of his bite away last season. Will he return to form? Hunt flashed upside while getting more reps in 2025, and feels like a smoother fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. Hunt has the upside to take his game to an even higher level after leading the club with 6.5 sacks last season. The outcome of this battle could play a big role in deciding which player gets paid to stay in Philly long-term.
THE PICK: Hunt. Did he already break out or is there another level for the third-year pro to hit? I’m buying the latter.
RUNNING BACK: Jaylen Warren vs. Rico Dowdle
This isn’t going to be a winner-take-all camp battle like some of the others. Running backs in 2026 generally share snaps, and I expect the Steelers to rotate the two players. The competition makes my list because I’m curious to see how the rotation shakes out. Warren has made big plays and provides dual-threat ability, but he was overshadowed last year for long stretches by Kenny Gainwell, who departed in the offseason. Enter Dowdle, who has experience in Mike McCarthy’s offense and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with two different teams (could be the first RB in NFL history to make it three straight with three different clubs). Dowdle brings a power element that fits with what McCarthy desires and he plays to the strength of the offensive line. Surely, the team will say it plans to split carries and ride the hot hand, while mentioning the two runners complement each other splendidly ... yadda, yadda, yadda. All that can be true. However, I suspect when it comes down to it, Dowdle emerges as the backfield leader in 2026. Perhaps camp will tell a different story.
THE PICK: Dowdle. I expect them to split the workload to start, but as the season progresses, I think McCarthy leans into a Dowdle preference.
RIGHT GUARD: Anthony Bradford vs. Beau Stephens
The reigning Super Bowl champs have to fill several spots after watching key playmakers leave in free agency. However, one incumbent could get pushed out of a job. Bradford tends to get bullied at the point of attack and has far too many whiffs. Seattle hasn’t been able to find an upgrade over the past few seasons, though. Perhaps Stephens can provide improvement. The fifth-rounder is experienced, having been a three-year starter at Iowa, and enters with excellent technique. Stephens isn’t as athletic as Bradford, but he could offer more stability. Stephens could push Bradford and potentially steal the gig if the veteran has more turnstile struggles during camp.
THE PICK: Bradford. Seattle will opt for continuity along the line and give Bradford one more chance to improve.