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Vikings trade pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to Eagles for multiple draft picks

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 08:49 PM Updated: Apr 24, 2026 at 09:09 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles used draft assets to add an explosive veteran pass rusher on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

The Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard and a seventh-round pick (244 overall) from Minnesota in exchange for two third-round picks, No. 98 overall in 2026 and one in 2027, the Vikings announced on Friday night.

In addition, Philadelphia and Greenard reached an agreement on a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $50 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, per sources.

With the Vikings up against the salary cap, they had been shopping Greenard, who was seeking a long-term extension. In the middle of the second-round, Minnesota made the move. The trade takes some pop off the Vikings' edge, where 2024 first-rounder Dallas Turner will be needed to step forward after generating eight sacks last season. The trade saves Minnesota more than $34 million in cap space and gives the club a slew of top-100 selections in 2026 and 2027.

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It's a splash play for Howie Roseman, who needed to upgrade the Eagles' pass rush after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. The Eagles used the compensatory pick they netted when Milton Williams left for New England in free agency last year.

Greenard is a menace off the edge, able to discombobulate the backfield. In six seasons, the 28-year-old had netted 38 career sacks, including 12 in his Pro Bowl 2024 campaign. In an injury-plagued 2025, he generated just three sacks in 12 games.

Greenard brings legitimate pass-rushing skills to the Eagles front that had questions. Adding him to a front that includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and Arnold Ebiketie keeps Philly's menacing front for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

With pass-rusher prospects in the 2026 draft getting picked over in the first two rounds, Roseman went out and got a proven difference-maker, handing him a massive contract. It's the type of splash move we've come to expect from the Eagles GM.

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