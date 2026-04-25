Vikings trade pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to Eagles for multiple draft picks

The Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard and a seventh-round pick (244 overall) from Minnesota in exchange for two third-round picks, No. 98 overall in 2026 and one in 2027, the Vikings announced on Friday night.

With the Vikings up against the salary cap, they had been shopping Greenard, who was seeking a long-term extension. In the middle of the second-round, Minnesota made the move. The trade takes some pop off the Vikings' edge, where 2024 first-rounder Dallas Turner will be needed to step forward after generating eight sacks last season. The trade saves Minnesota more than $34 million in cap space and gives the club a slew of top-100 selections in 2026 and 2027.