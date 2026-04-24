Best prospects still available in the 2026 NFL Draft

After starting 11 games at left tackle as a freshman, Fano lined up at right tackle for the last two seasons at Utah. Not all NFL teams will view him as a tackle at the next level because of his lack of length, but he does have five-position versatility on the offensive line. He took snaps at center after his workout at the NFL Scouting Combine and expressed an openness to playing inside, but I would be comfortable giving him a chance at tackle to start his career. He has excellent strength and quickness. In the passing game, he is quick out of his stance and easily covers up speed rushers or rides them upfield. While he has short arms for the offensive tackle position, he’s still able to stall bull rushers because of his core strength and knee bend. He does occasionally overset and loses against inside counters/spins. In the run game, he can latch/turn/dump defenders at the point of attack. He’s quick to climb to the second level and wall off linebackers. I love his playing temperament. Overall, Fano is an explosive people mover with upside.