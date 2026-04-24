2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 2-3

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 2 and 3 below.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 2
The Niners get on the board with one of the fastest-rising prospects in Stribling, who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 207 pounds. Learning from Mike Evans will be an added boost, but it was interesting the Niners favored Stribling over Denzel Boston.
I thought Bisontis had a shot at Round 1, so the Cardinals get good value in adding some beef in front of Jeremiyah Love. This offense needs continued reinforcements, and Bisontis is a rock-steady guard with early starting potential, even though he's been a little flag-happy in his career.
After trading down three times Thursday (and gaining good value with each of them), the Bills draft a borderline first-round prospect in Parker, who is a well-built penetrator with a pro-ready body. Can he stand up and rush in the Bills' new scheme? We'll see, but this was a solid choice to help the front.
I paired McDonald with the Texans in one mock draft because it fills a big need for a two-gap run stuffer. That's what McDonald is: one of the stronger run defenders in the draft. McDonald isn't all power, either. He's got some real quickness off the ball.
Hood's teammate, Jermod McCoy, must wait longer, but this is a very respectable pluck early in Round 2 for the Giants, who are off to a strong start in this draft. Hood has long arms, covers with patience and has a strong competitive spirit. He's leaner and hasn't been a ballhawk, but this upgrades the secondary.
Vegas slid back two spots to nab Stukes, who had generated some Round 1 speculation late in the draft process. He's likely destined for nickel duty for the Raiders but could be tried outside. Stukes is an older prospect who turns 25 early in the regular season, but he should be ready for action with strong instincts and a history of ball production.
Even after taking KC Concepcion in Round 1, there's plenty of room for the services of Boston, a long-framed smooth mover with deceptive speed. He doesn't separate readily but is one of the better contested-catch receivers in this class.
Thomas is a hell-on-wheels rusher in a smaller package. His measurables may have kept him out of Round 1, but Thomas is a tenacious defender who also fares well against the run, even with his lack of length and bulk. He's been praised for his character and approach to the game.
It's back-to-back undersized rushers with the short-armed Howell sliding out of Round 1 despite his exciting burst. At the very least, Howell should be able to juice up the Bengals' pass rush, but I think he has the all-around game to develop into a full-time starter in time.
The Saints had a need up front, and Miller is a respectable choice. Like the Jordyn Tyson pick, Miller doesn't have a perfectly clean medical history, and his production was limited in Georgia's deep D-line rotation. But Miller has intriguing skills and could be a better pro than he was in college.
The new Dolphins regime is off to a strong start, landing one of my favorite prospects in this class. Rodriguez has gone from a running QB at Virginia to one of the most instinctive linebackers in the country in a shockingly short span, and he'll bring his specialty -- taking the football away -- to a South Beach defense that needs it.
I personally viewed Moore as more of a Round 3 prospect, but he is a safe selection who should upgrade Detroit's front. Moore appears to be a very businesslike rusher and quality run defender with a somewhat limited upside but a higher floor.
The Ravens just let the draft come to them, eh? It's uncanny how value players of need seem to fall in their laps. Young might never burn up the edges as a pass rusher, but he has a knack for timely sacks and sets a consistently hard edge. He also talks a big game and backs it up.
Consecutive Mizzou guys go off the board with the pick of Trotter, who gives the Bucs another enforcer on defense. The son of the great Eagles linebacker is a better prospect than his older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and an absolute hammer in the run game, but he must develop his coverage skills.
The Steelers couldn't quite squeeze Makai Lemon on Thursday night, but they come back with a very on-brand pick. Bernard is a very balanced, competitive receiver with no true superpower but a lot of positive traits. He'll do the dirty work, too, as a blocker.
Brothers reunited! After a Round 1 tumble, Terrell poetically lands with the team that employs his brother, A.J. Terrell, and lacked a first-rounder after the James Pearce Jr. trade a year ago. Terrell has size limitations, didn't test great and feels destined for the slot, but his competitiveness shines on tape.
Carolina traded up for a polarizing prospect in Hunter, who is a heavy-handed nose tackle with disruptive qualities, but he tested poorly, especially in terms of explosiveness. Hunter might be something of a unitasker, and this was a shade earlier than I thought he'd go, but he does his job well.
The Jets' fourth selection in the top 50 is a heck of a pick. Ponds is an Aaron Glenn clone in some ways: a small, scrappy, highly instinctive and competitive DB who has too many positive traits to fail. I liked the Jets' earlier picks, but I love this one. Every defense could use a D'Angelo Ponds.