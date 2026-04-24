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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 2-3

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 07:13 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 2 and 3 below.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 2

Pick
33
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
(from NYJ)
De'Zhaun Stribling
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mississippi · WR

The Niners get on the board with one of the fastest-rising prospects in Stribling, who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 207 pounds. Learning from Mike Evans will be an added boost, but it was interesting the Niners favored Stribling over Denzel Boston.

Pick
34
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Chase Bisontis
Chase Bisontis
Texas A&M · OG

I thought Bisontis had a shot at Round 1, so the Cardinals get good value in adding some beef in front of Jeremiyah Love. This offense needs continued reinforcements, and Bisontis is a rock-steady guard with early starting potential, even though he's been a little flag-happy in his career.

Pick
35
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from TEN)
T.J. Parker
T.J. Parker
Clemson · Edge

After trading down three times Thursday (and gaining good value with each of them), the Bills draft a borderline first-round prospect in Parker, who is a well-built penetrator with a pro-ready body. Can he stand up and rush in the Bills' new scheme? We'll see, but this was a solid choice to help the front.

Pick
36
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from LV)
Kayden McDonald
Kayden McDonald
Ohio State · DT

I paired McDonald with the Texans in one mock draft because it fills a big need for a two-gap run stuffer. That's what McDonald is: one of the stronger run defenders in the draft. McDonald isn't all power, either. He's got some real quickness off the ball.

Pick
37
New York Giants
New York Giants
Colton Hood
Colton Hood
Tennessee · CB

Hood's teammate, Jermod McCoy, must wait longer, but this is a very respectable pluck early in Round 2 for the Giants, who are off to a strong start in this draft. Hood has long arms, covers with patience and has a strong competitive spirit. He's leaner and hasn't been a ballhawk, but this upgrades the secondary.

Pick
38
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from WAS through HOU)
Treydan Stukes
Treydan Stukes
Arizona · S

Vegas slid back two spots to nab Stukes, who had generated some Round 1 speculation late in the draft process. He's likely destined for nickel duty for the Raiders but could be tried outside. Stukes is an older prospect who turns 25 early in the regular season, but he should be ready for action with strong instincts and a history of ball production.

Pick
39
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston
Washington · WR

Even after taking KC Concepcion in Round 1, there's plenty of room for the services of Boston, a long-framed smooth mover with deceptive speed. He doesn't separate readily but is one of the better contested-catch receivers in this class.

Pick
40
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
R Mason Thomas
R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma · Edge

Thomas is a hell-on-wheels rusher in a smaller package. His measurables may have kept him out of Round 1, but Thomas is a tenacious defender who also fares well against the run, even with his lack of length and bulk. He's been praised for his character and approach to the game.

Pick
41
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cashius Howell
Cashius Howell
Texas A&M · Edge

It's back-to-back undersized rushers with the short-armed Howell sliding out of Round 1 despite his exciting burst. At the very least, Howell should be able to juice up the Bengals' pass rush, but I think he has the all-around game to develop into a full-time starter in time.

Pick
42
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Christen Miller
Christen Miller
Georgia · DT

The Saints had a need up front, and Miller is a respectable choice. Like the Jordyn Tyson pick, Miller doesn't have a perfectly clean medical history, and his production was limited in Georgia's deep D-line rotation. But Miller has intriguing skills and could be a better pro than he was in college.

Pick
43
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jacob Rodriguez
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech · LB

The new Dolphins regime is off to a strong start, landing one of my favorite prospects in this class. Rodriguez has gone from a running QB at Virginia to one of the most instinctive linebackers in the country in a shockingly short span, and he'll bring his specialty -- taking the football away -- to a South Beach defense that needs it.

Pick
44
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from DAL through NYJ)
Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore
Michigan · Edge

I personally viewed Moore as more of a Round 3 prospect, but he is a safe selection who should upgrade Detroit's front. Moore appears to be a very businesslike rusher and quality run defender with a somewhat limited upside but a higher floor.

Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Zion Young
Zion Young
Missouri · Edge

The Ravens just let the draft come to them, eh? It's uncanny how value players of need seem to fall in their laps. Young might never burn up the edges as a pass rusher, but he has a knack for timely sacks and sets a consistently hard edge. He also talks a big game and backs it up.

Pick
46
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josiah Trotter
Josiah Trotter
Missouri · LB

Consecutive Mizzou guys go off the board with the pick of Trotter, who gives the Bucs another enforcer on defense. The son of the great Eagles linebacker is a better prospect than his older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and an absolute hammer in the run game, but he must develop his coverage skills.

Pick
47
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(from IND)
Germie Bernard
Germie Bernard
Alabama · WR

The Steelers couldn't quite squeeze Makai Lemon on Thursday night, but they come back with a very on-brand pick. Bernard is a very balanced, competitive receiver with no true superpower but a lot of positive traits. He'll do the dirty work, too, as a blocker.

Pick
48
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Avieon Terrell
Avieon Terrell
Clemson · CB

Brothers reunited! After a Round 1 tumble, Terrell poetically lands with the team that employs his brother, A.J. Terrell, and lacked a first-rounder after the James Pearce Jr. trade a year ago. Terrell has size limitations, didn't test great and feels destined for the slot, but his competitiveness shines on tape.

Pick
49
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from MIN)
Lee Hunter
Lee Hunter
Texas Tech · DT

Carolina traded up for a polarizing prospect in Hunter, who is a heavy-handed nose tackle with disruptive qualities, but he tested poorly, especially in terms of explosiveness. Hunter might be something of a unitasker, and this was a shade earlier than I thought he'd go, but he does his job well.

Pick
50
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from DET)
D'Angelo Ponds
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana · CB

The Jets' fourth selection in the top 50 is a heck of a pick. Ponds is an Aaron Glenn clone in some ways: a small, scrappy, highly instinctive and competitive DB who has too many positive traits to fail. I liked the Jets' earlier picks, but I love this one. Every defense could use a D'Angelo Ponds.

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