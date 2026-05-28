12 NFL rookies who NEED to succeed in Year 1: Heat is on Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Antonio Williams

Every rookie wants to make an instant impact, of course, but certain newbies truly need to hit the ground running. Or at least that's the contention of this piece.
At this point in the offseason, the bulk of roster reconstruction is behind us. Therefore, we have a good sense of what all 32 teams will look like in the fall -- and inherently, how the fresh talent fits into each lineup. So, which rookies are poised to play pivotal roles in Year 1?
I'm spotlighting 12 players -- five on offense, six on defense and one special teamer -- drawing from nine different positions and all three days of the 2026 NFL Draft. These dozen eggs are going right into the frying pan. No time for refrigeration; they need to cook!
Last season, the Jets ranked 31st in sacks (26) and 29th in QB pressures (173, per Next Gen Stats), so it’s no wonder they took a QB hunter at No. 2 overall. Many thought Arvell Reese would be the pick, but New York clearly desired someone with a more refined pass-rushing arsenal. Now the Jets need Bailey to prove them right. Aaron Glenn’s defense struggled mightily in the head coach’s debut season of 2025, giving up the second-most points in the league. If the Jets hope to get out of the AFC East cellar, they need to get after opposing quarterbacks, especially in a division that features 2024 MVP Josh Allen and 2025 MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Bailey boasts the kind of explosive get-off that should transition nicely to the NFL. He could be a liability against the rush as a smaller edge, but GM Darren Mougey beefed up New York’s front with powerful run-stuffers this offseason. Bailey was drafted to heat up passers like he did last season at Texas Tech, tying for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks.
Although the Titans just tied for the league's worst record at 3-14, Cam Ward’s rookie season was not a failure. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick flashed enticing potential each time out, even though his receiving corps left much to be desired, especially in the vertical passing game. With that in mind, perhaps we should have seen this year’s No. 4 overall pick coming. A surprising selection in the moment, Tate is a downfield acrobat with a big catch radius -- the kind of target who should foster Ward’s full-field arm talent. If Ohio State’s latest first-round receiver can pop the top off the defense, free-agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson will have plenty of room to do his catch-and-run thing underneath, while Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor will get more space for growth in Year 2. Of course, the Titans’ suspect O-line must protect Ward in order for this aerial attack to truly take off, but that doesn’t change the fact that GM Mike Borgonzi spent premium draft capital on a weapon to open up the offense. Thus, Tate needs to deliver the goods pronto.
2025 wasn't a banner year in Kansas City, to say the least. But amidst broader team struggles, KC still got quality play from the cornerback tandem of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Unfortunately, both are Rams now. In the Andy Reid/Brett Veach era, the Chiefs do a spectacular job developing corners, but they don’t like to pay them. McDuffie and Watson are just the latest examples, following in the farewelling footsteps of L'Jarius Sneed and Marcus Peters. Now, Steve Spagnuolo has to refill both starting CB spots. Nohl Williams, a 2025 third-rounder who performed well in a part-time role as a rookie, seems poised to snag one, while Delane absolutely feels like the kind of guy who comes in and immediately runs with the 1s. After all, Kansas City aggressively jumped up the draft board to secure the LSU product’s services. As the clear prize of this draft’s corner crop, Delane gave up just 14 catches in 11 games last season, earning first-team AP All-America honors while exhibiting sticky skills in man coverage. That said, he's still a 22-year-old who's yet to take an NFL snap. And Williams is a 23-year-old with five pro starts under his belt. In 2026, Kansas City is looking to bounce back from its first losing season since Romeo Crennel was coach in 2012. Can the Chiefs really rely on such a young, inexperienced CB duo? In Spags they trust.
After stumbling to a 3-13-1 mark in Dan Campbell’s debut campaign, Detroit rapidly ascended over the next three seasons, going 9-8, 12-5 and 15-2. But the trend line sharply reversed in 2025, with the Lions missing the playoffs at 9-8. That regression could be attributed to a number of factors, but it’s hard not to home in on the offensive line. Detroit’s calling card during the franchise’s inspiring rise, the O-line fell off in 2025, causing GM Brad Holmes to refashion the unit this offseason. Penei Sewell is the only OL starter remaining from the back-to-back NFC North championship teams of 2023 and ’24, though in the wake of Taylor Decker’s release, the first-team All-Pro right tackle is poised to move back to his college position on the blind side. Who’ll fill Sewell’s spot at RT? Larry Borom was signed as a veteran Band-Aid, but then the Lions spent their first-round pick on a real solution. Having started every single Clemson game over the past four seasons, Miller possesses the kind of experience that could portend a smooth transition into the NFL. Jared Goff better hope so.
The veteran plan didn’t work out at defensive tackle, so now the Vikings are turning the position over to rookies. After signing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to lucrative, multi-year deals last offseason, Minnesota promptly cut bait on both in March. Why? Well, after ranking eighth and second against the run in Brian Flores’ first two seasons as defensive coordinator, the Vikings plummeted to 21st in 2025. Consequently, they spent two of their first three picks on massive humans to flank Jalen Redmond on the defensive interior. While third-round pick Domonique Orange has the juicy nickname -- “Big Citrus” -- Minnesota’s first-rounder is the main attraction. Standing 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with a pterodactyl wingspan and meat hooks for hands, Banks is an imposing physical specimen -- and a rare athlete for his size. But over the past year, he’s been significantly limited by foot issues; no small thing for a man this big. If he’s right, Banks could provide the Vikes with an interior game-wrecker in the Chris Jones mold. If not? The DT search continues.
The Bears just led the NFL with 23 interceptions, but 19 of them came via players who departed Chicago this offseason. A big part of that attrition came at safety, where the team lost its top three guys: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Ryan Poles signed Super Bowl champ Coby Bryant to plug one safety hole, and then the general manager spent his first-round pick on a running mate. Like Bryant, Thieneman offers the kind of versatility Bears DC Dennis Allen loves to exploit at the position. During his true freshman campaign at Purdue, Thieneman shined as a ballhawking center fielder, snagging six interceptions in 12 games. But this past year at Oregon, he flourished in a role closer to the line of scrimmage, capably filling the box and manning the slot. Questions remain on Chicago’s defensive front, but the back end now features a pair of interchangeable playmakers. That’s a notable change from last season, when Byard (free safety) and Brisker (strong safety) had more defined roles. Allen’s undoubtedly in the lab, cooking up wicked designs for his new safety duo.
With Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan leaving Green Bay to take the reins in Miami, the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the secondary, where the team fields one of the cheapest, most inexperienced units in football. On the plus side, Hafley cut his teeth in the NFL as a defensive backs coach. And he absolutely adores the cornerback Miami just traded up to acquire.
"I think he can win at all three (levels) and he can take the ball away and he tackles and he's aggressive and I love his play style and he can play inside," Hafley said of Johnson. "I mean, this was one of my favorite guys in the draft."
It was mildly surprising seeing Johnson come off the board as the second cornerback selected on draft night, but the San Diego State product’s combination of size, speed, physicality and instincts clearly spoke to the new regime in Miami. How seamlessly can he transition from the Mountain West to the AFC East?
Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III is now a Chief. And at publishing, Zach Charbonnet is just three months removed from ACL surgery. Thus explains Seattle’s polarizing pick at the end of Round 1: The Seahawks, who ran the ball at the third-highest rate last season (50%), had a gaping hole in the backfield. Charbonnet will return at some point next season, but Price figures to get ample burn, especially in the early goings. The good news is that he enters the league with plenty of tread left on the tires, having played the role of Robin to Jeremiyah Love’s Batman at Notre Dame. Price never eclipsed 15 touches in a single game during his three seasons with the Fighting Irish, while totaling 15 receptions in 41 contests. On the flip side, such limited usage in college makes you wonder how big a workload he’ll be able to carry in the NFL. Price weighed in at a lighter-than-expected 203 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, but prospects routinely transform their bodies for the poking and prodding of the pre-draft process. This first-round pick is clouded with uncertainty, but one thing’s for sure: The reigning champs need someone to tote the rock.
It’s official: Aaron Rodgers is back for a 22nd season, playing on a contract that conveniently guarantees him $22 million. What can we expect from the 42-year-old? Significant limitations in the downfield passing game. Among qualified quarterbacks last season, Rodgers finished dead last in air yards per attempt at 5.9 -- more than half a yard lower than anyone else, per NGS. At this stage in his career, the future Hall of Famer generally looks to get rid of the ball as quickly as possible, as evidenced by his league-low time-to-throw figure in 2025 (2.59 seconds). But after losing his favorite checkdown target in free agency -- RB Kenneth Gainwell signed with the Buccaneers -- Rodgers needs a new easy button. Insert Bernard, a slot receiver with run-after-catch ability. He fits in real nicely between the trees (DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.) and alongside the mountain (Darnell Washington). And his mature, reliable game will endear him to the famously demanding quadragenarian at quarterback.
Over the last four years, Zaire Franklin racked up an NFL-best 643 tackles. He was the man in the middle for the Colts, logging a league-high 4,320 defensive snaps in that span. But in March, Indianapolis traded the 29-year-old to Green Bay for young DT Colby Wooden, creating a dire need at MLB. One month later, the Colts landed their new defensive nerve center in Allen, a high-IQ linebacker who started 30 games during his three seasons at Georgia.
“He’ll be a green-dot guy for us from the get-go,” GM Chris Ballard said after Day 2 of April’s draft. “I mean, he’s a face-of-the-program type of guy. He’s a really special dude now.”
When was the last time Ballard spent a pick this high on an off-ball linebacker? Back in 2018, when he snagged Darius Leonard near the top of Round 2. Not only did Leonard win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he earned first-team All-Pro honors in Year 1, leading the league with 163 tackles. Obviously, it'd be unfair to hold Allen to that high a standard, but the Colts need immediate returns on this investment.
As stated a month ago, I’m afraid the Commanders haven’t done enough to upgrade Jayden Daniels’ weaponry. Beyond Terry McLaurin, the receiver room doesn’t have a single player who eclipsed 350 yards in the NFL last season. This could put undue pressure on the ninth wideout selected in April’s draft. Williams spent the majority of his time at Clemson in the slot, leading many to assume that’s where he’d earn his keep in the NFL, but the Commanders continue to stress their belief that he can be an inside/outside threat. At a hair under 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, Williams wins with quickness, route savvy and ball skills. And he has a good feel against zone coverage. Not to mention, the guy throws a nice ball, as evidenced by this 40-yard dime on the move from last season. It will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator David Blough deploys this Day 2 pick, but Jayden needs him to produce from Day 1.
How is the last pick of the sixth round someone who NEEDS to succeed in Year 1? Well, he’s a kicker on a contender. And with the release of Brandon McManus -- Green Bay's primary kicker for the last two seasons -- the Pack are turning to Smack. Given how last season ended, with McManus missing two field goals and an extra point in a soul-crushing four-point loss at Chicago on Wild Card Weekend, the only kicker selected in this year’s draft heads into his rookie season in the Titletown spotlight. The name packs WWE flare, but how’s the leg? Plenty powerful, seeing how he set a program record at Florida with 10 career field goals of 50-plus yards. Kicking in the sun-soaked Swamp is obviously different than performing the duty on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, but Smack was born and raised in Maryland, so at least he’s familiar with the concept of winter.