12 NFL rookies who NEED to succeed in Year 1: Heat is on Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Antonio Williams

With Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan leaving Green Bay to take the reins in Miami, the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the secondary, where the team fields one of the cheapest, most inexperienced units in football. On the plus side, Hafley cut his teeth in the NFL as a defensive backs coach. And he absolutely adores the cornerback Miami just traded up to acquire.





"I think he can win at all three (levels) and he can take the ball away and he tackles and he's aggressive and I love his play style and he can play inside," Hafley said of Johnson. "I mean, this was one of my favorite guys in the draft."





It was mildly surprising seeing Johnson come off the board as the second cornerback selected on draft night, but the San Diego State product’s combination of size, speed, physicality and instincts clearly spoke to the new regime in Miami. How seamlessly can he transition from the Mountain West to the AFC East?