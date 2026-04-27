NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs rising after 2026 draft; 49ers keep reaching on picks

I felt like their first three picks were reaches of varying degrees, although I often feel that way with the 49ers. That's not a criticism; it's just the way it has been under John Lynch more often than not, and the Niners obviously have found ways to mostly remain successful. What I liked best was that they addressed areas of need, but my only question is whether they did so with the best options available. Kyle Shanahan admitted it would be tough for all eight picks to make the roster but said that a few could start. I find that latter part a little hard to believe, assuming the 49ers are fully healthy coming into the season. I could see their top four picks -- WR De'Zhaun Stribling, edge Romello Height, RB Kaelon Black and DT Gracen Halton -- all contributing in some form in 2026, but how much?