2026 NFL Draft: Biggest winners and losers from Round 1

2) Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh is one of my favorite sleeper cities, especially on a game day. I'd argue there are few better environments than what one experiences walking over the bridge toward Acrisure Stadium, and though I missed attending this year's draft in person, I can only imagine how electric it was for Round 1. Hearing "Renegade" blaring through the house PA on the broadcast gave me the little dose of "Yinz" I badly needed.

That said, I think the Steelers have to wonder if Thursday could've gone better in the draft room.

I am a fan of Max Iheanachor as a prospect; he landed at No. 32 on my Top 100 prospects list. Yes, it's a bit of a leap to take him No. 21 overall, but this might end up being a savvy long-term move, as his best football appears to be ahead of him. The slot is not the biggest issue for me.

What worries me is counting on Iheanachor to start early on, perhaps in Week 1, and that scenario could conceivably come into play if Broderick Jones' neck injury -- which GM Omar Khan acknowledged was a factor on Thursday night -- causes further trouble.

Maybe Mike McCarthy sees it differently, having coaxed a mostly successful effort out of Tyler Guyton as a rookie starter at left tackle a few years ago in Dallas. Perhaps Iheanachor can become that kind of player one day.