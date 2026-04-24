2026 NFL Draft: 49ers select Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling with No. 33 overall pick

The wideout adds run-after-catch prowess, with quickness to make defenders miss and gobble up grass. The Niners lacked a playmaker after the catch like Stribling after moving on from Deebo Samuel last season. Now Shanahan adds that element back to the offense.

The 49ers bolstered their receiver room with the additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, but with both on essentially one-year deals, a long-term running mate for Ricky Pearsall was a need heading into the draft. Stribling fits the bill and can add creativity to Shanahan's offense. The rookie can grow behind veterans, but brings the ability to play all three receiver spots.