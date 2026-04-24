2026 NFL Draft: 49ers select Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling with No. 33 overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers added a weapon to Kyle Shanahan's offense with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Niners selected wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 overall pick on Friday night in Pittsburgh to open Round 2.
A one-year starter at Ole Miss, Stribling offers an enticing size and speed combination with a 6-foot-2 frame and 4.36 40-yard dash. The 23-year-old boasts stellar hands and runs crisp routes. Stribling uses quick acceleration and owns excellent ball-tracking skills.
The wideout adds run-after-catch prowess, with quickness to make defenders miss and gobble up grass. The Niners lacked a playmaker after the catch like Stribling after moving on from Deebo Samuel last season. Now Shanahan adds that element back to the offense.
The 49ers bolstered their receiver room with the additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, but with both on essentially one-year deals, a long-term running mate for Ricky Pearsall was a need heading into the draft. Stribling fits the bill and can add creativity to Shanahan's offense. The rookie can grow behind veterans, but brings the ability to play all three receiver spots.
After trading out of the first round on Thursday, netting the top pick in the second-round plus a fifth-rounder from the New York Jets, the 49ers added a potentially dynamic element to the offense. The Niners also hold the No. 58 overall pick on Friday, which could be used to bolster the defense.