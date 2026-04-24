 Skip to main content
Advertising

2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: 49ers select Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling with No. 33 overall pick

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 07:14 PM Updated: Apr 24, 2026 at 07:28 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The San Francisco 49ers added a weapon to Kyle Shanahan's offense with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Niners selected wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 overall pick on Friday night in Pittsburgh to open Round 2.

A one-year starter at Ole Miss, Stribling offers an enticing size and speed combination with a 6-foot-2 frame and 4.36 40-yard dash. The 23-year-old boasts stellar hands and runs crisp routes. Stribling uses quick acceleration and owns excellent ball-tracking skills.

Related Links

The wideout adds run-after-catch prowess, with quickness to make defenders miss and gobble up grass. The Niners lacked a playmaker after the catch like Stribling after moving on from Deebo Samuel last season. Now Shanahan adds that element back to the offense.

The 49ers bolstered their receiver room with the additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, but with both on essentially one-year deals, a long-term running mate for Ricky Pearsall was a need heading into the draft. Stribling fits the bill and can add creativity to Shanahan's offense. The rookie can grow behind veterans, but brings the ability to play all three receiver spots.

After trading out of the first round on Thursday, netting the top pick in the second-round plus a fifth-rounder from the New York Jets, the 49ers added a potentially dynamic element to the offense. The Niners also hold the No. 58 overall pick on Friday, which could be used to bolster the defense.

Related Content

news

2026 NFL Draft: Falcons select Clemson's Avieon Terrell, brother of star CB A.J., in Round 2

The Falcons selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta standout A.J., with the No. 48 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday in Pittsburgh.

news

Cowboys acquire LB Dee Winters from 49ers in exchange for No. 152 overall pick

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Winters from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall), NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Friday.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Washington WR Denzel Boston with pick No. 39 in second round

With the 39th overall pick, the Browns took Washington WR Denzel Boston, their second receiver drafted after taking KC Concepcion in the first round.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 2-3

Eric Edholm breaks down every selection from Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Follow along as we update live!

news

2026 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Browns select QB Carson Beck; five teams take receivers in Round 3

As part of his Day 2 mock of the 2026 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects how Round 3 will play out. Where does quarterback Carson Beck land? Which five teams select wide receivers?

news

2026 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Denzel Boston leads off Round 2; Cardinals stop Jermod McCoy's slide

With Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out. Who comes off the board first on Friday night? Which team stops Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy's slide? Check out the full Day 2 projection, 33 to 100.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: Rams' decision to draft QB Ty Simpson was months in the making

As the 2026 NFL Draft carries on, NFL.com is keeping you up to date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Friday ahead of tonight's second and third rounds.

news

Howie Roseman, Makai Lemon detail how Eagles swooped in front of Steelers to draft USC WR

With the Pittsburgh Steelers on the phone, Makai Lemon was moments away from taking center stage and drinking in a raucous ovation from the host city of the 2026 NFL Draft. Then came another call that changed the trajectory of his burgeoning NFL career.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Snap grades for every team after Round 1

With the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his snap grades for all 32 teams based on their Round 1 decisions.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Biggest winners and losers from Round 1

Are the Saints a perfect match for Jordyn Tyson? Eric Edholm identifies winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Five best value picks from Round 1

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Which teams scored the biggest steals on Thursday night?