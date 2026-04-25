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2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys acquire LB Dee Winters from 49ers in exchange for No. 152 overall pick

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 08:07 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

On a weekend during which 257 players will find their first NFL home, linebacker Dee Winters was sent to his second.

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Winters from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall), NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Winters, a sixth-round pick by the Niners back in 2023, played rotationally as a rookie before rising to starter status in his second and third seasons with San Francisco.

He started all 17 games in 2025, leading the team with a career-high 101 tackles. He added five passes defensed and also collected his first interception, which he returned 74 yards for a touchdown.

Dallas' acquisition of Winters continues the club's stacking of defensive talent. The Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs and pass rusher Malachi Lawrence in Thursday's first round. Without a pick until Round 3 on Friday, Dallas used the bit of extra time to score an off-ball linebacker while other teams were on the clock.

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