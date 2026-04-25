Cowboys acquire LB Dee Winters from 49ers in exchange for No. 152 overall pick

On a weekend during which 257 players will find their first NFL home, linebacker Dee Winters was sent to his second.

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Winters from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall), NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Winters, a sixth-round pick by the Niners back in 2023, played rotationally as a rookie before rising to starter status in his second and third seasons with San Francisco.

He started all 17 games in 2025, leading the team with a career-high 101 tackles. He added five passes defensed and also collected his first interception, which he returned 74 yards for a touchdown.