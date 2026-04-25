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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Steelers trade up to pick Alabama WR Germie Bernard with No. 47 overall selection

Published: Apr 24, 2026 at 08:29 PM Updated: Apr 24, 2026 at 10:00 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers got scooped for a wideout in the first round on Thursday night, but the leaped up in the second to snag a pass catcher one day later.

The Steelers selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard at No. 47 overall on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

In order to do so, they acquired the 47th selection along with No. 249 from the Indianapolis Colts for picks 53, 135 and 237.

With questions still swirling around Aaron Rodgers' future, Pittsburgh added a potential signal-caller of the future to pair with Bernard one round later by selecting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar at No. 76 overall.

A tough wideout who runs excellent routes, Bernard is a versatile receiver who brings solid size and quickness after the catch to the Steelers offense. A two-year starter at Alabama, he led the Crimson Tide with 64 catches and 862 receiving yards, and added seven touchdowns in 2025.

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The 22-year-old boasts a quick release off the line to gain separation and is an intelligent route-runner, able to stack corners and find space against zone. Bernard brings run-after-catch ability, is able to hit his top gear quickly, and is tough to bring down on the move (17 missed tackles forced in 2025). Bernard doesn't have burner speed, but his physicality, particularly over the middle, gives quarterbacks an easy target. He's also a willing blocker, which will play well in Pittsburgh's offense.

The Steelers entered the offseason needing to upgrade their receiver room alongside DK Metcalf. Step one was acquiring Michael Pittman in a trade with the Colts. In the second-round, they used another trade with Indy to add a third target who can potentially take the slot snaps.

Pittsburgh thought it was going to draft Makai Lemon in the first round before the Eagles swooped in and snagged him one spot ahead of the Steelers. On Friday, Pittsburgh went up and got its guy to help round out the WR room. Bernard will help whoever ultimately starts at quarterback -- whether that's Rodgers, Will Howard or eventually the newest entrant in the room, Allar.

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