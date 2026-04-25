2026 NFL Draft: Steelers trade up to pick Alabama WR Germie Bernard with No. 47 overall selection

The 22-year-old boasts a quick release off the line to gain separation and is an intelligent route-runner, able to stack corners and find space against zone. Bernard brings run-after-catch ability, is able to hit his top gear quickly, and is tough to bring down on the move (17 missed tackles forced in 2025). Bernard doesn't have burner speed, but his physicality, particularly over the middle, gives quarterbacks an easy target. He's also a willing blocker, which will play well in Pittsburgh's offense.

The Steelers entered the offseason needing to upgrade their receiver room alongside DK Metcalf. Step one was acquiring Michael Pittman in a trade with the Colts. In the second-round, they used another trade with Indy to add a third target who can potentially take the slot snaps.