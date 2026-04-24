2026 NFL Draft: Cowboys trade up to select Ohio State S Caleb Downs with No. 11 overall pick

The younger brother of Colts receiver Josh Downs, Caleb Downs entered college football in 2023 as a prized five-star recruit at Alabama, where he was actually came in alongside Proctor as part of the Crimson Tide's freshman class. He instantly made an impact in Tuscaloosa, starting all 14 games as a freshman and racking up 107 tackles (3.5 for loss), two interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Following coach Nick Saban's retirement, Downs transferred to Ohio State in 2024 and continued to produce at an elite level over his final two seasons, logging 149 tackles (12.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles.

With his pedigree (which includes his father, former NFL running back Gary Downs) preceding him, Downs has been on the radar of NFL evaluators since his high school days in Georgia. He's lived up to it over three collegiate seasons, earning first-team AP All-American selections in 2024 and 2025 (plus a second-team nod as a true freshman in 2023), Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025, and the Thorpe Award (given to the nation's top defensive back) in his final season.

Given his productivity over his three seasons, Downs decided to stand on his film during the pre-draft process, sitting out of athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine and Ohio State's pro day. His film is strong enough to justify the approach. He's a three-level safety who makes his greatest impact in the box, proving himself as an exceptionally skilled, fearless tackler whose effort never relents and rarely finds himself out of position. He isn't the most outrageously gifted player physically, but the results outweigh the potential provided by testing data.