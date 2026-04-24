2026 NFL Draft: Five best value picks from Round 1

Production Score: 91

91 Athleticism Score: 94 (estimated)

94 (estimated) OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 95





Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 3 overall player falls right into the lap of GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn at No. 7. The former safety-turned-linebacker gives Washington the kind of modern second-level playmaker defenses are built around, with the range, size and versatility to become the long-term green-dot successor to Bobby Wagner.

From a Next Gen Stats standpoint, Styles' profile is about as clean as it gets. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms, Styles ran a 4.46 40 at the scouting combine and became the first participant since 2003 to post a sub-4.5 40, 40-plus-inch vertical and 11-plus-foot broad jump at 230-plus pounds. NGS tracking data added even more context: Styles' 14.39 mph top speed during the short shuttle (4.26 seconds) was the fastest mark by any prospect in Indy since 2023, regardless of position. His 95 overall draft score is the highest by an off-ball linebacker over the last six draft classes, and his 94 athleticism score is the top mark at the position over the last four. He is also one of just two prospects in the 2026 class to clear 90 in all three NGS categories -- production, athleticism and overall score -- making this one of the clearest analytical value picks of Round 1 this year.