2026 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 targets to know

Age: 23 (per The Athletic's draft guide, The Beast)

23 (per The Athletic's draft guide, The Beast) DJ's Big Board Ranking: No. 99

No. 99 Production Score: 79

79 Athleticism Score: 98

98 OVERALL DRAFT SCORE: 86





Lance might not last until Day 3, but if he does, he would stand out as one of the better values on the board. Daniel Jeremiah slots him at No. 99 overall, putting the wide receiver right on the border between Days 2 and 3 (with pick No. 100 ending Round 3 and No. 101 kicking off Round 4), and Lance's analytical profile is even stronger than that ranking suggests. His 86 overall draft score is tied with projected first-rounder Jordyn Tyson as the top mark among receivers in this class, which is exactly the kind of signal worth paying attention to in this range.





The appeal starts with the traits. The younger brother of Chargers quarterback Trey Lance brings a 6-3 3/8 frame with 32-plus-inch arms and a wingspan north of 79 inches, and he is one of just two receivers in the 2026 class with an NGS athleticism score of 98 or better. NGS Combine Tracking Data added even more context: Lance hit 21.75 miles per hour on a go route in Indianapolis, the third-fastest mark on that route among all wide receivers, while also posting one of the better short-area movement profiles in the group. For teams shopping in the late-third or fourth round, Lance is the kind of size-speed investment who offers real developmental upside as an outside receiver.