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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Published: Apr 23, 2026 at 08:17 PM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway. Follow along as Bucky Brooks' provides analysis for every player drafted in Round 1.

Pick
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB

Mendoza is a phenomenal prospect who has a high IQ and throws with touch, timing and anticipation. You also can't question is toughness, courage and ability after watching the tape. There isn't a better match for Mendoza in terms of play-calling than new head coach Klint Kubiak, who has routinely elevated quarterbacks. The Heisman Trophy winner should have success in Kubiak's scheme if the Raiders surround him with talent.

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