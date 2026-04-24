2026 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Mendoza is a phenomenal prospect who has a high IQ and throws with touch, timing and anticipation. You also can't question is toughness, courage and ability after watching the tape. There isn't a better match for Mendoza in terms of play-calling than new head coach Klint Kubiak, who has routinely elevated quarterbacks. The Heisman Trophy winner should have success in Kubiak's scheme if the Raiders surround him with talent.