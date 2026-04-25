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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 4-5

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 12:09 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 4 and 5 below.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 4

Pick
101
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from TEN through BUF)
Jermod McCoy
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee · CB

McCoy's long wait mercifully comes to an end, and he has a chance to rewrite his story in a secondary needing a talent influx. His knee carries significant long-term concern, but McCoy looked like a potential CB1 candidate based on his 2024 tape. He's a twitchy cover man with proven ball skills.

Pick
102
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from LV)
Jude Bowry
Jude Bowry
Boston College · OT

The number of draft-worthy tackles remaining is dwindling fast. Bowry had his hands full at the Senior Bowl in one-on-ones, but he has the measurables to project as a possible swing tackle, given his experience at both spots outside.

Pick
103
New York Jets
New York Jets
Darrell Jackson Jr.
Darrell Jackson Jr.
Florida State · DT

The massive-framed Jackson is oozing with upside, and he made his impression felt at the Senior Bowl as a mid-week call-up. His measurables don't always equate to production, and there are some wide swings in Jackson's play efficiency, but that rare size and play strength will translate to the league.

Pick
104
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kaleb Proctor
Kaleb Proctor
Southeastern Louisiana · DT

And now to the opposite end of the DT spectrum ... Proctor is an undersized, gap-shooting penetrator of a three-technique, winning with effort, quickness and good GPS skills to find the ball. He'll be valuable inside on passing downs.

Pick
105
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
(from NYG through CLE)
Brenen Thompson
Brenen Thompson
Mississippi State · WR

The Chargers have added one of the draft's fastest players in the diminutive Thompson, who ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash but who played in the 160-pound range last season. He was highly productive for the Bulldogs and has some serious acceleration, but his size could keep him in a specialist's role.

Pick
106
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from WAS)
Febechi Nwaiwu
Febechi Nwaiwu
Oklahoma · OG

Nwaiwu is a lumber-footed guard only, but he brings some serious pop to the party. The Texans continue to carpet bomb the offensive line, especially the interior, and it would be a shock if they didn't help themselves there, but Nwaiwu might not be instant coffee as a prospect.

Pick
107
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
(from CLE)
Gracen Halton
Gracen Halton
Oklahoma · DT

Another undersized three-technique to go off the board early in Round 4, Halton gets off the ball as quick as anyone and plays through the whistle. He's a quick penetrator who might not be stout enough to handle three-down duty early on.

Pick
108
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from NO)
Jonah Coleman
Jonah Coleman
Washington · RB

Coleman is a short, squatty, tough runner with limited burst, but he contributes readily as a pass protector and has a track record of good ball security. This should help lighten the load on RJ Harvey a bit, but Coleman will have to earn carries with J.K. Dobbins still in place.

Pick
109
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jadon Canady
Jadon Canady
Oregon · CB

Canady will face size questions and might not be able to stack up against longer perimeter targets, but he brings urgency and quick-twitch reactions to a Kansas City secondary whose depth was thinned this offseason.

Pick
110
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CIN)
Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik
Clemson · QB

It makes sense that the Jets would take a flier on a quarterback, and Klubnik was gaining momentum as a prospect prior to a backslide last season. His ceiling might not be as high as we previously thought, but Klubnik will have a chance to infiltrate the Jets' QB depth chart and earn some time eventually.

Pick
111
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from MIA)
Kage Casey
Kage Casey
Boise State · OG

Casey was a college tackle who best projects inside. He has a naturally big frame and maxes out his physical tools, but his average length and limited short-area quickness should be better covered up inside, where he can play with more power.

Pick
112
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Drew Shelton
Drew Shelton
Penn State · OT

Shelton is a large-framed tackle with two-plus years of starting experience on the left side, but he disappoints when asked to anchor down and play with power. His traits are worth developing, including surprising athleticism, but Shelton appears to be a down-the-road prospect.

Pick
113
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jalen Farmer
Jalen Farmer
Kentucky · OG

Farmer is an interior-only blocker, but he boasts an interesting mix of athleticism and brawny power inside. He drives defenders off the ball in the run game and has starter potential. Farmer was a top-100 player for me.

Pick
114
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(from ATL through PHI)
Devin Moore
Devin Moore
Florida · CB

Injuries knocked Moore down to Day 3 of the draft, but he has pro-caliber measurables and clear ball skills on tape. He's missed time in all four college seasons and must get stronger, but this is a worthy gamble on talent in Round 4.

Pick
115
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Elijah Sarratt
Elijah Sarratt
Indiana · WR

The Ravens double up at receiver after taking Ja'Kobi Lane in Round 3. Sarratt also boasts good length like Lane, but he's a different type of pass catcher: a steady chain-mover and contested-catch stud. Sarratt should be a red zone weapon.

Pick
116
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keionte Scott
Keionte Scott
Miami · CB

The Bucs add yet another Miami defender to the mix with Scott, who carries a small frame and is approaching 25 years old, but he also is a valuable sub-package defender who brings urgency and great speed to Tampa.

Pick
117
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
(from MIN through JAC, LV, HOU)
Travis Burke
Travis Burke
Memphis · OT

The Chargers are determined to solve their OL issues, and the king-sized Burke is an interesting study. He's prone to handling speed rushers and maintaining leverage, but Burke is tough to get around and a true finisher with a nasty streak when he gets his hands on defenders.

Pick
118
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Jimmy Rolder
Jimmy Rolder
Michigan · LB

The Lions' second Michigan defender drafted, Rolder is a fiery, shorter-framed defender who might be able to take Alex Anzalone's role eventually. Rolder played with an infectious energy for the Wolverines and will endear himself to Detroit's coaching staff.

Pick
119
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from CAR)
Wesley Williams
Wesley Williams
Duke · Edge

Williams is a high-energy defender with short arms and limited burst, but he should upgrade the rotation up front. His history of blocked kicks gives him an added special teams dimension that can't be overlooked.

Pick
120
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Penn State · Edge

Great value here to land DDS, a well-proportioned outside rusher with steady sack production and seven forced fumbles over the last three seasons. He's not an advanced rusher technique-wise, but that athleticism will serve him well and should give him a strong floor as a prospect.

Pick
121
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaden Wetjen
Kaden Wetjen
Iowa · WR

Wetjen was a home run-threat return specialist for the Hawkeyes who had fewer than 50 offensive touches over four seasons, but his work as a slot receiver at the East-West Shrine Bowl opened scouts' eyes as to what Wetjen could do on offense in the NFL. He's shifty and dangerous with the ball in open space.

Pick
122
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from PHI through ATL)
Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
Arkansas · RB

Washington traversed the country -- from Buffalo to New Mexico to Arkansas -- to make himself into an NFL prospect, and now he's bringing his large frame and good speed to Vegas. He might only be a two-down sub for Ashton Jeanty, but this was nice value this late in Round 4.

Pick
123
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from LAC)
Wade Woodaz
Wade Woodaz
Clemson · LB

Woodaz is most likely to find success in the NFL as a coverage linebacker and special teams ace. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and carries a serious, pro-ready attitude to work with him.

Pick
124
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from JAC through CAR)
Malik Muhammad
Malik Muhammad
Texas · CB

I really thought we would have heard Muhammad's name called far earlier. He's an instinctive, quick-footed and experienced corner with length, even if he's not the most physical guy around. Still nice value for Chicago.

Pick
125
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from CHI through KC, NE)
Skyler Bell
Skyler Bell
Connecticut · WR

Couldn't love the value or the fit much better. Bell was a top-100 prospect for me, and I think he can play both inside and out in Buffalo. Bell's hands improved significantly over his college career, and he's a YAC stud who should thrive with Josh Allen as his QB.

Pick
126
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Kaleb Elarms-Orr
TCU · LB

Elarms-Orr has a good athletic profile and can contribute on defense and has a special-teamer. He might not be truly special in any one way but can blitz and cover pretty naturally and has the work ethic to make it.

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