2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 4-5

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 4 and 5 below.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 4
McCoy's long wait mercifully comes to an end, and he has a chance to rewrite his story in a secondary needing a talent influx. His knee carries significant long-term concern, but McCoy looked like a potential CB1 candidate based on his 2024 tape. He's a twitchy cover man with proven ball skills.
The number of draft-worthy tackles remaining is dwindling fast. Bowry had his hands full at the Senior Bowl in one-on-ones, but he has the measurables to project as a possible swing tackle, given his experience at both spots outside.
The massive-framed Jackson is oozing with upside, and he made his impression felt at the Senior Bowl as a mid-week call-up. His measurables don't always equate to production, and there are some wide swings in Jackson's play efficiency, but that rare size and play strength will translate to the league.
And now to the opposite end of the DT spectrum ... Proctor is an undersized, gap-shooting penetrator of a three-technique, winning with effort, quickness and good GPS skills to find the ball. He'll be valuable inside on passing downs.
The Chargers have added one of the draft's fastest players in the diminutive Thompson, who ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash but who played in the 160-pound range last season. He was highly productive for the Bulldogs and has some serious acceleration, but his size could keep him in a specialist's role.
Nwaiwu is a lumber-footed guard only, but he brings some serious pop to the party. The Texans continue to carpet bomb the offensive line, especially the interior, and it would be a shock if they didn't help themselves there, but Nwaiwu might not be instant coffee as a prospect.
Another undersized three-technique to go off the board early in Round 4, Halton gets off the ball as quick as anyone and plays through the whistle. He's a quick penetrator who might not be stout enough to handle three-down duty early on.
Coleman is a short, squatty, tough runner with limited burst, but he contributes readily as a pass protector and has a track record of good ball security. This should help lighten the load on RJ Harvey a bit, but Coleman will have to earn carries with J.K. Dobbins still in place.
Canady will face size questions and might not be able to stack up against longer perimeter targets, but he brings urgency and quick-twitch reactions to a Kansas City secondary whose depth was thinned this offseason.
It makes sense that the Jets would take a flier on a quarterback, and Klubnik was gaining momentum as a prospect prior to a backslide last season. His ceiling might not be as high as we previously thought, but Klubnik will have a chance to infiltrate the Jets' QB depth chart and earn some time eventually.
Casey was a college tackle who best projects inside. He has a naturally big frame and maxes out his physical tools, but his average length and limited short-area quickness should be better covered up inside, where he can play with more power.
Shelton is a large-framed tackle with two-plus years of starting experience on the left side, but he disappoints when asked to anchor down and play with power. His traits are worth developing, including surprising athleticism, but Shelton appears to be a down-the-road prospect.
Farmer is an interior-only blocker, but he boasts an interesting mix of athleticism and brawny power inside. He drives defenders off the ball in the run game and has starter potential. Farmer was a top-100 player for me.
Injuries knocked Moore down to Day 3 of the draft, but he has pro-caliber measurables and clear ball skills on tape. He's missed time in all four college seasons and must get stronger, but this is a worthy gamble on talent in Round 4.
The Ravens double up at receiver after taking Ja'Kobi Lane in Round 3. Sarratt also boasts good length like Lane, but he's a different type of pass catcher: a steady chain-mover and contested-catch stud. Sarratt should be a red zone weapon.
The Bucs add yet another Miami defender to the mix with Scott, who carries a small frame and is approaching 25 years old, but he also is a valuable sub-package defender who brings urgency and great speed to Tampa.
The Chargers are determined to solve their OL issues, and the king-sized Burke is an interesting study. He's prone to handling speed rushers and maintaining leverage, but Burke is tough to get around and a true finisher with a nasty streak when he gets his hands on defenders.
The Lions' second Michigan defender drafted, Rolder is a fiery, shorter-framed defender who might be able to take Alex Anzalone's role eventually. Rolder played with an infectious energy for the Wolverines and will endear himself to Detroit's coaching staff.
Williams is a high-energy defender with short arms and limited burst, but he should upgrade the rotation up front. His history of blocked kicks gives him an added special teams dimension that can't be overlooked.
Great value here to land DDS, a well-proportioned outside rusher with steady sack production and seven forced fumbles over the last three seasons. He's not an advanced rusher technique-wise, but that athleticism will serve him well and should give him a strong floor as a prospect.
Wetjen was a home run-threat return specialist for the Hawkeyes who had fewer than 50 offensive touches over four seasons, but his work as a slot receiver at the East-West Shrine Bowl opened scouts' eyes as to what Wetjen could do on offense in the NFL. He's shifty and dangerous with the ball in open space.
Washington traversed the country -- from Buffalo to New Mexico to Arkansas -- to make himself into an NFL prospect, and now he's bringing his large frame and good speed to Vegas. He might only be a two-down sub for Ashton Jeanty, but this was nice value this late in Round 4.
Woodaz is most likely to find success in the NFL as a coverage linebacker and special teams ace. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and carries a serious, pro-ready attitude to work with him.
I really thought we would have heard Muhammad's name called far earlier. He's an instinctive, quick-footed and experienced corner with length, even if he's not the most physical guy around. Still nice value for Chicago.
Couldn't love the value or the fit much better. Bell was a top-100 prospect for me, and I think he can play both inside and out in Buffalo. Bell's hands improved significantly over his college career, and he's a YAC stud who should thrive with Josh Allen as his QB.
Elarms-Orr has a good athletic profile and can contribute on defense and has a special-teamer. He might not be truly special in any one way but can blitz and cover pretty naturally and has the work ethic to make it.