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2026 NFL Draft

Mr. Irrelevant: Broncos select Buffalo LB Red Murdock at No. 257 overall to end 2026 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 07:06 PM Updated: Apr 25, 2026 at 07:37 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Denver Broncos closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The "Mr. Irrelevant" is the moniker given each year to the last pick of the NFL draft, established in 1976.

Before picking Murdock off the board as pick No. 257 in this year's draft, the Broncos drafted Utah tight end Dallen Bentley at No. 256.

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In his senior year at Utah, Murdock ranked second in the FBS with six forced fumbles and third with 142 tackles. In the 12 games he started for Buffalo, Murdock led the Bulls with 13.5 tackles for loss and set an NCAA record with 17 career forced fumbles (breaking current Los Angeles Chargers and former Buffalo Bulls pass rusher Khalil Mack's record of 16).

Murdock's ability to force turnovers could easily translate to Denver's defensive playstyle. Despite a lack of speed, his defensive production at the college proved to be worthy of the last pick.

Despite not having a pick in the first two rounds of the draft, the Broncos' 2026 draft class boasts seven players: defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, running back Jonah Coleman, guard Kage Casey, tight end Justin Joly, safety Miles Scott, Bentley and Murdock.

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