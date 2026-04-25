Mr. Irrelevant: Broncos select Buffalo LB Red Murdock at No. 257 overall to end 2026 NFL Draft

In his senior year at Utah, Murdock ranked second in the FBS with six forced fumbles and third with 142 tackles. In the 12 games he started for Buffalo, Murdock led the Bulls with 13.5 tackles for loss and set an NCAA record with 17 career forced fumbles (breaking current Los Angeles Chargers and former Buffalo Bulls pass rusher Khalil Mack's record of 16).

Murdock's ability to force turnovers could easily translate to Denver's defensive playstyle. Despite a lack of speed, his defensive production at the college proved to be worthy of the last pick.