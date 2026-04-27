Two favorite 2026 NFL Draft picks in every round: 3 reps for Eagles; 2 for Bucs, Steelers

After the wild ride of watching teams make 257 picks in a 48-hour span, we've had a chance to catch our breath coming off the marathon that was the 2026 NFL Draft. With a day to make sense of it all, I'm providing two selections in each of the seven rounds that most sparked my imagination and, thus, became my favorites.
ROUND 1
Drafted: No. 15 overall
Bain was already a hair-on-fire type of competitor before Thursday night, but now he has even more motivation to wreck shop every Sunday. After fueling Miami’s defense on its run to the national championship game last season with relentless play on the defensive line, Bain was widely considered a top-10 talent in this year’s draft. He had to wait until No. 15 to hear his name called in Round 1, though, with D-line-needy teams like the Saints, Dolphins and Ravens among the squads passing on him. Understandably, the slide didn’t seem to sit well with Bain. Time will tell if the arm length conversation was worth the oxygen it received over the past couple months. Bain’s arms measured 30 7/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, which, as my colleague Eric Edholm noted, is historically short for a first-round edge rusher, but I lean toward believing it won’t stop him from becoming a powerful and versatile force at the next level. Congratulations to the Buccaneers, who filled their biggest need with a tremendous value.
Drafted: No. 20 overall
The events leading up to this selection are the stuff of legend. It appeared the Steelers were all set to make a splashy pick to electrify the home crowd in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, but then Eagles GM Howie Roseman did what he so often does, blowing up the competition’s plans with an aggressive move to get his guy. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, Lemon was on the phone with the Steelers, who were ready to draft him 21st overall until Philadelphia traded with the Cowboys to move up three spots and land a slot menace who will eventually help replace A.J. Brown, leaving Pittsburgh at the altar. While the critiques of Lemon’s game and demeanor throughout the draft process seemed to enter unfair territory at times, the bottom line is the guy produces. Jalen Hurts is going to love throwing to a player who has rightfully drawn comparisons to his fellow former Trojans wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.
ROUND 2
Drafted: No. 43 overall
I had Rodriguez going in Round 1 in my final mock, so that tells you how I feel about the value of landing him 43rd. The Dolphins are in reset mode, trying to establish a winning culture under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. I can’t think of a more perfect addition to that effort than Rodriguez, who will be an instant tone-setter for the defense. He’s well-versed in building something from the ground up, having started his career as a scholarship quarterback at Virginia, only to transfer to Texas Tech, where he had to restart as a walk-on and then reinvented himself as a linebacker. By the time he left school after last season, he was a top-five vote-getter in the Heisman Trophy race and one of the most decorated players in college football. He also has a master’s in taking the ball away, as the only FBS player since at least 2005 with seven-plus forced fumbles and four-plus interceptions in a single season, per NFL Research. He crushed draft season, surprising folks with the athleticism he displayed at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he has the makings of a foundational player for the new regime in Miami.
Drafted: No. 50 overall
I’ll not soon forget the video of Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacting as he watched my colleague Daniel Jeremiah offer his player comp for Ponds -- none other than Glenn himself! -- on the NFL Network broadcast right after New York made the pick. It was one of those draft moments that felt bigger than the actual event itself. It will be fun to see the 5-foot-8 Ponds coached by a guy who has firsthand experience in overcoming a lack of ideal size to have a long and successful NFL career. Most importantly, Ponds should be able to help the Jets where they need it most on defense -- taking the ball away. New York finished with just four takeaways last season, the fewest by any team since at least 1940. Ponds is a proven winner with seven interceptions in the last three seasons, including two returned for touchdowns.
ROUND 3
Drafted: No. 78 overall
Colts GM Chris Ballard did a heck of a job in letting the draft come to him throughout the weekend, which led to some outstanding values, including Haulcy. He was a second round-caliber player who went in the middle of Round 3. I’d expect him to step right into the lineup at strong safety, where he’ll be an instant-impact replacement for Nick Cross. In his scouting report on Haulcy, NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein wrote that the former LSU star is “a rare blend of ballhawk and enforcer who can scurry into passing lanes for takeaways or run through a receiver to break up a pass.” Sounds good to me, and I suspect defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is going to love deploying “Mr. Give Me That” in his scheme.
Drafted: No. 96 overall
Some things that happen on draft weekend just feel right. Dunker as a Steeler is one of those things. A darling of draft season thanks to his flowing red mullet, he’ll be driving defenders off the ball while donning the same Black and Gold colors he did at Iowa, where he started at right tackle for the past three seasons. He’s expected to slide inside to guard in the pros, and I’m anticipating a full Yinzer embrace as he transitions from one gritty, blue-collar program to another. It’s worth noting Zierlein’s comp for Dunker is Steelers guard Mason McCormick, which only feeds the perfect fit narrative.
ROUND 4
Drafted: No. 101 overall
Concerns about the health of McCoy’s knee sank his stock, but for most of draft season he was in the conversation for top cornerback in the draft. With a significant need at the position, the Raiders stopped his slide with the first pick of Round 4. If the worst fears are realized and McCoy never makes an impact in the NFL, then Las Vegas wasted a fourth-round selection in a draft class that didn’t offer much in the way of sure things on Day 3. If the opposite comes to fruition, the Raiders will have themselves one of the biggest draft steals in recent memory. Feels like a risk worth taking to me.
Drafted: No. 116 overall
You might be noticing a pattern here. I was a big fan of the Bucs’ decision to draft Miami Hurricane defensive players this year. Somehow, Jeremiah’s No. 53 prospect in the draft was still available when Tampa Bay was on the clock with the 116th overall pick. Factors like his age (25-year-old rookie) and lack of prototypical size (5-11 1/4, 193 pounds) probably contributed to his slide, but he landed in a great spot. Head coach Todd Bowles will allow him to play to his strength, with his eyes forward. I expect him to thrive as a blitzer and run stuffer inside the box. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch Bain and Scott reunite in Tampa.
ROUND 5
Drafted: No. 167 overall
We saw more evidence of the tight end craze over the weekend, with nine players at the position drafted in the first three rounds. There were six TEs drafted in that same span last year, and just three in 2024. Buffalo watched as all three of its division foes selected a tight end within the first three rounds this year. It’s clear teams are going to need multiple defenders who can cover these guys, and Kilgore (6-1 3/8, 210) is the kind of long, versatile athlete who is built for the job. Good on the Bills for finding incredible value in a player many expected to be picked in Round 2.
Drafted: No. 178 overall
Too many times last season I watched the Eagles offense and came away feeling like it was badly in need of a spark, despite all the talent it possessed. I’m not here to suggest Payton is going to cure what ailed Philadelphia -- he still has to make the roster -- but he has the potential to be part of the solution. While Jalen Hurts’ job remains very secure, offensive coordinator Sean Mannion now has a chance to put together a package of plays that will give defenses a different look. The comparison for Payton you might have heard by now is Taysom Hill, the former Saints Swiss Army knife. I’m not sure Payton will ever catch passes like Hill did, but if he can use his dual-threat abilities in a similar way, he’ll be well worth the investment.
ROUND 6
Drafted: No. 182 overall
When you don’t have a clear answer at the quarterback position, it’s best to keep taking swings at the position. So, I appreciate Cleveland’s willingness to continue hacking away, even though Green is joining a crowded quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Green is a project as a passer, no doubt, but it’s rare to see any player with his athletic ability available so late in the draft. The guy ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any NFL Scouting Combine QB since 2003 (4.36 seconds) and posted the best vertical (43 1/2 inches) and broad jump (11-2) of any combine QB in that span. If head coach Todd Monken can help him develop as a thrower over time, the Browns might have a solid backup, if not more.
Drafted: No. 213 overall
The Bears put the finishing touches on their 2026 draft class with a player who had one of the most remarkable workouts of the spring. Back on March 13 at Georgia Tech’s pro day, van den Berg put on a show, posting a 36-inch vertical, 9-foot-11 broad jump, 4.19-second 20-yard shuttle and 35 bench-press reps at 6-3, 310 pounds. Those are jaw-dropping results for a player of his size. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but his results in the broad jump and 20-yard shuttle would have easily paced the DTs at the event this year. With just 20 college starts under his belt, the native of South Africa could use more time for development, but as far as sixth-round dart throws go, I loved the Bears’ decision to bet on the rare athletic traits.
ROUND 7
Drafted: No. 230 overall
The 230th pick provided one of the most memorable moments of draft weekend. Heidenreich was in the green room as a guest of the NFL when the selection was announced, and the emotion came pouring out of the Pittsburgh native after learning he would be joining his hometown team. To top it off, he was able to walk onto the draft stage and celebrate the realization of a dream with a sea of Steelers fans in attendance. Like all seventh-round picks, Heidenreich will have to battle to make the roster, but his special-teams ability and versatility as a runner/receiver should give him a leg up on the competition.
Drafted: No. 251 overall
Heidenreich wasn’t the only seventh-rounder who had his draft stage moment, as Bernard also was on hand to hear his name called. A native of Abuja, Nigeria, Bernard instantly become one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s class when he put on a stunning display of athleticism at the International Player Pathway program pro day last month. At 6-foot-4, 306 pounds, Bernard ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash. He also posted a vertical jump of 39 inches and broad jump of 10-10. Zierlein called him “one of the rarest physical specimens” he’s ever seen in the sport. Now, he doesn’t have game experience, so patience will be required, but Philly was able to help Jordan Mailata make the transition from the IPP years ago, and I wouldn’t bet against the organization developing Bernard into a quality player.