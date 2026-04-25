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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 6-7

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 04:14 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 6 and 7 below.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 6

Pick
182
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from JAC through LV, BUF, DEN)
Taylen Green
Taylen Green
Arkansas · QB

Green's warts as a passer can be maddening in time, but they don't build quarterbacks much better than this, physically speaking. He's a tremendous athlete who could develop into a Kaepernickian-type prospect with the right development. More QB intrigue added in Cleveland. Is there room for Dillon Gabriel?

Pick
183
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Karson Sharar
Karson Sharar
Iowa · LB

The overachieving Sharar made himself into a starter his final season, and though he's still developing his instincts, he offers good athletic upside. Despite a limited frame, Sharar made several plays in the backfield last season.

Pick
184
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jackie Marshall
Jackie Marshall
Baylor · DT

Marshall is an undersized penetrator who tested well athletically at the combine, but his play is a bit up and down. He'll let tackles slip through his short arms and can be engulfed at times by blockers.

Pick
185
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(from LV)
Bauer Sharp
Bauer Sharp
LSU · TE

Sharp is a converted QB who offers some versatility and he plays with high intensity. However, there are limits to what he can do as a receiver and blocker.

Pick
186
New York Giants
New York Giants
Bobby Jamison-Travis
Bobby Jamison-Travis
Auburn · DT

There are some fascinating traits to be molded with BJT, who has a massive frame and moves pretty well for his size. His production has been limited, and he remains green even after six years of college, but Jamison-Travis could be a fun project.

Pick
187
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kaytron Allen
Kaytron Allen
Penn State · RB

I thought Allen had a chance to go prior to his PSU running mate Nicholas Singleton, with a better overall feel of the position. Allen uses his mass well, running with power, and could be a short-yardage and goal-line ace.

Pick
188
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CLE through SEA)
Anez Cooper
Anez Cooper
Miami · OG

A big, hulking guard, Cooper can lead the way in a power running game. He's never going to be agile-footed and might always struggle with quicker rushers inside, but that power can play if Cooper keeps his weight in check.

Pick
189
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Parker II
Brian Parker II
Duke · C

Given the way tackles (and later, centers) shot off the board, I figured Parker would have gone sooner. He was being evaluated at both spots despite only learning center this offseason. He's a decent athlete whose skill set can be tried outside but might work better on the interior.

Pick
190
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Barion Brown
Barion Brown
LSU · KR

It's interesting that the Saints list Brown's primary position as kick returner, and for good reason. Brown authored an SEC-record six TD returns, all of them 99 yards or longer. His speed is his superpower, and Brown's WR skills are underdeveloped.

Pick
191
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from KC through NE)
Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron
Baylor · WR

Cameron is a unicorn of sorts. There aren't many 6-foot-1, 220-pound receivers who return punts and move the way he does. He doesn't separate readily and must prove he can win in traffic, but Cameron is an interesting study who's worth investing in.

Pick
192
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from MIA)
J.C. Davis
J.C. Davis
Illinois · OT

Davis played left tackle at Illinois but feels bound for the interior. He uses his good length and functional athleticism to keep defenders at bay and has progressed nicely since his days at New Mexico.

Pick
193
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from DAL)
Jack Kelly
Jack Kelly
BYU · LB

Kelly rarely missed a snap the past four years over a 47-start college career, and he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at 240 pounds at the combine. Even with some stiffness, Kelly is a self-motivated winner who can bring competitive spirit to New York.

Pick
194
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(from BAL through NYJ)
Pat Coogan
Pat Coogan
Indiana · C

The Rose Bowl MVP was the glue to a highly successful Indiana offense, overcoming his lack of athleticism to control the interior. He's a blue-collar worker and uses good technique to win.

Pick
195
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from TB)
Malik Benson
Malik Benson
Oregon · WR

Benson is a track star who developed into a quality receiver over four stops in five college seasons. He has a small frame and a limited route tree, mostly running deep routes, but Benson could open things up for Fernando Mendoza in Vegas.

Pick
196
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from IND through MIN, CAR, JAC)
Dametrious Crownover
Dametrious Crownover
Texas A&M · OT

Crownover was one of the few remaining OT prospects who could develop into a starter, but that process could take some time. With massive size and underrated movement skills, Crownover has tools to work with, but he was clunky in pass pro and flag-happy in college.

Pick
197
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(from ATL through PHI)
CJ Daniels
CJ Daniels
Miami · WR

Despite average speed and good, not great size, Daniels finds ways to get open, possessing good feel for routes and setting up DBs. He's dependable and can come down with passes in traffic but has a limited ceiling.

Pick
198
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from HOU through MIN, SF, NE)
Demond Claiborne
Demond Claiborne
Wake Forest · RB

The smallish Claiborne can absolutely go when he's given a lane. He can impact the game as a runner and returner, but he struggled with ball security last season and might never profile as a full-time back.

Pick
199
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DET through CLE, CIN, NYJ)
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Kansas · WR

Henderson caught only five passes at Bama before standing out at KU last season. He has a lean physique with some length and might be best-served as a vertical threat and special teams contributor.

Pick
200
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from CAR)
DJ Campbell
DJ Campbell
Texas · OG

The Longhorns' starting right guard the past three seasons, Campbell can extend his arms and lock out defenders but sometimes struggles to handle quickness inside. He's best as a run blocker in power schemes.

Pick
201
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Domani Jackson
Domani Jackson
Alabama · CB

Jackson is a longer-but-leaner-framed athlete with sprinter's speed, but he can look awkward in his drops and has very little ball production over four years at USC and Bama.

Pick
202
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
(from PIT through NE)
Logan Taylor
Logan Taylor
Boston College · OG

More help for the Chargers' offensive line. Taylor can be tried in multiple spots, playing both tackle and guard spots in college, and he has a serious approach to the game. Despite a 6-foot-7 frame, Taylor appears best-suited inside.

Pick
203
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from PHI through HOU, PHI)
C.J. Williams
Stanford · WR

Williams parlayed a good week at the East-West Shrine Bowl into a draft spot. He's a good athlete with linear speed but lacks short-area quickness and is likely an outside-only threat.

Pick
204
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from LAC)
Lewis Bond
Lewis Bond
Boston College · WR

Bond is a quick, smaller-sized receiver who does his best work after the catch but isn't much of a downfield threat. He improved his production every season in college but might not have outstanding upside.

Pick
205
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from JAC)
Skyler Gill-Howard
Skyler Gill-Howard
Texas Tech · DT

At barely 6-foot and 280 pounds, Gill-Howard will have to show he can get to the quarterback inside, but his effort, quick reactions and technical approach should serve him well as a rotational defender inside.

Pick
206
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
(from CHI through CLE)
Alex Harkey
Alex Harkey
Oregon · og

Like the Texans, the Chargers appear hell-bent on getting this OL thing right. Harkey leveled up to earn Oregon's starting right tackle spot but might be best suited inside as a strong, tenacious blocker.

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