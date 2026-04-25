2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 6-7

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 6 and 7 below.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 6
Green's warts as a passer can be maddening in time, but they don't build quarterbacks much better than this, physically speaking. He's a tremendous athlete who could develop into a Kaepernickian-type prospect with the right development. More QB intrigue added in Cleveland. Is there room for Dillon Gabriel?
The overachieving Sharar made himself into a starter his final season, and though he's still developing his instincts, he offers good athletic upside. Despite a limited frame, Sharar made several plays in the backfield last season.
Marshall is an undersized penetrator who tested well athletically at the combine, but his play is a bit up and down. He'll let tackles slip through his short arms and can be engulfed at times by blockers.
Sharp is a converted QB who offers some versatility and he plays with high intensity. However, there are limits to what he can do as a receiver and blocker.
There are some fascinating traits to be molded with BJT, who has a massive frame and moves pretty well for his size. His production has been limited, and he remains green even after six years of college, but Jamison-Travis could be a fun project.
I thought Allen had a chance to go prior to his PSU running mate Nicholas Singleton, with a better overall feel of the position. Allen uses his mass well, running with power, and could be a short-yardage and goal-line ace.
A big, hulking guard, Cooper can lead the way in a power running game. He's never going to be agile-footed and might always struggle with quicker rushers inside, but that power can play if Cooper keeps his weight in check.
Given the way tackles (and later, centers) shot off the board, I figured Parker would have gone sooner. He was being evaluated at both spots despite only learning center this offseason. He's a decent athlete whose skill set can be tried outside but might work better on the interior.
It's interesting that the Saints list Brown's primary position as kick returner, and for good reason. Brown authored an SEC-record six TD returns, all of them 99 yards or longer. His speed is his superpower, and Brown's WR skills are underdeveloped.
Cameron is a unicorn of sorts. There aren't many 6-foot-1, 220-pound receivers who return punts and move the way he does. He doesn't separate readily and must prove he can win in traffic, but Cameron is an interesting study who's worth investing in.
Davis played left tackle at Illinois but feels bound for the interior. He uses his good length and functional athleticism to keep defenders at bay and has progressed nicely since his days at New Mexico.
Kelly rarely missed a snap the past four years over a 47-start college career, and he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at 240 pounds at the combine. Even with some stiffness, Kelly is a self-motivated winner who can bring competitive spirit to New York.
The Rose Bowl MVP was the glue to a highly successful Indiana offense, overcoming his lack of athleticism to control the interior. He's a blue-collar worker and uses good technique to win.
Benson is a track star who developed into a quality receiver over four stops in five college seasons. He has a small frame and a limited route tree, mostly running deep routes, but Benson could open things up for Fernando Mendoza in Vegas.
Crownover was one of the few remaining OT prospects who could develop into a starter, but that process could take some time. With massive size and underrated movement skills, Crownover has tools to work with, but he was clunky in pass pro and flag-happy in college.
Despite average speed and good, not great size, Daniels finds ways to get open, possessing good feel for routes and setting up DBs. He's dependable and can come down with passes in traffic but has a limited ceiling.
The smallish Claiborne can absolutely go when he's given a lane. He can impact the game as a runner and returner, but he struggled with ball security last season and might never profile as a full-time back.
Henderson caught only five passes at Bama before standing out at KU last season. He has a lean physique with some length and might be best-served as a vertical threat and special teams contributor.
The Longhorns' starting right guard the past three seasons, Campbell can extend his arms and lock out defenders but sometimes struggles to handle quickness inside. He's best as a run blocker in power schemes.
Jackson is a longer-but-leaner-framed athlete with sprinter's speed, but he can look awkward in his drops and has very little ball production over four years at USC and Bama.
More help for the Chargers' offensive line. Taylor can be tried in multiple spots, playing both tackle and guard spots in college, and he has a serious approach to the game. Despite a 6-foot-7 frame, Taylor appears best-suited inside.
Williams parlayed a good week at the East-West Shrine Bowl into a draft spot. He's a good athlete with linear speed but lacks short-area quickness and is likely an outside-only threat.
Bond is a quick, smaller-sized receiver who does his best work after the catch but isn't much of a downfield threat. He improved his production every season in college but might not have outstanding upside.
At barely 6-foot and 280 pounds, Gill-Howard will have to show he can get to the quarterback inside, but his effort, quick reactions and technical approach should serve him well as a rotational defender inside.
Like the Texans, the Chargers appear hell-bent on getting this OL thing right. Harkey leveled up to earn Oregon's starting right tackle spot but might be best suited inside as a strong, tenacious blocker.