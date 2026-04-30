Sixteen Day 3 NFL draft picks who could compete for starter snaps as rookies in 2026

Most players selected on the third day of the NFL draft (when Rounds 4 through 7 are held) are typically expected to contribute as reserves and/or special teamers in Year 1.
Last season, 18 of 155 rookies drafted on Day 3 started eight or more contests, seven more than in 2024. WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (Round 4, Raiders), LB Cody Simon (Round 4, Cardinals) and TE Gunnar Helm (Round 4, Titans) made this list a year ago and started eight or more games as rookies. OL Jalen Rivers (Round 5, Bengals), S Lathan Ransom (Round 4, Panthers), CB Marcus Harris (Round 6, Titans), RB Cam Skattebo (Round 4, Giants), OT Jalen Travis (Round 4, Colts), DT Joshua Farmer (Round 4, Patriots) and OL Marcus Mbow (Round 5, Giants) also made my list and started three or more contests.
A rookie's talent is certainly a factor in how often he sees the field at the next level, but injuries to established players and positional-group depth often determine draftees' playing time. Here are 16 Day 3 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft who could get regular starts during their first season, ranked in order of the likelihood they will get the opportunity.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 101 overall
The Raiders made a shrewd move, paying a minor price (2027 seventh-round pick) to trade up a spot for the aggressive playmaker's services at the top of Round 4. There are concerns about the health of McCoy’s knee, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, but barring the worst fears being realized very quickly, I expect McCoy to battle second-year player Darien Porter for a starting role in camp.
Drafted: Round 5, No. 170
The proliferation of two and three tight end sets in the NFL should be good news for Royer and other rookies at the position. Harold Fannin Jr. stood out in his first season, but the departure of David Njoku leaves an opening for Royer's physical presence to complement the smaller Fannin.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 118
Rolder's in a great position to earn playing time as a rookie after having to wait until his fourth year at Michigan to become a starter. There's an opening next to Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell at linebacker. Rolder possesses the athleticism and toughness to make plays on all three downs.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 131
It's possible 34-year-old safety Tony Jefferson will line up with the first-stringers, but he hasn't started more than eight games in a season since 2018. I expect Smith to be pushing for starter’s snaps in short order, though, given his ability to attack running lanes and cover receivers over the middle. I was surprised he was still available in Round 4.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 133
Mark Andrews returns, but TEs Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar departed in free agency, leaving the door wide open for Hibner. His plus athleticism and catch radius will make him a threat down the seam and in the red zone.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 108
J.K. Dobbins returns for Denver in 2026, but he's only played more than 10 games once in the last four seasons. Coleman could find himself starting for a chunk of the year, bouncing off defenders in the open field while RJ Harvey plays the change-of-pace role in the Broncos’ rushing attack.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 134
Atlanta lost leading tackler Kaden Elliss in free agency, opening the door for Daniels to compete against former Texans LB Christian Harris. Like the Falcons’ Divine Deablo, Daniels is a former safety who transitioned to linebacker. Daniels is not the fastest ‘backer in the class, but he's a terror as a downhill player who stops ball-carriers.
Drafted: Round 4, No. 125
At 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, I believe Bell has the frame to play outside and inside. He wins with quickness on the boundary and is effective on all three levels. I’m expecting the Bills to find ways to get him onto the field alongside Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore at receiver.
Drafted: Round 5, No. 148
General manager John Schneider sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Browns for the right to select Stephens in the fifth round this year. That investment in the agile, hard-nosed Stephens portends a battle with the incumbent, Anthony Bradford, for the starting spot at right guard. Stephens spent the last two seasons at left guard, but he started at right guard earlier in his Iowa career, so he should be able to make the adjustment.
Drafted: Round 5, No. 162
Rivers' lack of size (5-9 1/2, 185) pushed him down to the fifth round, but he was physical and productive throughout his time at Duke, whether playing inside or outside. He could easily earn eight starts this year given potential first-stringer Chidobie Awuzie’s injury history. It’s worth mentioning starting slot CB Marlon Humphrey has missed 10 games over the past three seasons, too.
Drafted: Round 7, No. 254
Burks might have had a surprising fall to Round 7, but the Colts' lack of depth at receiver after trading away Adonai Mitchell and Michael Pittman Jr. means the rookie is one injury away from entering the starting lineup. While he fits best in the slot, he regularly lined up outside in college and his sub-5-foot-10 frame belies his toughness and strength at the catch point.
Drafted: Round 7, No. 244
Former Eagles S Reed Blankenship went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State before earning a starting spot for Philadelphia and a lucrative free-agent contract from the Texans this offseason. The Eagles could have a similar find in Wisniewski, who plays like a linebacker in the box and is a big hitter in zone coverage. He could find ample opportunities to start with journeyman Marcus Epps and second-year player Andrew Mukuba, who still needs to prove he can stay healthy, ahead of him on the depth chart.
Drafted: Round 6, No. 194
Center Austin Schlottmann signed a two-year contract to reunite with Brian Daboll, the former Giants head coach who now serves as Titans offensive coordinator. Schlottmann has never started more than four games in any of his seven NFL seasons, though. Coogan's a stud in the middle of the line and was a major part in Indiana's championship run. He very well might get a chance to start as a rookie.
Drafted: Round 5, No. 144
Hecht's athleticism and intensity as the leader of Kansas State's line leads me to believe he could be the guy at center as a rookie. The Panthers signed Luke Fortner as a veteran presence, but he lost his starting job in Jacksonville two years ago and was traded to New Orleans, where he stepped into the lineup after starter Erik McCoy was injured. Hecht should be given every chance to win the job in training camp.
Drafted: Round 5, No. 167
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Jr. signed a one-year deal to shore up the Bills' secondary this offseason, but Kilgore's aggressive run defense and ability to find the ball in coverage could force Buffalo to play him more than expected in Year 1.
Drafted: Round 6, No. 186
I’m expecting the Giants to sign a veteran before training camp or after final cuts to bolster the nose tackle spot left open by the Dexter Lawrence trade. However, Jamison-Travis has a quick first step to go with strong hands that he uses to shed blockers in the run game. Quality play in training camp and the early part of the season could give him a chance to lock up a starting spot by midseason.