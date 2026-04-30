Sixteen Day 3 NFL draft picks who could compete for starter snaps as rookies in 2026

Drafted: Round 5, No. 148





General manager John Schneider sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Browns for the right to select Stephens in the fifth round this year. That investment in the agile, hard-nosed Stephens portends a battle with the incumbent, Anthony Bradford, for the starting spot at right guard. Stephens spent the last two seasons at left guard, but he started at right guard earlier in his Iowa career, so he should be able to make the adjustment.