Should Breece Hall and Kyle Pitts land long-term deals? Pros, cons and predictions

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, teams can now turn their attention to locking down veterans to long-term contracts.
In the summer months, particularly as we get closer to training camp, a slew of big-money deals will rumble down the pike. Quarterbacks will make bank. Markets will be reset. And several lucrative second contracts will be signed before rookie pacts expire.
There is another group of players worth watching each offseason: franchise-tagged players. After being kept off the free-agent market, these veterans are in their own category. They're typically of a higher caliber than most free agents, and they likely would have fetched a premium price if available to all teams -- SEE: the three-year, $81 million deal given by the Raiders to Tyler Linderbaum. Players who are tagged after the expiration of their rookie deal certainly see a one-year pay increase, but it's generally lower than what they might have made in free agency.
This year, four players were tagged: quarterback Daniel Jones (by the Colts), receiver George Pickens (by the Cowboys), running back Breece Hall(by the Jets) and tight end Kyle Pitts (by the Falcons). Jones already turned his transition tag into a two-year, $88 million pact -- his injury changed the calculus this offseason.
Teams have until July 15 to hammer out a multi-year deal with franchise-tagged players, or the players will play on a one-year tender. As we saw with Saquon Barkley and the Giants in 2023, the pact can be adjusted after the deadline, but its length cannot go beyond a single season.
Let's take a look at the three remaining franchise-tagged players, debating the pros and cons of a long-term deal for each.
We can be brief with Pickens, as the Cowboys have already stated that they don't plan to sign the wideout to a multi-year extension this offseason. Pickens recently signed his $27.3 million tender, opening the door for offseason work or a possible trade; tenders must be signed for players to be traded, though the Cowboys have rebuffed this idea. He could still skip offseason work, but would be subject to fines if he misses mandatory minicamp or any of training camp.
The pros for the Cowboys keeping Pickens on a one-year deal are pretty straightforward. He joined the club with a history of off-field drama and was coming off a down final season in Pittsburgh. He put up 1,429 yards with the Cowboys in 2025, but they surely will want him to do it again before potentially committing big money to him. In a sense, it's an expensive prove-it contract, but it keeps the carrot in front of the former second-rounder. The negative is that it means another year of contract chatter surrounding a key Cowboys player. Overtly stating they aren't negotiating a long-term deal will tamp down some of the questions this offseason, but the situation will still cast a shadow over the entire campaign, whether Pickens plays well or not.
If he puts up another outstanding season with Dak Prescott, the dance will begin again. Dallas would be facing the following options: use a second franchise tag of $32.76 million, sign Pickens to a long-term deal in a receiver market where the average pay has flown over $40 million or lose him in free agency with a return of, at most, a third-round compensatory pick. Echoes of when the Cowboys let Prescott play on the tag after his rookie deal expired, which did not work out so well for them.
For Pickens, the tag kept him from gauging his value on the open market, which was paying handsomely. Alec Pierce, taken one pick behind Pickens, re-signed with the Colts for $114 million, with $84 million in guarantees (and $60 million fully guaranteed). Pierce didn't come with Pickens' baggage but had 1,336 fewer yards over four seasons. The tag shifts the risk to Pickens. An injury could wipe out his chance at potential long-term money. The positive is a solid one-year pay increase after making $6.752 million over the first four years of his career. If Pickens puts together another massive season in which he shows growth on and off the field, he could become the next $40 million receiver.
PREDICTION: Pickens lights it up again on the one-year tender, putting the pressure on the Cowboys next offseason.
The Jets made it quite clear that they weren't going to let the 1,065-yard running back leave New York after 2025. The $14.293 million franchise tag ensured he'll be in town for at least one more season as Gang Green attempts to right the ship.
At times in 2025, Hall was the Jets' offense. His ability to make defenders miss in the hole and create explosives is a needed dimension in every attack. Had New York's passing game offered any threat at all, Hall's numbers might have been even better. Of running backs with at least 200 totes in 2025, Hall faced the third-highest loaded box-rate (36.6%), behind only Derrick Henry and De'Von Achane, per Next Gen Stats.
With Geno Smith now under center, plus new weapons Omar Cooper and Kenyon Sadiq on hand to boost the passing game alongside Garrett Wilson and the arrival of OC Frank Reich, Hall could be in for a smashing fifth campaign.
The Jets underscored Hall's importance with their inactivity at the position this offseason. They didn't draft a running back or add to the stable in free agency, leaving Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as the top subs on the roster. That alone gives Hall some leverage in negotiations.
Jets general manager Darren Mougey said after the draft that addressing Hall's contract situation will be a priority. The question is, how high are they willing to take their price?
Letting Hall play out the season on the franchise tag keeps the Jets from sinking more guaranteed money into a position that has been devalued and is more dependent on the rest of the offensive operation. While RBs have made a mini-comeback the past year or so, it's still a position where less costly replacements can be unearthed. For a still-rebuilding squad, it would seem shrewd to not devote oodles of future cap space to a position in which injuries can be devastating.
The con to letting Hall play on the tag is clear: The Jets' best backfield playmaker would hit the open market again next offseason and could get swiped away, leaving them to start from scratch at RB. Aaron Glenn figures to be under pressure to win this season after last year's debacle. The Jets have had a good offseason. Allowing the Hall situation to linger could bring some clouds come training camp.
As with every franchise-tagged player, the negative for Hall is obvious: He will take on significant risk if he doesn't come to a long-term deal. Given the hammering that running backs take, it's better to reach that first lucrative multi-year contract sooner than later. Between the perceived positional value and the urgency to achieve security, clubs would seem to have the upper hand over RBs in negotiations.
The $14.293 million payday for 2026 is a nice boost and currently puts Hall fifth among running backs. With Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs up for extensions this offseason, the top of the market figures to be advanced significantly. Where will Hall fall in the line? Will he reach the $15 million-per-year range after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III inked for $14.35 million per year with the Chiefs on the open market? Are the Jets willing to spend that much cash on a running back?
I think if the Jets could lock Hall down for a Walker-type deal, they should, but he would seem to have some leverage to go for more.
PREDICTION: Jets make a late push, but Hall plays 2026 on the tender and hits free agency in 2027.
The No. 4 overall pick in 2021 has gone through a roller coaster of a career. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and piled up 1,026 yards as a rookie, then followed that with three duds. Pitts started slowly in 2025, as well, extending a streak of sub-75-yard games to 20, then caught fire, tallying 469 yards and four TDs on 39 catches over his final six games. When he broke the 100-yard mark in Week 15, it was the first time he'd done so since Year 1.
The conundrum for the Falcons is, which version of Pitts are they getting? The matchup weapon who can win over the middle and has the athleticism to dominate linebackers? Or the drop-prone player who struggles to help out his quarterback? At this stage, we know Pitts isn't much of a blocker, so his ability to win on the outside will be key in Kevin Stefanski's offense.
Beyond Drake London, the Falcons don't boast any other proven pass-catching options. Matt Ryan might like the options ATL has added this offseason, but none are sure to scare defenses. Good tight ends thrive in Stefanski's offense, and at his best, Pitts is a weapon. Letting Pitts play out the season on the tag would enable them to see how he fits under Stefanski -- and whether last year's late explosion was a mirage -- before handing him serious amounts of guaranteed money. However, that comes with a significant risk, given that the club didn't use a draft pick at the position. Waiting could wind up costing more in the long run if Pitts excels, thus raising his price, or if Atlanta is left with a glaring hole on the roster heading in 2027.
The $15.045 million franchise tag immediately made Pitts the third-highest-paid tight end in per-year money. A second tag next year would be worth $18.054 million. Paired, the $33.099 million would fit between the guaranteed money on the contracts of George Kittle ($35 million) and Trey McBride ($32.5 million). It would make sense for Pitts' reps to aim in that range on an extension. Would the Falcons be willing to make such a hefty commitment to an up-and-down tight end entering a new offense? Would the 25-year-old take less when a big season could make him a sought-after commodity?
The timing of any potential extension is worth monitoring. Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft is also eligible for a new deal this offseason, and despite a season-ending ACL tear, there are indications the Packers would like to get a deal done. The camps of Pitts and Kraft could be playing a waiting game to see where the other lands.
PREDICTION: Pitts signs an extension that keeps him among the highest-paid TEs, but below the likes of Kittle and McBride.