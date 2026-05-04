Next Woman Up: Lindsey Young, Writer and Editor for the Minnesota Vikings

You've done a lot to bring awareness to mental health, creating the "Getting Open" series with the Vikings and your recent children's book, "Olivia the Brave". I want to touch on both of those things with it being Mental Health Awareness month, but first, why is mental health so important to you?

Mental health is really important to me because of the way it's impacted my life since I was really young. I was officially diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder when I was 14 years old, and I have dealt with depression more as an adult; I recently was diagnosed with OCD, which has been challenging to navigate but also so helpful to understand and feel less alone in the way my brain functions. I have also lost people close to me to suicide, including my uncle, Jerry, and friend, Ty, both of whom passed away in 2011.

I've always been a pretty open book with my inner circle, but it wasn't until 2021 that I kind of decided to share my story more publicly. I have two nephews and a niece, and my older nephew deals with a lot of anxiety challenges as well, so I have started to feel especially passionate again around children's mental health. We're all dealing with so much on a daily basis. It's easy to get stuck in that darkness, and I just want people to not feel alone because mental health struggles affect every single person, some deeper than others. Maybe it doesn't impact you personally, but it might impact a family member. I think it's just something we need to keep talking about.

I'm glad you are continuing the conversation. Why did you launch the "Getting Open" series? And what have you learned from that kind of storytelling?

It goes without saying that 2020 was a very hard time for a lot of people on the planet for various reasons with the pandemic impacting us all in different ways.

I really struggled with my mental health during that time. I got COVID in October of 2020. When I started to physically heal from that, my mental health spiraled to a level I had never experienced. I was at the very darkest and deepest place I had ever experienced. I was not suicidal, but I also did not want to exist in how that felt. It was incredibly hard. My Christian faith is very important to me and I remember praying, asking that if I somehow got better, could there be a way in which my experience can be used for good? As I improved, one of our players at the time, Jalyn Holmes had posted something about depression resources on his Instagram. I messaged him and we started dialoguing, and it became clear to me that he was interested and comfortable sharing his story. We went to the public relations staff and asked their opinion on sharing Jalyn's story. Not only were they supportive, but they suggested making it a series. "Getting Open" is a play on catching the football but also being open with our thoughts and feelings. What we thought would end up being a four-story series ended up being 10 stories as players started to become willing to share the things they had dealt with directly or indirectly. I decided it was important to be open about my own journey, as well, and decided to share that as the 11th story. I don't take it lightly that these individuals were willing to trust me with their stories and that they felt this was a safe space to share what they wanted. The reach was incredible. I even had someone email me from Africa because those stories had resonated.