Ranking the top 15 NFL quarterbacks on rookie contracts in 2026

2026 cap hit: $11.5 million





Recency bias can treat some individuals' reputations brutally, and Stroud stands as the latest example. His playoff meltdown in Foxborough is no doubt the first thing many football fans would recall if asked about Stroud's place in the greater quarterback landscape. Is he the long-term answer in Houston? It's a fair question, given how he's seemingly regressed from his stellar rookie season -- but it would also seem preposterous to anyone who only knew the 2023-24 version of the QB, whose sophomore slump in '24 could be blamed on the offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 52 times. Stroud's inconsistencies in 2025, which bottomed out in the Divisional Round, can't be excused as easily, seeing as he took a career-low 23 regular-season sacks. Houston will gladly give him time to work out the kinks after picking up his fifth-year option this spring, a decision that was surely made easier by the skyrocketing salaries at quarterback. It will be up to Stroud to earn the team's confidence beyond 2027.