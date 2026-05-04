Ranking the top 15 NFL quarterbacks on rookie contracts in 2026

The title window. It's open when a team has a franchise quarterback who's demonstrated the ability to lead his squad to the promised land, and it's wide open when that quarterback is on his rookie contract.
Want some recent examples? Joe Burrow guiding Cincinnati's journey to Super Bowl LVI in Year 2 of his career. Washington's dreamlike 2024 run to the NFC Championship Game behind Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Patrick Mahomes' dirt-cheap rate ($4.1 million per year) during Kansas City's rise to prominence and first Super Bowl triumph of this century. The last three seasons Houston spent with C.J. Stroud under center.
Those are just a few notable names, two of whom are still waiting for their second NFL deals -- which means they, like the rest of the signal-callers on their initial pro contracts, are continuing to afford their respective teams the financial flexibility to improve around them, thanks to the NFL's rookie wage scale.
How do the QBs set to play 2026 on their rookie contracts stack up against each other? My top 15 are ranked below.
NOTE: All salary cap numbers are pulled from Over The Cap.
- 2026 cap hit: $10 million
Yes, the Patriots' storybook run in 2025 ended in frustrating disappointment, but we shouldn't forget that Maye nearly won league MVP in just his second professional season. He has room to grow, and to absorb the harsh lessons imparted on him by Seattle's defense in Super Bowl LX. Maye is immensely talented, poised and fully capable of leading New England's offense for years to come. For four seasons after Tom Brady left, the Pats waded in the abyss under center. Now, it seems they've found their long-term replacement. If only every team could be so lucky.
- 2026 cap hit: $10.8 million
Even those who held the highest expectations for Ben Johnson probably didn't foresee his partnership with Williams going as well as it did in Year 1. Johnson's arrival worked wonderfully for Caleb, who appeared to overcome his tendency to freeze while trying to make the perfect play. In his second NFL season, the former Heisman Trophy winner operated instinctively, showing off a fantastic clutch gene that powered a collection of heart-stopping, season-defining wins for Chicago. Under Johnson, Williams was able to display his natural talents and begin to justify his No. 1 overall selection. By season's end, he was one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch. I expect him to meet that description again in 2026, the last year before he is eligible for an extension that should make his paycheck exponentially bigger.
- 2026 cap hit: $10.3 million
The 2025 season felt like a complete wash for Daniels. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year couldn't stay on the field long enough to find a rhythm, with the QB's knee, hamstring and elbow injuries subverting the Commanders' hopes of repeating the stunning success they enjoyed a year prior and leaving open a host of questions regarding their outlook entering 2026. I still hold a firm belief that Daniels is one of the most dynamic, thrilling quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy, and that he is fully capable of carrying this offense for as long as he can remain available. That's why he's ranked third -- and I hope, for Washington's sake, that this slot looks prescient a year from now.
- 2026 cap hit: $5.1 million
This partnership is aging beautifully. Back in 2024, Denver's selection of Nix at No. 12 overall raised some eyebrows. Now, two years later, he's cemented himself as the Broncos' franchise quarterback, having nearly led them to the Super Bowl in Year 2. OK, so his sophomore campaign wasn't a complete success; honest Denver fans will admit Nix and the offense struggled to produce consistently through the first half of the season. (Remember that 13-11 win over the Jets in London in Week 6?) But once he and the Broncos figured it out, they rolled, only falling short after Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the final stages of their win over Buffalo in the Divisional Round. If Nix effectively builds on that campaign in 2026, he'll be in line for a lucrative extension next offseason.
- 2026 cap hit: $11.5 million
Recency bias can treat some individuals' reputations brutally, and Stroud stands as the latest example. His playoff meltdown in Foxborough is no doubt the first thing many football fans would recall if asked about Stroud's place in the greater quarterback landscape. Is he the long-term answer in Houston? It's a fair question, given how he's seemingly regressed from his stellar rookie season -- but it would also seem preposterous to anyone who only knew the 2023-24 version of the QB, whose sophomore slump in '24 could be blamed on the offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 52 times. Stroud's inconsistencies in 2025, which bottomed out in the Divisional Round, can't be excused as easily, seeing as he took a career-low 23 regular-season sacks. Houston will gladly give him time to work out the kinks after picking up his fifth-year option this spring, a decision that was surely made easier by the skyrocketing salaries at quarterback. It will be up to Stroud to earn the team's confidence beyond 2027.
- 2026 cap hit: $11.1 million
Given the circumstances into which Ward was dropped as a rookie, he performed quite well. Cam joined a team lacking legitimate threats at receiver and in need of multiple offseason cycles' worth of talent acquisition, yet he found a way to maximize the Titans' abilities in most games. The results weren't visible in Tennessee's overall record (3-14), but they're plentiful in the game tape. On a weekly basis, Ward was good for a few highlight throws, handled the speed of the game well and didn't allow the typical rookie mistakes to bury him. I expect him to continue to take steps forward in Year 2.
- 2026 cap hit: $12.1 million
Young followed a Jekyll-and-Hyde path in 2025. He'd show up as an explosive passer capable of throwing for 400-plus yards and powering the Panthers to victory, then deliver a clunker in the next game. That's been the biggest issue for Young through three seasons: consistency. He seemed to inch closer toward finding comfort on the field in 2025, and he could use that comfort level to morph into a dependable passer, but for now, the jury is still out. Perhaps he'll end up hovering around the Dalton Line, never quite developing into the franchise signal-caller the Panthers hoped they were selecting No. 1 overall in 2023. Or maybe he'll blossom now that Carolina has seemingly found a semblance of organizational stability. I know one truth: 2026 is a pivotal season for him.
- 2026 cap hit: $3.9 million
Dart has one of the most entertaining play styles in the NFL, possessing the blend of fearlessness, accuracy and relentlessness necessary for lifting the Giants out of mediocrity. Unfortunately, that same collection of attributes put him in harm's way on a number of occasions in 2025, limiting his availability. If Dart can minimize the injury risk while still largely staying true to himself, he'll deliver on his potential. I'm not yet sold he'll be able to do that, though.
- 2026 cap hit: $2.5 million
While the rest of the NFL world focused on playoff races over the final six weeks of last season, including a war of attrition between the Panthers and Buccaneers in the NFC South, Shough quietly proved himself as a quarterback with great potential in New Orleans. The 40th overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft steadily improved, appearing comfortable amid the blinding speed of NFL action and unafraid to use his legs when necessary. By the end of the campaign, he'd compiled a collection of performances that suggested the Saints might have their guy for the long haul. I'm fascinated to see how he and coach Kellen Moore build on his small victories entering 2026. The only downside: Because he was drafted in Round 2, New Orleans won't have the fifth-year option at its disposal to keep his cost at a friendlier rate. Then again, if Shough continues to develop, the Saints will happily pay him at market rate.
- Projected 2026 cap number: $10.6 million
It's time for projection season! Mendoza earned his place as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with some truly incredible performances in his lone season at Indiana, winning the Heisman Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship with a collection of courageous, clutch showings, captured perfectly by his pivotal fourth-down touchdown run in the title game. Those attributes should help him plenty at the next level. Just don't expect to see him show them off right away. Las Vegas is going about this properly, having signed Kirk Cousins as the veteran bridge to help guide Mendoza and lessen the pressure on the rookie. Whenever Mendoza sees the field, we can begin our evaluation. For now, the Raiders got themselves their hopeful answer at the position, someone who offers enough promise to slot him here on this list, above QBs with an actual NFL track record.
- 2026 cap number: $6.2 million
One can claim the same bad luck for Penix that hindered Jayden Daniels in 2025, but prior to his season-ending injury, the southpaw from Washington didn't look great in his first season as the Falcons' full-time starter. He had his bright moments (Week 4 against Washington; Week 6 vs. Buffalo) but also produced some truly dreadful outings (Week 3 at Carolina), a disappointing disjointedness for a quarterback who showed legitimate promise at the end of his rookie season. I'm not sure who he is at this point, and now he's coming off yet another knee injury. Fortunately, he and the Falcons still have another year to get back on track before Atlanta has to decide on his fifth-year option.
- 2026 cap number: $3.8 million
O'Connell has successfully carved out what will be a long career spent as a trusty backup in the NFL. As of now, that includes a rookie contract that is scheduled to account for just $3.8 million in cap space for the Raiders in 2026, a number low enough to afford them the opportunity to sign Cousins and build out a strong three-man quarterback room. Whether his future exists in Las Vegas or elsewhere, O'Connell will continue to cash checks for years to come, and they'll always be affordable. And when a team is in a pinch, it can toss the former Purdue Boilermaker out there and know he can keep the ship afloat.
- 2026 cap number: $6 million
Yes, I've ranked McCarthy behind Aidan O'Connell because I have not yet seen enough proof that I can trust McCarthy to get the job done. When he's at his best, he's electric. He was rarely that quarterback in his second season, though, and seemed to struggle to absorb Kevin O'Connell's lessons. The fact the Vikings quickly signed Kyler Murray says a lot about how they view McCarthy, a former top-10 pick who might have already exhausted his best opportunity in Minnesota. Then again, if he takes a huge leap in his development this offseason, he could rocket up this list. Granted, that's a big "if."
- 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
Sanders started nearly half of Cleveland's games last season. Regardless of what his obsessive fan base claims, he wasn't great -- but he wasn't terrible, either. It's entirely plausible to expect the Browns to roll out a starting lineup that features Deshaun Watson -- after all, it'd be nice to get something out of that dreadful contract -- meaning Sanders spends most of the season as the backup, learning from new coach Todd Monken without the pressure that comes with playing quarterback for this franchise. It's also very realistic to expect Sanders to end up carving out a career similar to that of Jacoby Brissett, which would be excellent for a former fifth-round pick. At minimum, the Browns have a young quarterback owning eight games of experience on their depth chart at the incredibly cheap cost of $1.1 million in cap space in 2026. And if they're lucky, perhaps he ends up being more than depth.
- Projected 2026 cap number: $4.7 million
Do I believe Simpson was clearly worth a first-round pick? No. Am I criticizing the Rams' decision to select him 13th overall? Also no, because so much of a quarterback's future depends on the situation in which he's placed. Simpson heads to Los Angeles with zero immediate pressure. He'll sit behind Matthew Stafford and absorb Sean McVay's vast expanse of offensive expertise, marinating for what could be 2-to-3 years before needing to see the field. He'll be part of one of the most stable organizations in the NFL over the last decade. And he'll spend that time on a relatively affordable rookie contract.