NFL second-year breakout candidates: Jaxson Dart, Travis Hunter top contenders in 2026

The No. 2 overall pick was a two-way player in seven games for Jacksonville, playing primarily as a wide receiver but also logging roughly 35 percent of his snaps at cornerback prior to his season-ending knee injury in October. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that the Jaguars “expect him to be a full-time corner, part-time receiver” in 2026. GM James Gladstone somewhat echoed that sentiment earlier this week, a plan that makes sense after seeing what the Jaguars did this offseason. They extended receiver Jakobi Meyers, let cornerback Greg Newsome II walk in free agency and did not select a CB in the draft. There were NFL analysts who preferred as a cornerback when he came into the league, and this shift in usage could unlock him as a star in the secondary. Hunter flashed talent as a rookie defender, allowing an impressively low open rate (27.8 percent) and completion rate over expected (-3.0 percent), per NFL Pro. With an offseason to focus on the position, Hunter could break out as a shutdown corner and dangerous ballhawk in 2026 -- and potentially join the short list of CBs who have been named Defensive Player of the Year.