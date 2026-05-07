NFL second-year breakout candidates: Jaxson Dart, Travis Hunter top contenders in 2026

We recently watched 257 players get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, after dominating the hype-train stations for most of April. Now it's time to give a little love to last year's crop.
Every NFL season, a handful of standouts from the previous year's draft class break out. In 2025, we saw Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II become a full-time starter and Super Bowl champion. Texans CB Kamari Lassiter earned a Pro Bowl nod and Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell turned into an All-Pro. We've watched NFL sophomores win Offensive Player of the Year (Chris Johnson in 2009), Defensive Player of the Year (J.J. Watt in 2012) and even NFL MVP (Patrick Mahomes in 2018).
So, who are the candidates to take a big leap in 2026? With the help of analytical insights from NFL IQ and NFL Pro, I've narrowed the list to 12 players and split the breakouts into four categories: full-time starters, Pro Bowlers, All-Pros and award winners. By next January -- or maybe even earlier -- these guys could be household names.
AWARD WINNERS
Dart ran the gamut of less-than-ideal circumstances in his rookie season. He sat behind Russell Wilson until Week 4, never played a full game with WR1 Malik Nabers, was in the concussion protocol on multiple occasions and had a substandard interior offensive line. Despite all that, he became just the seventh Round 1 rookie in the common draft era to log a passer rating of 90-plus and a TD-to-INT ratio of 2:1 or better. Two of the other six players to accomplish that feat -- Dan Marino and Justin Herbert -- topped 5,000 passing yards in Year 2, and Marino won the NFL MVP. Heading into 2026, Dart has gained the assistance of HC John Harbaugh and OC Matt Nagy, as well as TE Isaiah Likely and four new offensive linemen, including 10th overall pick Francis Mauigoa (plus, the returning Nabers). Dart has the tools to break out and could even lead the Giants from worst to first this season, which might make him a sneaky contender for the MVP award.
Over the last 40 years, six rookie running backs drafted in the top 10 scored double-digit touchdowns for a team with a losing record. Jeanty is the most recent, joining Trent Richardson, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley and Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Barry Sanders. Jeanty succeeded despite subpar blocking and an abysmal offense. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage on more than half of his attempts (51.5 percent) and a whopping 88.5 percent of his rushing yards came after contact, per NFL Pro. This offseason, Vegas hired new head coach Klint Kubiak, upgraded the quarterback position -- signing Kirk Cousins in free agency and drafting Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall -- and improved the O-line by adding Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Spencer Burford. In what figures to be a much-improved scheme and offense in general, Jeanty has legitimate Offensive Player of the Year upside in Year 2.
The No. 2 overall pick was a two-way player in seven games for Jacksonville, playing primarily as a wide receiver but also logging roughly 35 percent of his snaps at cornerback prior to his season-ending knee injury in October. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that the Jaguars “expect him to be a full-time corner, part-time receiver” in 2026. GM James Gladstone somewhat echoed that sentiment earlier this week, a plan that makes sense after seeing what the Jaguars did this offseason. They extended receiver Jakobi Meyers, let cornerback Greg Newsome II walk in free agency and did not select a CB in the draft. There were NFL analysts who preferred as a cornerback when he came into the league, and this shift in usage could unlock him as a star in the secondary. Hunter flashed talent as a rookie defender, allowing an impressively low open rate (27.8 percent) and completion rate over expected (-3.0 percent), per NFL Pro. With an offseason to focus on the position, Hunter could break out as a shutdown corner and dangerous ballhawk in 2026 -- and potentially join the short list of CBs who have been named Defensive Player of the Year.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-PROS
Despite finishing second in the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Emmanwori's name might not be widely recognized outside of Seattle. He's an athletic unicorn who doesn't quite fit into a typical mold, yet, despite missing three games, he joined 2018 first-team All-Pro Derwin James as the only rookie safeties in the last 20 years to log 80-plus tackles, 10-plus passes defensed and multiple sacks. Per NFL Pro, no other player with 11 or more passes defensed had as many QB pressures (17) as the Seahawks’ second-round draft pick in 2025. With a year under his belt and a growing command of Mike Macdonald’s defense, Emmanwori has the tools to follow a similar path to Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton, who ascended in Year 2 to a first-team All-Pro selection.
Five games into Egbuka’s first season, it felt like a near-lock that he would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His full-season pace through those games was 85 catches for 1,513 yards and 17 touchdowns. Then the 19th overall pick out of Ohio State suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 and was never really the same down the stretch. He finished just shy of 1,000 yards with six touchdowns, scoring only once after his injury. Had he been able to continue his elite early-season analytics pace across a full 17-game stretch, Egbuka was set to record 2.5 yards per route run, an 11.8 percent catch rate over expected and 0.7 EPA per target, per NFL Pro. That's jaw-dropping production. In his second season, and with Mike Evans in San Francisco, Egbuka will have plenty of chances to realize the ceiling he flashed as a rookie. Don't be surprised if he's seated among the best receivers in the league by season's end.
In 2025, Warren became the fourth rookie tight end to earn a Pro Bowl selection in the last 20 seasons, and he’s well-positioned to further build his résumé in Year 2. Catching passes from Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard, Warren hauled in 76 of his team-high 112 targets, with Michael Pittman seeing 111 targets of his own. Pittman’s now in Pittsburgh and Indy has done very little to replace him, so Warren and Josh Downs could pick up the majority of the vacated volume in 2026. Warren’s floor should be close to 120 targets, and he could realistically reach 140-150 in a breakout campaign. With a step forward in efficiency and touchdown production -- and ideally a healthy Jones -- Warren would emerge as instant competition for Trey McBride and Brock Bowers (among others) in the pursuit of the coveted first-team All-Pro designation.
PRO BOWLERS
The Titans addressed their biggest hole early in the draft, passing on elite defensive prospects to take Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick. This. Means. Everything. Pairing a highly drafted quarterback with an impact receiver is a recipe for success in a passer's second season -- SEE: Drake Maye with Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase and Kyler Murray with DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans also signed free agent Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason to work the short areas of the field. Last season, Ward's pass catchers dropped 24 passes (eighth-most in the league) and logged a -3.9 percent catch rate over expected (fourth-worst), per NFL Pro. With significant improvements to his weaponry and new OC Brian Daboll on the headset, Ward has a chance to become a Pro Bowler in 2026.
Walker was NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 draft, while colleague Bucky Brooks rated Walker the No. 1 linebacker in the class. But after going 15th overall to the Falcons, we saw mixed results in his rookie year (including two games missed due to a nagging groin injury). He recorded 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and earned an elite 81.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. However, he played just half the snaps, totaled 36 tackles and logged a 10.8 percent pressure rate, per NFL Pro. Fortunately, DC Jeff Ulbrich said in March that “the vision for him is so much clearer in year two. He's going to make huge strides this year in every way.” With the roster somewhat in flux entering 2026, Walker is poised to be the lead playmaker in the Atlanta front. I see shades of ultra-athletic former Falcon Vic Beasley, who broke out in his second season (2016) with a league-high 15.5 sacks.
Nolen battled a rash of injuries in his rookie season after being drafted 16th overall by Arizona. He started the year on the reserve/PUP list (calf), returned in Week 9, exited Week 12 with a knee injury that cost him two games and then tore his meniscus in Week 16. The few glimpses of the athletic lineman were very promising, though. Per NFL Pro, Nolen’s 14 percent pressure rate was the second-highest by a rookie DT in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016), behind only Jonathan Allen (min. 50 pass rush snaps). Allen missed most of his rookie season (2017) as well, but went on to log eight sacks in Year 2 and earn two Pro Bowl selections (so far) in his career. If he can stay healthy, Nolen could break out as one of the better pass-rushing interior defenders in the league.
FULL-TIME STARTERS
The 2025 second-round pick had an extremely quiet first three months in the NFL. Between Week 1 and Week 12, Burden wasn't targeted more than five times in any game and topped 51 yards only once, in a three-catch, 101-yard outing against Dallas in Week 3 that was propped up by a 65-yard touchdown grab. Then, around the time of Rome Odunze's December foot injury, Burden's role in the offense began to expand. Over the Bears' last eight games of 2025, including the playoffs, Burden posted a 26.0 percent target rate (second highest on the team) and averaged 2.4 yards per route run (most on the team). Following DJ Moore's departure to Buffalo this offseason, Burden will slot in alongside Odunze atop the depth chart. With Ben Johnson entering Year 2 and Caleb Williams entering Year 3, the arrow is pointing up for Burden and the entire offense.
When the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie and let Jaylen Watson walk in free agency, the team clearly had something different in mind for 2026 at the cornerback position. They traded up in the draft to select Mansoor Delane sixth overall, but part of the plan appears to be the promotion of Williams, a 2025 third-round pick. Williams came on strong down the stretch last season, starting each of Kansas City's last four games and playing 88 percent of the snaps from Week 14 on. He posted healthy numbers in a limited sample size, joining Quinyon Mitchell, Tre'Davious White and Donte Jackson as the only outside corners with a 60-plus percent success rate and a 20-plus percent ball hawk rate (pass defensed or interception) in 2025, per NFL Pro. He figures to start opposite Delane in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, and he'll have plenty of opportunities to make an emphatic impact.
Scourton led the Panthers in pressures (31) and tied for the team lead in sacks (5.0) as a rookie, but that wasn't saying much on a defense that ranked dead last in pressures and tied for the third-fewest sacks in 2025. Still, the Texas A&M product flashed the upside that earned him a Day 2 draft selection (Round 2, No. 51 overall). Then the Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips in March. While Phillips hasn't been a sack machine across his five NFL seasons, he has pressured the quarterback consistently and opened up opportunities for his counterparts to do the same. In eight games with Phillips on the field in Philly last year, Jalyx Hunt logged a 3.6 percent sack rate, a sizable jump from the mark Hunt put up in the eight games prior to Phillips' arrival via trade (0.6 percent). Scourton will benefit massively from having Phillips on the edge and should also take his own step forward as a pro. In combination, those factors set him up for a breakout season.