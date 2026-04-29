2027 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

It might feel like the ink is barely dry on the 2026 NFL Draft, but I believe it's not too early to peek at what's in store for 2027. Using data from Over the Cap, I'm taking a look at which teams are likely to receive compensatory picks in next year's draft.

Compensatory picks for the 2027 draft will be determined by the NFL Management Council's formula after the 2026 season is complete, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but here are some things to know about the system for awarding comp picks:

Teams that lose more or better compensatory free agents (CFAs) than they acquire in the previous year are eligible to receive compensatory picks. A team that lost as many CFAs as it signed could receive a comp pick if the value of the CFAs it lost outweighs that of the CFAs it gained.

No team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a single year.

Compensatory picks are awarded between Rounds 3 and 7 -- at the end of each of those rounds -- based on the management council's formula, which measures average salary per year (APY), snap counts and postseason awards.

Players who signed as unrestricted free agents before the April 27 deadline are eligible to count toward the compensatory formula. Additionally, the Steelers placed an unrestricted free agent tender on QB Aaron Rodgers, per ESPN. The move gives them an opportunity to receive a comp pick if Rodgers ends up signing with a different team before the start of camp. Players who were released by their previous team do not qualify as compensatory free agents.

Separately, the league awards two third-round special compensatory picks (one each in back-to-back years) to any team who had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another NFL club.

There is a lot of excitement in league circles about what next year's class could offer, which helps explain why teams were so hesitant to part with 2027 capital during the three days of the 2026 draft (no 2027 first- or second-round pick was dealt). In fact, the Eagles were the only team to part with a Day 2 pick (third-rounder sent to Minnesota in the Jonathan Greenard trade), but as you'll see below, Philly could recoup a third-rounder in the form of a compensatory selection.