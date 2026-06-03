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NFL players to buy stock in for 2026: Why Justin Herbert, Caleb Downs are set to surge

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 01:25 PM
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Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

It's not uncommon for players to generate excitement about their potential during the NFL offseason -- specifically in these warmer months, when teams get together for OTAs and mandatory minicamps. Think, for example, of the praise that Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson heaped on second-year receiver Luther Burden III for the work he's put in this offseason:

"I'm buying Luther Burden stock right now, just how he's approached his offseason," Johnson said. "It's been electric. He showed up yesterday, had numerous explosive plays. I loved how in Phase 2 he was finishing every single rep that he took, and that really translated over to yesterday as well. So, he's in a really good spot. He's still developing and growing his route tree. … He's been extremely coachable, so I'm really happy with him."

This won't be the last time a player is lauded before NFL teams take the field in September. So, inspired by Johnson's turn of phrase, we ask the question:

Which NFL player's stock are you loading up on in 2026?

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Bobby Kownack
Digital Content Producer

PICK: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers


Mike McDaniel is the perfect offensive coordinator to unlock Herbert’s full potential. The same way McDaniel helped Tua Tagovailoa overcome his early-career struggles to become a Pro Bowler in Miami, he could easily propel Herbert, already all-star caliber, into elite territory. It also doesn’t hurt that the Chargers signed a proven center (Tyler Biadasz), spent a second-round pick on offensive lineman (Jake Slaughter) and are getting bookends Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back from injury.

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Christian Gonzalez
Digital Content Producer

PICK: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers


With future Pro Football Hall of Famer wide receiver Mike Evans leaving Tampa Bay for San Francisco, the Buccaneers' second-year wideout is in line for a much bigger role in 2026. In the early part of the 2025 season, while Evans and Chris Godwin were sidelined by injuries, Egbuka emerged as Baker Mayfield’s top target. Even though Egbuka dealt with multiple injuries of his own throughout his rookie season, he still managed to lead the Bucs in targets (127), receptions (63), receiving yards (938) and receiving touchdowns (six). Don’t be surprised if Egbuka surpasses those numbers in Year 2.

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Michael Baca
Digital Content Editor

PICK: Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys


It's been a long time since the Cowboys have had a truly impactful safety, and it appears they've finally landed one in Downs. It's early, but the first-round pick is already drawing rave reviews from players and coaches alike, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker lauding the rookie's "premium instincts" last month. In this league, contenders and champions seem to always feature a play-making safety, and Dallas is long overdue for a player with Downs' skill set; you'd have to go back to the early days of Roy Williams to find the last time a bona fide game-changer lurked in the back end there. Downs will have an opportunity to be that guy and, perhaps, become the missing X-factor for a club that hasn't had a hard time scoring points on the other side of the ball.

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Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor

PICK: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles


The trade of A.J. Brown alone clears a path for Smith to reach new heights in 2026. As perhaps the league's best WR2, Smith has posted three 1,000-yard campaigns in his career. He now transitions into life as the team's No. 1 receiver and Jalen Hurts' top target, while the Eagles' entire offense also shifts to a new scheme under first-year OC Sean Mannion, who is expected to rejuvenate Philly's stale pass game of yesteryear. The stars are aligning for Smith to put up career numbers and earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

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Eric Edholm
Lead Draft Writer

PICK: Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints


I admit to being a bit ambivalent about Shough’s potential coming out of college, but he showed me a lot last season. Shough took too many sacks and had some tough fourth-quarter picks, but more often than not, he got better as games wore on. The Saints made some interesting additions this offseason, including running back Travis Etienne, rookie WR Jordyn Tyson and help on the offensive line, and Shough should have more comfort in his second season in Kellen Moore’s system.

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Grant Gordon
Digital Content Editor

PICK: Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears


A diamond found in the rough of the 2025 NFL Draft’s seventh round, Monangai had a surprisingly stellar opening act, rushing for 783 yards (fifth among rookie RBs) and five touchdowns. Monangai and D'Andre Swift could well be one of the most underrated running back tandems in the league. Or, perhaps, the younger Monangai could take more of a leading role. Ben Johnson, as the Lions offensive coordinator, coached Swift for a season in Detroit before the back was traded to the Eagles. In Johnson’s second year as the Lions OC, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (945 yards) and veteran David Montgomery (1,015) emerged as a dynamic duo. There’s a blueprint for running success in Chicago. Though Johnson is already on the record urging the purchase of stock in receiver Luther Burden III, another 2025 draft pick could be poised for a breakout.

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