NFL players to buy stock in for 2026: Why Justin Herbert, Caleb Downs are set to surge

PICK: Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys





It's been a long time since the Cowboys have had a truly impactful safety, and it appears they've finally landed one in Downs. It's early, but the first-round pick is already drawing rave reviews from players and coaches alike, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker lauding the rookie's "premium instincts" last month. In this league, contenders and champions seem to always feature a play-making safety, and Dallas is long overdue for a player with Downs' skill set; you'd have to go back to the early days of Roy Williams to find the last time a bona fide game-changer lurked in the back end there. Downs will have an opportunity to be that guy and, perhaps, become the missing X-factor for a club that hasn't had a hard time scoring points on the other side of the ball.