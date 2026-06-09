NFL MVP dark horses: Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence among top nine candidates in 2026

This is as close to implausible as I’m willing to get, and that’s not a knock on Robinson.





It would take historic production and a surprisingly successful season for the Falcons to make Robinson a leading MVP contender, but I can see the path for him if I squint. Robinson was a first-team All-Pro after leading the league in scrimmage yards last season (2,298), but his team wasn’t very good (8-9) and he didn’t even lead Atlanta in rushing touchdowns. That title went to backup Tyler Allgeier, who departed in free agency, so perhaps there will be more goal-line opportunities for Robinson in the first year of the Kevin Stefanski era.





There’s a decent chance the arm strength-challenged Tua Tagovailoa will be starting at QB for the Falcons this season, which means Robinson might face stacked boxes more often than he did last season, when he ran 42 times against them (28th most). If -- and it’s a massive if -- no QBs emerge as the clear-cut MVP favorites by mid-December, maybe a door opens for Robinson to pull off a rare feat. He would still need a record-breaking season that fuels Atlanta’s first trip to the playoffs in nearly a decade, but he did come within 212 yards of setting the single-season scrimmage yards record in 2025, and there's no dominant team in the NFC South. So, Robinson gets the nod over electric Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs for the one spot on this list devoted to a non-QB, since Gibbs and his teammate, Jared Goff, might split votes if the Lions drop the hammer on the rest of the league in 2026.