Seven players who deserve to make their debut in the NFL Top 100 of 2026

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, Brooks highlights seven players who deserve their first taste of a distinguished honor that can only be bestowed upon them by their peers.
Summer is almost officially here, and with it comes one of my favorite annual traditions. A new season of NFL Top 100 -- the player-voted countdown series from NFL Films and X -- premieres Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on X. With that in mind, I thought this would be the perfect time to identify players who should make their debuts on the prestigious list this year. After studying the tape and revisiting my scouting reports from 2025, here are seven guys who should crack the Top 100 for the first time, along with the range in which they should be ranked.
Programming note: NFL Top 100 episodes debut weekdays on X beginning June 22 and run through Sept. 4, and will air later on NFL+. For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
The 2025 MVP runner-up should sit high atop the list after leading the Patriots on an unexpected Super Bowl run. Maye led the NFL in completion rate (72%), becoming the eighth quarterback in league history to finish a season with at least 4,000 yards and 30 passing touchdowns while completing 70% or more of his passes. He struggled in the postseason, but the third-year pro’s efficiency and effectiveness were reflected in his league-best 113.5 passer rating and his 13 games with a passer rating of 100 or better. Given his spectacular play as a young passer adapting to a new system, the Patriots’ QB1 is squarely in the discussion as one of the league’s top-five quarterbacks.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 20.
The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year swiped the crown from Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase as the NFL’s WR1. JSN led the league in receiving yards (1,793), while seamlessly transitioning from doing most of his work in the slot to playing outside for the vast majority of his third season. The subtle position change enabled the polished route-runner to dominate one-on-one matchups on the perimeter on the way to topping 100 receptions (119) and six touchdowns (10) for the first time in his career. With the 6-foot, 197-pound pass catcher emerging as an unstoppable force as a playmaker, the Seahawks made him the highest-paid player at his position this offseason.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 20.
After being traded to the Cowboys following a topsy-turvy run in Pittsburgh, the 6-3, 200-pounder showed the football world he is a legitimate WR1. Despite sharing the marquee with CeeDee Lamb, Pickens ranked third in the league in receiving yards (1,429), averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He has become a nightmare on the perimeter for defenses as a crafty route runner, particularly on slants and other in-breaking routes at intermediate depth. As Pickens enters a contract year playing on the franchise tag, the rest of the league will pay close attention to the big-play weapon with a versatile game that makes him one of the most difficult playmakers to stop.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 50.
The “Iceman” has helped the Bears emerge as a title contender with his spectacular playmaking feats inside and outside the pocket. The Madden NFL 27 cover star has not only captivated the football world with improvisational skills, but his ability to come through in the clutch has given him a superhero aura in the Windy City. With seven fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025, including the playoffs, and a catalog of highlight-reel throws in closing minutes, the third-year pro is climbing the charts as a top quarterback. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards with a 27:7 TD-INT ratio in his first season under Ben Johnson, despite his inconsistencies as a passer. If Williams continues to refine his game under Johnson’s direction, the league is on the verge of witnessing the birth of a megastar who could rival Patrick Mahomes as the ultimate late-game closer.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 50.
The heart and soul of the Texans’ defense, Al-Shaair is a force between the numbers. The eighth-year pro exhibits exceptional range chasing down running backs and receivers. He flashes superb instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills, as well. Although his Texans teammates Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre frequently garner the headlines for their spectacular play, Al-Shaair has transformed from undrafted free agent to underrated superstar for a squad that embraces gritty defenders who play with superior effort and a touch of violence.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 75.
The 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year has quickly established himself as one of the best “see ball, get ball” defenders in the league. Schwesinger finished among the top 10 in tackles (156), while adding 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions. As a young defender with a feel for the game that is rare for a first-year starter, the 2025 second-round pick is poised to become the face of the franchise for a team that lives and dies by its defense. Considering his impact between the tackles, all eyes are on Schwesinger as the league’s next great middle linebacker.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 75.
It is rare to find a linebacker with a knack for creating impact plays in the passing game, and Carolina made sure to lock one up this offseason by signing Lloyd to a three-year contract. Last season with the Jaguars, Lloyd snagged a career-high five interceptions -- returning one for a 99-yard score against the Chiefs -- as a “spot drop” defender in a vision-and-break scheme that feasted on tipped and overthrown passes. While Lloyd’s exceptional ball skills mask some of his coverage issues, there is always a place on the field for an instinctive playmaker who can create turnovers and splash plays at the second level. Given his skill set, Lloyd should at the very least crack this list.
Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 100.