Seven players who deserve to make their debut in the NFL Top 100 of 2026

The “Iceman” has helped the Bears emerge as a title contender with his spectacular playmaking feats inside and outside the pocket. The Madden NFL 27 cover star has not only captivated the football world with improvisational skills, but his ability to come through in the clutch has given him a superhero aura in the Windy City. With seven fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025, including the playoffs, and a catalog of highlight-reel throws in closing minutes, the third-year pro is climbing the charts as a top quarterback. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards with a 27:7 TD-INT ratio in his first season under Ben Johnson, despite his inconsistencies as a passer. If Williams continues to refine his game under Johnson’s direction, the league is on the verge of witnessing the birth of a megastar who could rival Patrick Mahomes as the ultimate late-game closer.





Projected NFL Top 100 range: Top 50.