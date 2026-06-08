Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2026 salary cap

2026 cap number: $1,300,000





When doing this exercise last year, I was giddy to pick Patrick Mahomes, thinking he would basically guarantee a trip to the Super Bowl for my high-priced make-believe team. And then he had probably the least-Mahomesian season of his life, putting up underwhelming numbers while the team around him flopped to a 6-11 finish. Mahomes also suffered the most serious injury of his pro career, which knocked him out for the season just a few months before the Seahawks won it all with Sam Darnold. So is it really that smart or safe to go all in on a Super QB again? Might it be better to save some scratch with someone like Brock Purdy, who costs a little over $10 million less against the cap ($23.7 million) than Mahomes? Or how about one of those rookie-contract QBs everyone dreams of building around, like Caleb Williams ($10.8 million) or Drake Maye ($10 million)?





I went through all the scenarios and still ended up with, surprise, one of the best QBs of all time. The biggest risk is taking everyone at their word when they say Mahomes' recovery from knee surgery is going well. Presuming he's healthy enough to be on the field, Mahomes is still probably the best candidate to pull a "2007 Tom Brady" with the collection of Randy Mosses on hand here, even if he's not as mobile as we're used to at first. And he's still a comparative steal, with 10 other QBs -- including Darnold -- costing more against the cap this season. Kyler Murray's size and injury history make me a little nervous to rely on him as a backup, but he's also capable of playing like a top-10 QB for a dirt-cheap cap hit, thanks to all the dead money parked in Arizona.