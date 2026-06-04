Most likely to win first Super Bowl in 2026 NFL season? Ranking 12 teams that lack Lombardi Trophy

The Bills rank first here because of Josh Allen. Buffalo has won at least one playoff game for six straight years, and Allen has an 8-7 record in the postseason, but the Bills have not reached a Super Bowl since the 1990s. With Allen, they’re in the race nearly every year, though they failed to take advantage of a perceived weak AFC field last season.





Have the Bills improved their defense enough? It might not be a one-year fix. That’s where the majority of Buffalo’s questions lie, although it remains to be seen if the additions the organization made at wide receiver will be upgrades. The division also appears more competitive a year after the Patriots made a surprise run to the top.





Whether the Bills can finally break through or not is unknown, but this appears to be the best-equipped team on the list to make that happen in the short term.