The defining number for each NFL team in 2026

NUMBER: 18,764





Since 2023, the Bengals have allowed 18,764 total yards, the most in the NFL. They ranked 30th in total defense in two of the last three seasons and were unable to crack double-digit wins or make the playoffs in any of them. Cincinnati took action this offseason by addressing the defense with quality free-agent signings, its first two picks in the draft and by trading for Dexter Lawrence and using its first two draft picks. If the moves pay off, the Bengals will again be dangerous in the AFC North.