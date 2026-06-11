The defining number for each NFL team in 2026

Ultimately, the goal for every NFL franchise is to win the Super Bowl. But there are 32 different potential paths to that destination and expectations are as diverse as the teams themselves. So, I've undertaken an exercise to better understand those expectations. With the help of NFL Pro data and insights and NFL IQ, I've identified a single number to define each team's 2026 season -- pulling from 2025 performances, franchise histories, offseason moves and more. While these numbers won't tell the entire story, they should highlight an important focus -- perhaps the most important, in many cases -- for each and every team.
To dive into the data yourself, you can gain access to unique performance stats, All-22 footage and more on NFL Pro with an NFL+ Premium subscription.
Let's get into the numbers!
AFC EAST
NUMBER: 15
Bills history has unfortunately become defined by “close but no cigar” seasons. Recently, that includes 15 playoff games in the Josh Allen era … all without a Super Bowl appearance. For context, each of the other five teams to play double-digit postseason games in that span have made at least one Super Bowl (and won six combined). Entering Allen’s age-30 season, it candidly feels like Super Bowl or bust for this squad.
- NUMBER: 25.4
The Dolphins led the NFL with 13 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft and, largely as a result, the average age of their current roster sits at 25.4 years old, second-youngest in the league. They underwent a veritable veteran exodus this offseason and will field a slew of fresh faces come September. The goal? To figure out which youngsters will form the early foundations of their ongoing rebuild.
- NUMBER: 9
Last year, the Patriots played just four regular-season games against teams that made the postseason, going 2-2 in those games. In 2026, they’re scheduled to face nine 2025 playoff participants, plus potential bounce-back squads like the Lions, Chiefs and Vikings. After losing in the Super Bowl, there are questions about whether New England’s soft schedule inflated its success last year; 2026 will be their chance to answer those questions.
- NUMBER: 8
The Jets join a number of teams whose number represents change entering 2026. For Gang Green, there could be as many as eight new defensive starters this season. Highlighted by rookies David Bailey and D'Angelo Ponds and veterans Minkah Fitzpatrick and Demario Davis, New York’s defense will look extremely different after infamously recording zero interceptions and just four total takeaways in 2025.
AFC NORTH
- NUMBER: 4.3%
In an uncharacteristically poor defensive season, the Ravens recorded a sack on just 4.3% of opponent dropbacks in 2025. That was the second-lowest rate in the league and the worst mark for Baltimore in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). The solution? Eric DeCosta and Co. signed Trey Hendrickson (81 career sacks) and Calais Campbell (117) and drafted defensive end Zion Young to completely revamp the defensive line entering 2026.
- NUMBER: 18,764
Since 2023, the Bengals have allowed 18,764 total yards, the most in the NFL. They ranked 30th in total defense in two of the last three seasons and were unable to crack double-digit wins or make the playoffs in any of them. Cincinnati took action this offseason by addressing the defense with quality free-agent signings, its first two picks in the draft and by trading for Dexter Lawrence and using its first two draft picks. If the moves pay off, the Bengals will again be dangerous in the AFC North.
- NUMBER: 41
To no one’s surprise, the Browns’ defining number is related to the game’s most important position. Since the turn of the century, Cleveland has had 41 starting quarterbacks, most in the league by far. Both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are already included in that number, but their competition this offseason will set the tone for the offense entering 2026. Ideally, it puts a stop to the ever-revolving door under center.
- NUMBER: 22
Shortly after re-signing with Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers declared this would be his final NFL season. Year 22 comes with high expectations for the four-time MVP, now reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy and reinforced by offseason acquisition WR Michael Pittman Jr. The Steelers are looking to win the division for the first time since 2020, win a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season and make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 campaign, when they lost to Rodgers and McCarthy in Super Bowl XLV.
AFC SOUTH
- NUMBER: 0-7
I’m not saying curses exist, but the Houston Texans are 0-7 in the Divisional Round after losing to the Patriots in January. They remain the only NFL franchise to never appear in a conference championship game. With arguably the league’s best defense and a solid offense with upside, they should be back in the postseason again. The question then would be: Can they finally get over the divisional hurdle and advance to the AFC title game.
- NUMBER: $88 million
The Colts’ immediate future hinges around their newly minted $88 million quarterback, Daniel Jones. His much-discussed two-year contract was inked just 94 days after he tore his Achilles in December. The two big questions? Will Jones be healthy to start the season, and if he is, will he play like he did early last season, when the Colts won seven of their first eight games? If so, the deal could go from dicey to discount very quickly.
- NUMBER: 36
The 2025 Jaguars fielded a decent receiving corps on paper that included rookie phenom Brian Thomas Jr., second-overall pick Travis Hunter, breakout Parker Washington and trade acquisition Jakobi Meyers. That talented group contributed to Jacksonville's NFL-most 36 drops, per Next Gen Stats. Considering the Jaguars won the AFC South and narrowly lost in the Wild Card Round, their ceiling could be sky high if they can clean up the catch rate in 2026.
- NUMBER: .191
The Titans’ 2026 largely hinges on the progression of 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Here’s the good news: Since the turn of the century, the transition from Year 1 to 2 for QBs drafted first overall has come with an average jump of .191 in win percentage. Eight of those 18 quarterbacks posted a winning record in Year 2 and seven made the playoffs. Ward and Tennessee will look to build on those numbers.
AFC WEST
- NUMBER: 11
Last season, the Broncos won 11 one-score games, most in the NFL. But leading the league in that stat is historically inauspicious, as it tends to result in regression toward the mean the ensuing year. For example, Kansas City won 11 contests decided by one score in 2024 to just one in 2025. With an elite defense and an improved offense, including trade acquisition Jaylen Waddle, Denver is positioned to compete in the AFC again. That is if they can keep winning tight games in 2026.
- NUMBER: 30.1
With Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, you might not think the offensive coordinator should matter much. But numbers are numbers. With Eric Bieniemy at OC from 2018 to 2022, the Chiefs led the NFL with 30.1 points per game. In the three years since, they averaged just 21.9 points per game (19th). Bieniemy has returned for 2026, and it will be interesting to see how much his contributions to the game plan affect K.C.’s offensive output.
- NUMBER: 11
Since Matthew Stafford in 2009, 11 of 13 quarterbacks drafted first overall started in Week 1. The only exceptions were Baker Mayfield (first start in Week 4) and Jared Goff (Week 11). Fernando Mendoza will have to beat out Kirk Cousins for the job, and recent history says that’s likely. And a few bonus numbers to help set expectations: Those 13 top picks went a combined 58-127-2 (.316 win percentage) as rookies.
- NUMBER: 18
Across 17 games last season, the Chargers played 18 O-line combinations, most in the NFL and nearly double the league average. The Chargers lost several O-lineman this offseason but added reinforcements in free agency and the draft. The entire starting interior is new and both tackles -- Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater -- should be back after missing a combined 27 games last year. Pending good health, Justin Herbert's protection should be vastly improved in 2026.
NFC EAST
- NUMBER: 15
Between eight free-agent signings, two trades and five draft picks that involved defensive players, Dallas added 15 new faces on that side of the ball this offseason. Pro Bowl pass rusher Rashan Gary, first-round safety Caleb Downs and others join 2025 additions Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark in an attempt to resurrect a struggling unit that ranked bottom three in scoring and total defense in each of the last two campaigns and allowed a league-high 30.1 points per game last season.
- NUMBER: 19
In the 10 years since Tom Coughlin’s departure, the Giants’ head coaching hires have been consistently green. Ben McAdoo, Joe Judge and Brian Daboll were all first-time head coaches and Pat Shurmur had just two seasons of experience. Not so with John Harbaugh, who takes the helm for his 19th year as an NFL head coach. New York has had just two winning seasons post-Coughlin, but Harbaugh’s arrival could, ostensibly, turn things around.
- NUMBER: 28.4%
How will first-time OC Sean Mannion’s offense differ from that of his predecessor in Philly, Kevin Patullo? Consider this: Patullo used spread formations on 28.4% of plays last year, second-most in the league, but Mannion is a branch off the Sean McVay tree. Of the six play-callers with the lowest spread rates in 2025, three were McVay disciples, one was McVay himself and one was McVay’s brother-in-ball, Kyle Shanahan. My prediction: The ‘26 Eagles will look a lot like the offenses borne from McVay’s machinations.
- NUMBER: 384.3
The Commanders’ defense struggled mightily in 2025, surrendering a league-worst 384.3 yards per game. To have any chance at a bounce-back season, they’ll need to improve on that number (and several others). They’ve already made a concerted effort, signing several free-agent defenders and drafting LB Sonny Styles seventh overall. Their entire linebacker corps is reset -- with Styles joining Odafe Oweh, Leo Chenal and K’Lavon Chaisson -- forming the core of a new-look defense entering 2026.
NFC NORTH
- NUMBER: 4,000
The Bears remain the only current NFL franchise to never have a player reach 4,000 passing yards in a season. Madden NFL 27 cover star Caleb Williams came up just short in 2025 -- with 3,942 -- as did the Bears, who lost 20-17 to the Rams in the Divisional Round. Perhaps, if “Iceman” takes a small step forward in 2026, he and Chicago can both shake the proverbial monkeys on their backs en route to the history books and to Inglewood in February.
- NUMBER: 182
Sonic and Knuckles have split in Detroit, with David Montgomery departing for Houston and vacating 182 touches in the backfield. The team signed Isiah Pacheco to help carry that extra load, but some of it will go to superstar Jahmyr Gibbs, who shouldered 320 of his own last season. How will the offense look sans Montgomery, and how will bell-cow Gibbs hold up in his absence? The answers to those questions could define the Lions’ offense -- and season -- in 2026.
- NUMBER: 78
The Packers’ trade for Micah Parsons last August was an immediate success. Through Week 14, his 78 quarterback pressures were the most in the NFL and Green Bay sat atop the NFC North. He then suffered a major knee injury in Week 15, and the Packers lost every game from that contest through the Wild Card Round. Parsons likely won’t return until October, at the earliest, so Green Bay’s season may be defined by how well it fares without him and how quickly he returns to full strength.
- NUMBER: 1 or 9
Okay, I’m technically cheating with two numbers here, but the Vikings’ season will be defined by who wins the ongoing QB battle between Kyler Murray (who wears jersey No. 1) and J.J. McCarthy (jersey No. 9) -- such stylistically different quarterbacks. The player who earns the job, and what Kevin O’Connell can do with him, will set the bar for Minnesota as it seeks to make a meaningful playoff run for the first time in nearly a decade.
NFC SOUTH
- NUMBER: 1 or 9
Yep, here we are again. A quarterback competition between jersey Nos. 1 and 9 -- this time on the backs of Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Will it be Tagovailoa’s experience or Penix’s promise? Whoever it is, they’ll be fighting to secure Atlanta’s first winning season and playoff berth since 2017 -- nine years ago.
- NUMBER: 26.2%
Carolina took a broad step forward in 2025, but still suffered from one glaring weakness: a 26.2% quarterback pressure rate that ranked dead last in the NFL. To address the issue, the Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips (63 pressures in 2025) and Devin Lloyd, whose 16 pressures from middle linebacker alignment were tied for most in the league last season. Alongside Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton, this upgraded Panthers pass rush could dictate their chances at a playoff berth.
- NUMBER: 44.4%
The 2025 Saints scored on just 44.4% of their red zone drives, worst in the league and worst by New Orleans in 20 years. Tyler Shough and Co. came on strong down the stretch, winning four of their last five contests, but the offense will need to be better in the red area to keep that momentum going into 2026.
- NUMBER: -13
For the first time since 2013, the Buccaneers will enter a season without their longtime No. 13 jersey-wearer, Mike Evans. It’s a major loss for the fans, the culture and the offense, as Evans is a legend who had logged 1,000-plus receiving yards in 11 straight seasons prior to an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. Now it’ll be up to Chris Godwin and second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka to take up the mantle in Tampa Bay.
NFC WEST
- NUMBER: 96
The Cardinals defined their future pretty clearly when they selected Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Love is a transcendent prospect, earning a Next Gen Stats draft score of 96 -- the same score the metric gave Bijan Robinson, Ashton Jeanty and Reggie Bush, second only to Saquon Barkley’s 97 in NGS history. Love will need to live up to that evaluation immediately, as he’ll likely be tasked with carrying the bulk of the Cardinals offense in 2026.
- NUMBER: LXI
I said in the intro that every franchise’s goal, technically, is to win the Super Bowl. But for some teams, it’s more of an expectation. Namely, the 2026 Rams. After trading for Myles Garrett -- and Trent McDuffie, lest we forget -- anything less than a "trip" to Super Bowl LXI in their home stadium would be a disappointment. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Co. were inches away back in January. It’s all or nothing this season.
- NUMBER: 25.6%
On a 2025 49ers roster riddled with injuries, Christian McCaffrey accounted for an absurd 25.6% of the team’s receptions. That was the highest share by a running back in any season since 2019, when McCaffrey accounted for 30.3% of the Panthers’ receptions. San Francisco added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk this offseason and will hopefully get more games out of Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle. Restored, refreshed and ideally more balanced in 2026, they should have a shot at another deep playoff run.
- NUMBER: 10
Sam Darnold will be working with his 10th different play-caller in his ninth NFL season: Jeremy Bates, Adam Gase, Dowell Loggains, Joe Brady, Jeff Nixon, Ben McAdoo, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin O’Connell, Klint Kubiak and now Brian Fleury. Losing Kubiak after his ultra-efficient 2025 is likely to take a toll, and much of Seattle’s success will be determined by how well Darnold adapts to having yet another new voice in his helmet.