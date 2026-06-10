NFL divisions ranked by QB talent for the 2026 season

7) AFC SOUTH

Here's a fun little four-pack of quarterbacks at different stages of their careers. C.J. Stroud needs to produce a strong season to quiet the doubters and convince the Texans he's their man for the future, especially after the four-pick nightmare in Houston's Divisional Round loss at New England. Trevor Lawrence successfully answered similar questions in 2025, becoming one of the NFL's most explosive and effective quarterbacks in the second half of the season, thanks to a promising marriage with first-year coach Liam Coen and a willingness to use his legs more than ever. Daniel Jones enjoyed a renaissance campaign that can't be fully trusted only because of how it ended: with a season-ending Achilles injury. That places him on an uncertain timeline for return, but the rehab process appears to be coming along quite well. And despite playing for one of the NFL's worst teams overall, Cam Ward produced plenty of proof that he'll be Tennessee's chosen quarterback for years to come, provided the Titans equip him with a stronger supporting cast. We'll see if their offseason roster-building efforts -- and switch to new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll -- pay off in 2026. If they do, the perception of Ward should be enhanced significantly this fall.