'Madden NFL 27' sells hyperrealism in EA's goal to make 'a scouting report' for the league

Different tiers of players exist in the virtual football world: casual, avid and competitive. The last of those three are the highest-level players on the planet, the products of extensive practice combined with quick reaction time and excellent hand-eye coordination. Through their countless hours spent with a controller in hand, these players stress-test the game, finding the most advantageous methods and producing the best strategies. In previous iterations of both games, they reached the highest tier of competition in part because they’d memorized pre-snap adjustments to craft their own defenses built to eliminate the most effective metas, relying on button-pressing combinations that would make old-school cheat codes blush. But two new features championed by O’Gallagher -- revamped pre-snap controls and macro adjustments -- have simplified the process, lowering the barrier for entry while opening up plenty of possibilities to craft unique approaches. With the press of two buttons (and some pregame preparation in the game’s menus), players can do their best Brian Flores impression and deploy their own exotic schemes.

“And that one’s done really well,” O’Gallagher said of the pre-snap controls overhaul. “I was a nervous wreck because it’s like, this has to happen. ... There were so many users, based on feedback, that were just like, ‘Man, double-teaming is really hard, how do you do that? I can’t get it done fast enough.’ ”

Like many other additions, this is also rooted in real football.

“Custom adjustments comes from (needing a counter to) home-field advantage,” he explained. “It’s like, 'Hey, on Saturday and Sunday, they got a call. I kill it to go to whatever, and this means Smash or Flood, and they make one hand signal to go to it.' OK, that’s our version now with custom adjustments. So it’s a real thing you get from real footage.”

With increased strategic agency now in the hands of players, the creative possibilities expand. And as EA Sports continues to push further into realism with each passing year, the opportunity to teach and experiment should increase.

Benkert’s recent sit-down with Oldenburg offered an interesting peek into the future. Benkert and Oldenburg took the opportunity to break down basic football concepts while using the game as a visual aid, much like a film session with McVay might function for an NFL player. But instead of being forced to pause the tape, draw lines to illustrate a play's assignments and explain before resuming playback, Madden's pre-snap view diagrammed the entire play immediately and according to on-field conditions. When Benkert attempted to manipulate blocking matchups and leverage advantages with pre-snap motion or adjust blocking assignments, the game reacted accordingly, displaying the changes in responsibilities. It's illustrative. It's informative. And most importantly, it's interactive.

“That’s what I want: ‘Hey, I learned this,’ ” O’Gallagher said. “You and I were growing up, and you’ve got Cover 2, Cover 3, you’re learning stuff. And now, it’s like that next level. ... That’s where we’re going.”

Oldenburg echoes that sentiment.

“I feel like I’ve heard from coaches for several years that are already using our game to teach, and I think that grows every year with the amount of authenticity that we put in the game,” Oldenburg told me. “When we dropped our coverage adjustments this year, I was seeing on social media, real coaches going, ‘If you know, you know.’ Like, ‘I use these tools every day in practice and now I can have my players using these in Madden.’ So it’s growing -- we’re getting there and it’s not going to stop.”

As on-field authenticity continues to climb, the off-field experience hasn't been overlooked. EA Sports is investing there, too, bringing a massively overhauled franchise mode to Madden 27. That undertaking is crafted around an all-new, traits-driven Persona Engine, which was built to bring every player to life. The revamp has resulted in a franchise experience that places plenty of weight on individual relationships and the precarious dance of contract negotiations. One or two wrong moves could mean the difference between keeping a star player and watching him walk in free agency.

Time will tell whether Madden sticks the landing with Persona, but regardless of outcome, it’s a welcome attempt to breathe life into a franchise mode that had long been derided as stale and lacking personality. With this ambitious undertaking, the folks at EA want to make sure one message is clearly communicated: We hear you, and we’re trying.

It’s why some of the most popular features from EA Sports College Football -- wear and tear, home-field advantage, the tiered ability system, a reimagined kicking meter, an increased emphasis on pre-game traditions -- made their way into Madden. It’s also what drove the addition of control-focused features like custom adjustments, pre-snap macros, stunts and twists and timing-based catching, and authenticity upgrades intended to give each computer-controlled, real-life coach their own strategic personality.

“Home-field advantage was one, in Madden," O’Gallagher said. "It’s like, dude, it’s totally a factor. Are you telling me going to Seattle shouldn’t matter in your franchise? Like, you’re kidding me. We’re absolutely going to do it, and we’re going to do it in the NFL form. ... (Reaction) from the purists, it was like, ‘Alright, awesome.’ Initially, maybe non-football enthusiasts, comp(etitive) guys, they’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t want that.’ Well, it’s not that. We’re making football. So this is absolutely going to be in [the game] in a way it should be.”

In theory, such an aggressive endeavor exposes the company to an increased likelihood of issues. A massive, complex system like Persona is all but guaranteed to include bugs somewhere within. Even the greatest developers can’t craft perfect code -- not on the first attempt -- and certainly not within the crucible that is EA’s nine-month (or less) development cycle. But if skeptics need proof in order to get on board with EA’s latest technological experiment, look no further than the last few years of Madden. Developers overhauled tackling with the introduction of BOOMtech in Madden 25, refined it toward more realistic outcomes in Madden 26 (and dropped the catchy term), and continue to iterate, creating a football simulation with lifelike physics previously unseen in Madden’s history.

The on-field gameplay is the best it’s ever been in Madden. But that never would have been true if the development team didn’t intentionally shift toward investing in multi-year initiatives a few years ago. The same expectation can be attached to the Persona engine. Consumers will undoubtedly provide feedback, both positive and negative. And EA will -- as it has over the last few years -- continue to listen, adjust accordingly and iterate on each feature.