'Madden NFL 27' sells hyperrealism in EA's goal to make 'a scouting report' for the league
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the EA Sports Madden NFL 27 cover athlete.
Madden NFL 27 released worldwide on PS5, XBOX Series X|S and PC on Aug. 13, 2026.
On a warm June night at Chicago’s Navy Pier, Seann Graddy stands in front of a video board on the stage inside the Aon Grand Ballroom. Hands clasped, the vice president and head of production at EA Sports proudly details how the company is shaping its football future. There are three pillars, but the first one is indisputably the most important:
Gameplay above everything.
That's obviously crucial to those who spend countless hours on the virtual gridiron. It’s also the strongest quality of Madden NFL and EA Sports College Football, the product of an intent to dig deeper in order to produce the most authentic football experience to date.
Although it appeared behind Graddy in a sharp, aggressive typeface, the mantra isn’t merely for marketing purposes. It’s a legitimate force driving the direction of the EA Sports American football department, and the reason why gameplay creative director Scott O’Gallagher returned to EA after an extended stint overseeing the on-court action for the NBA 2K series.
As O’Gallagher -- affectionately known as “OG” inside EA’s Orlando studio -- sees it, football video games can’t just resemble the sport, they have to truly play like it.
“I 100 percent stand on simulation. Fixing football problems with football solutions. That’s always the first thing," O’Gallagher told NFL.com in late July. "If you were working here, you and I would be saying the same thing: ‘Well, what would happen in real life?’ Those debates that you have at work or online are the same ones we have internally.”
Madden has long offered players a chance to get acclimated with the sport via the introduction of basic concepts, but in recent years, EA Sports has invested further in the complexities of the game. Sure, players can still dial up a stock Cover 2, but with the arrival of College Football 27 and Madden NFL 27 comes a suite of custom adjustments -- 25 in total -- that teach players the ins and outs of different coverage checks and empower them to craft their own defensive strategy, play by play and game by game.
The new additions are among a long list of upgrades crafted, tested and implemented into the game to increase the realism and authenticity of the on-field action. If EA Sports is going to reach a goal first detailed to me by Madden NFL line producer Clint Oldenburg in 2025 -- make Madden so realistic, it can be a teaching tool for players and an experimental space for coaches -- the foundation better be solid.
“We’re not there quite yet, but we are getting closer,” O’Gallagher said. “My goal has always been to make this like a scouting report for the NFL. I know (San Francisco 49ers coach) Kyle Shanahan, when he was young, he’d say, ‘I can’t play Madden because of this.’ I’ve kind of rode that quote pretty heavily. I’d love for him to come in here, because now we’re bringing in all different types of guys and now we’re getting a different reaction: ‘You have all this?!’ ”
As the American football team at EA Sports continues to work on its two titles, the guest list only grows. Former star quarterbacks Michael Vick and Cam Newton were both in attendance at EA Sports’ showcase event in Chicago. O’Gallagher proudly recounted a few visits to EA offices made by recognizable names -- well-traveled NFL quarterback Josh Johnson, veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, Super Bowl-winning running back Kenny Gainwell -- that have proven invaluable to the creative process. And while EA is making a football video game, make no mistake: The company still throws on the film and talks ball.
“When we bring [players] in now, I want literally all of their feedback. I don’t want them to sugarcoat anything,” O’Gallagher said. “So I just lock the office door and we just lab here. And I’ll tell them, 'Nothing is off limits: Let’s go. What do you guys see? What do you like about it?' ”
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It’s an effort that began as far back as the production cycle for Madden NFL 24, back when the college game was still dormant. The Madden team hired former Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kenneth Boatright and put him to work. Game designers followed the lead of Boatright and Oldenburg (who spent time with six NFL teams as an offensive tackle) in rebuilding trench play and producing results that continue to improve annually, so much so that gamers have spent the last month claiming run blocking might be too good in the latest titles.
O’Gallagher, meanwhile, was busy helping get the EA Sports College Football series back off the ground following an 11-year hiatus stemming from lawsuits over the use of player likenesses in the game.
Now, O’Gallagher is working with two talented gameplay teams to bring both titles closer to reality, and he’s still starving for more input from the pros who know it best.
“I want high-level schematics. So Gabe (Davis) is in here giving us the whole breakdown: how he sits in the zone; when he’s in Cover 3 and he’s running this dig, this is what he’s thinking,” O’Gallagher explained. “And we’re kind of charting it along, going, ‘Alright, how can we get this in [the game]?’ As opposed to, ‘Oh, we just can’t do that.’ There’s a whole different mentality.
“(With) coaches, it’s the same way. Why do you do what you do? Like, Pete Carroll is kind of next on my wish list. There’s a few that are on there: (Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean) McVay being one, I think (Jon) Gruden is up there. And you’d say, ‘Why, they’re not even in the league.’ But it’s just the intellect and the depth."
There's an added benefit, though, with some of the league's fresher faces on the sideline.
“These coaches are getting younger now, too, so they think like us," O’Gallagher said. "They’re playing the game or grew up playing Madden, so the conversations they have, they speak like a (Madden) player.”
Quietly, Madden’s and EA Sports College Football’s realism is introducing a new type of creator into the content space. Instead of finding a plethora of tutorial videos explaining coverage-breaking strategies on YouTube, football-focused -- and football-grounded -- personalities are emerging.
Former Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert joined YouTube in April 2017 but barely produced any of his own content for years, displaying just two highlight videos from his playing career. Then, in June 2023, he posted his first Madden video, verbally explaining pre-snap coverage diagnoses and his decision-making process while cooking opposing players online. Three years later, it’s among the most popular Madden YouTube channels. In fact, EA Sports connected with Benkert and now works with him regularly, in promotion and design direction. Former New England Patriots linebacker Christian Sam is following a similar ascent, but from a defensive perspective.
Benkert and Sam represent the direction in which EA Sports’ American football team aims to proceed. And both are on O’Gallagher’s speed dial. It isn’t just "You don't know unless you played" bluster, either. Instead of watching highly skilled gamers rely on metas -- strategies that provide the best chance of winning in a video game, often because of technical advantages uncovered by extensive time spent playing the game -- or pre-snap setups intended to exploit weaknesses in the game’s code, real football concepts are becoming a prevailing strategy. Take Sam, for instance. He faced the world’s best and winningest Madden player, Henry Leverette, in EA Sports College Football 27. Sam beat him by using real football concepts.
“I talk with him pretty frequently,” O’Gallagher said of Sam. “He goes and beats Henry, who’s the No. 1 player at that time, just running football. My favorite part of that whole game is he was just doing football.”
Admittedly, EA Sports College Football isn’t Leverette’s comfort zone. The Madden king spends the majority of his time on the NFL virtual field, battling in Madden’s "Ultimate Team" mode in preparation for the highest-stakes showdowns on the competitive calendar. But as is the case with real-world college and professional football, many of the same concepts cross over (save for the Maryland I, to which I happily introduced Leverette during a preview event in 2024) -- and Sam sent Leverette, an elite, million dollar-earning player who strikes fear in the hearts of the very best opponents, running for the exit.
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Different tiers of players exist in the virtual football world: casual, avid and competitive. The last of those three are the highest-level players on the planet, the products of extensive practice combined with quick reaction time and excellent hand-eye coordination. Through their countless hours spent with a controller in hand, these players stress-test the game, finding the most advantageous methods and producing the best strategies. In previous iterations of both games, they reached the highest tier of competition in part because they’d memorized pre-snap adjustments to craft their own defenses built to eliminate the most effective metas, relying on button-pressing combinations that would make old-school cheat codes blush. But two new features championed by O’Gallagher -- revamped pre-snap controls and macro adjustments -- have simplified the process, lowering the barrier for entry while opening up plenty of possibilities to craft unique approaches. With the press of two buttons (and some pregame preparation in the game’s menus), players can do their best Brian Flores impression and deploy their own exotic schemes.
“And that one’s done really well,” O’Gallagher said of the pre-snap controls overhaul. “I was a nervous wreck because it’s like, this has to happen. ... There were so many users, based on feedback, that were just like, ‘Man, double-teaming is really hard, how do you do that? I can’t get it done fast enough.’ ”
Like many other additions, this is also rooted in real football.
“Custom adjustments comes from (needing a counter to) home-field advantage,” he explained. “It’s like, 'Hey, on Saturday and Sunday, they got a call. I kill it to go to whatever, and this means Smash or Flood, and they make one hand signal to go to it.' OK, that’s our version now with custom adjustments. So it’s a real thing you get from real footage.”
With increased strategic agency now in the hands of players, the creative possibilities expand. And as EA Sports continues to push further into realism with each passing year, the opportunity to teach and experiment should increase.
Benkert’s recent sit-down with Oldenburg offered an interesting peek into the future. Benkert and Oldenburg took the opportunity to break down basic football concepts while using the game as a visual aid, much like a film session with McVay might function for an NFL player. But instead of being forced to pause the tape, draw lines to illustrate a play's assignments and explain before resuming playback, Madden's pre-snap view diagrammed the entire play immediately and according to on-field conditions. When Benkert attempted to manipulate blocking matchups and leverage advantages with pre-snap motion or adjust blocking assignments, the game reacted accordingly, displaying the changes in responsibilities. It's illustrative. It's informative. And most importantly, it's interactive.
“That’s what I want: ‘Hey, I learned this,’ ” O’Gallagher said. “You and I were growing up, and you’ve got Cover 2, Cover 3, you’re learning stuff. And now, it’s like that next level. ... That’s where we’re going.”
Oldenburg echoes that sentiment.
“I feel like I’ve heard from coaches for several years that are already using our game to teach, and I think that grows every year with the amount of authenticity that we put in the game,” Oldenburg told me. “When we dropped our coverage adjustments this year, I was seeing on social media, real coaches going, ‘If you know, you know.’ Like, ‘I use these tools every day in practice and now I can have my players using these in Madden.’ So it’s growing -- we’re getting there and it’s not going to stop.”
As on-field authenticity continues to climb, the off-field experience hasn't been overlooked. EA Sports is investing there, too, bringing a massively overhauled franchise mode to Madden 27. That undertaking is crafted around an all-new, traits-driven Persona Engine, which was built to bring every player to life. The revamp has resulted in a franchise experience that places plenty of weight on individual relationships and the precarious dance of contract negotiations. One or two wrong moves could mean the difference between keeping a star player and watching him walk in free agency.
Time will tell whether Madden sticks the landing with Persona, but regardless of outcome, it’s a welcome attempt to breathe life into a franchise mode that had long been derided as stale and lacking personality. With this ambitious undertaking, the folks at EA want to make sure one message is clearly communicated: We hear you, and we’re trying.
It’s why some of the most popular features from EA Sports College Football -- wear and tear, home-field advantage, the tiered ability system, a reimagined kicking meter, an increased emphasis on pre-game traditions -- made their way into Madden. It’s also what drove the addition of control-focused features like custom adjustments, pre-snap macros, stunts and twists and timing-based catching, and authenticity upgrades intended to give each computer-controlled, real-life coach their own strategic personality.
“Home-field advantage was one, in Madden," O’Gallagher said. "It’s like, dude, it’s totally a factor. Are you telling me going to Seattle shouldn’t matter in your franchise? Like, you’re kidding me. We’re absolutely going to do it, and we’re going to do it in the NFL form. ... (Reaction) from the purists, it was like, ‘Alright, awesome.’ Initially, maybe non-football enthusiasts, comp(etitive) guys, they’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t want that.’ Well, it’s not that. We’re making football. So this is absolutely going to be in [the game] in a way it should be.”
In theory, such an aggressive endeavor exposes the company to an increased likelihood of issues. A massive, complex system like Persona is all but guaranteed to include bugs somewhere within. Even the greatest developers can’t craft perfect code -- not on the first attempt -- and certainly not within the crucible that is EA’s nine-month (or less) development cycle. But if skeptics need proof in order to get on board with EA’s latest technological experiment, look no further than the last few years of Madden. Developers overhauled tackling with the introduction of BOOMtech in Madden 25, refined it toward more realistic outcomes in Madden 26 (and dropped the catchy term), and continue to iterate, creating a football simulation with lifelike physics previously unseen in Madden’s history.
The on-field gameplay is the best it’s ever been in Madden. But that never would have been true if the development team didn’t intentionally shift toward investing in multi-year initiatives a few years ago. The same expectation can be attached to the Persona engine. Consumers will undoubtedly provide feedback, both positive and negative. And EA will -- as it has over the last few years -- continue to listen, adjust accordingly and iterate on each feature.
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EA Sports College Football’s narrative arc stands as a perfect example of this process. College Football 25 was about re-establishing a foundation, planting seeds and reclaiming a place in the sports simulation orchard. College Football 26 proved how proper watering and sunlight can promote growth, delivering on a handful of gamer requests: the return of high school to "Road to Glory" mode, additions and upgrades for presentation elements and school traditions, the implementation of dynamic dealbreakers (which added pressure on coaches to deliver in order to retain their best players), playbook expansion and more.
College Football 27 is a tree in full bloom. Mascot mash-up is back. Dynasty mode received significant depth and user-control additions, starting with the inclusion of NIL budgets via a new currency system that empowers players with the ability to improve their program across multiple facets. Cosmetics received upgrades, too, with the art team working tirelessly to improve character models and add highly requested equipment pieces like dangling mouthpieces and single leg sleeves, bringing an improved sense of authenticity to the collegiate gridiron.
All of this is the result of EA’s American football team working collaboratively to push both titles forward. As Oldenburg described it, “twice the brainpower to solve the same problems.” The two games remain unique, but the shared fruits of their labor are evident within each. And within the two titles, players of all ages, demographics and interest levels can find their niche.
“I always think back to why Coach Madden started this thing way back in 1988,” Oldenburg said. “He wanted something authentic, and he wanted something that could bring people into the game of football. Because he was always trying to grow the future of the sport, and we still live by that today, here in 2026.
“This is a thing that people use to get accustomed to football. They’re a football fan, they have a favorite team, but maybe they don’t know the X’s and O’s. They can use our game, and whether you’re a beginner or super advanced or a coach, I think there’s something for you. And we’re going to continue to grow that year over year.”
O’Gallagher believes all of EA's product enhancements in recent years revolve around one simple goal.
“When I look at the totality from 25 to now,” O’Gallagher said, “you’ve got custom adjustments, switch stick, wear and tear, stunts and twists, revamped passing, brand new kicking, coverage checks. The list goes on and on, and it’s just football. No snazzy name or whatever; we’re just talking football.
“That was kind of the whole approach: I don’t think you can ever go wrong just making football.”