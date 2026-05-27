Five hot QB battles ahead of 2026 NFL season: When will Fernando Mendoza start?

Fernando Mendoza vs. Kirk Cousins





When a team drafts a QB No. 1 overall, usually there is little to no discussion about a "battle" -- as I mentioned earlier, the last six such QBs (going back to Kyler Murray in Arizona) all started Week 1 as rookies. That said, none of the teams in that chain also featured a recently signed four-time Pro Bowl QB in their schedule-release video. The question with Cousins is whether Las Vegas sees his main job as mentoring Mendoza or wants him to challenge the Heisman Trophy winner for the green dot.





NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on draft day that the "expectation" and "best-case scenario" in Vegas is that Cousins would start this year, giving Mendoza a chance to wait, learn and grow before taking the helm. The veteran's money is a bit hard to follow, as it involves salary from the Falcons, team options and void years, but in terms of how much the Raiders are investing in him for 2026, it's backup pay ($1.3 million). Regardless, QBs taken with the top pick almost always make their first start in September. Unless the coaching staff plans on shattering recent historical norms, we should see Mendoza -- who's been a "sponge" so far in OTAs, according to his new coordinator -- under center sooner than later.





PREDICTED OUTCOME: Mendoza starts Week 1 (or by Week 3 at the latest) and keeps the job all year.