Packers' Micah Parsons reveals he also had meniscus procedure, will miss start of season

Micah Parsons confirmed on Wednesday he won't be on the field to open the Green Bay Packers 2026 season.

The star pass rusher spoke to reporters at the team facility, revealing that, in addition to ACL surgery last year, he also underwent a meniscus procedure. Parsons made it clear that there is a strict nine-month rule, starting from the date of surgery, for his rehab, and he's targeting a mid-October return.

"I think the goal has always just been not right now, but longevity with my career here," he said. "I think they want that approach. We have a pretty strong nine-month rule. It's just all about, just through the research and the data, there's no good outcomes with players coming back early from [an] ACL. Especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up, so it's just all about completing the rehab to the best of our ability and then seeing where we're at from there."

Parsons suffered the injuries in Week 15 on Dec. 14 in a game against the Denver Broncos, but surgery took place on Dec. 29. A nine-month recovery timeline means we should not expect to see him on the field before Sept. 29. The Chicago Bears game in Week 5 (Oct. 11) or the Dallas Cowboys affair in Week 6 (Oct. 18) could be in play, given Parsons' mid-October comment.