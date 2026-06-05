How does Myles Garrett fit in Rams defense? How All-Pro changes everything

What Garrett brings to Rams

It's not hard to portray what Garrett does for a defense. He just recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks, won Defensive Player of the Year for a second time and earned his sixth straight Pro Bowl selection after an eighth consecutive season with double-digit sacks. Specifically over the last five years, no player in the league has more sacks (83), QB hits (156) or tackles for loss (107) than Garrett, and only Micah Parsons (418) has more quarterback pressures than Garrett's 401.

The face value numbers don't even tell the entire story. Consider Garrett's get-off -- the time it takes for a pass rusher to cross the line of scrimmage after the snap. His average get-off of 0.7 seconds last season was the fastest by any player with 200+ pass rushes. Moreover, that enabled Garrett to generate 31 quick QB pressures -- pressures within 2.5 seconds of the snap -- the fifth-most in the NFL, despite facing the most chip blocks in the league (139). To summarize, that means Garrett was consistently drawing extra attention from a route runner at the start of the play and was still getting to the quarterback as quickly -- and as often -- as anyone. Meanwhile, Rams edge rushers recorded an average get-off of 0.96 seconds last season, second-slowest in the league (ahead of only the Bears). Make no mistake, Garrett will be bringing the "rush" to the Los Angeles "pass rush" in 2026.

Oh, and just when you thought Garrett's game couldn't get any more impactful, he also recorded 17 run stuffs from edge alignment -- run tackles that resulted in a loss of yards or no gain -- last season, the second-most in the NFL behind only Maxx Crosby. And Garrett's 28 run stops from edge alignment -- run tackles that resulted in a "success" for the defense, per NGS -- were fourth-most, behind Crosby, T.J. Watt and Young. The 2025 Rams were the only team in the league to have multiple players (Young and Verse) with 50+ pressures and 25+ run stops from edge alignment, and it will remain that way heading into 2026 with Young and Garrett.