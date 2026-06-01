Patriots trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown in blockbuster deal

At long last, A.J. Brown is on his way to Foxborough.
The Eagles have traded the star wide receiver to the Patriots in exchange for New England's 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, Philadelphia announced on Monday. The deal is pending a physical.
The move reunites Brown with Pats head coach Mike Vrabel, for whom the wideout played his first three seasons in Tennessee (2019-2022).
A Brown trade has bubbled for the past several months, with the Patriots emerging as the likely destination. The question became when and for how much? Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had stood firm that he wouldn't give away the wideout, but it's been clear that, at the right price, Philly was comfortable moving on. The Patriots eventually met the ask.
As the offseason rumor mill churned, the Eagles weren't pressed to move Brown, but as the weeks wore on, it became obvious a trade was coming at the onset of June. Waiting until after June 1 to make the trade avoids a massive $43.45 million dead money hit to the salary cap this year. The Eagles can now split that over the next two seasons: $16.3 million in 2026 and $27.1 million in 2027. Philly won't gain any tangible cap space over the next two years, but avoided the large chunk coming in 2026. Waiting didn't provide Philly with draft assets for 2026, but it's already made offseason maneuvers to help fill the void, and the Eagles added another chip their 2027 and 2028 draft stock.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown is coming off a frustrating season in which he generated 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 catches with a career-low 12.9 yards per catch. It marked his lowest yardage output since 2021, his final year in Tennessee, when he played just 13 games (869).
Brown's 2025 campaign was a compilation of vexing social media posts, frustration with his role and exasperating drops. He frequently voiced his displeasure with the Eagles' offense and his lack of production, particularly in the middle portion of the season. Still, if a 1,000-yard season is a low mark, the Patriots will sign up for that.
Brown brings a bona fide No. 1 target to New England, giving Drake Maye the go-to weapon the offense desperately craved. Brown, who turns 29 in June, brings a big body to the Pats offense who will command attention and can win on pivotal third downs. Pairing Brown with newly signed Romeo Doubs provides the Pats with significantly more firepower than it had with Stefon Diggs atop the depth chart a year ago.
Brown's strengths mesh perfectly with Maye's, both of whom thrive on slants, post routes, and slants. The wideout's ability to break tackles after the catch and gobble up extra yards was something the Patriots offense desperately needed after the club struggled to generate YAC a year ago.
The history with Vrabel and Brown helps quell off-field concerns, with the wideout saying this offseason that he better understands Vrabel's coaching tactics at this stage of his career. It helps that Brown should see a host of targets his way as the alpha in New England.
The offseason additions of Brown and Doubs create a crowded receiver room alongsideDemario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams, who can now move into roles that will fit their skill sets. Notably, Boutte has skipped the start of voluntary offseason workouts.
The Eagles boast DeVonta Smith as their top target, and the coaching staff believes he could thrive in a No. 1 role. Philly spent the offseason bridging the gap with the Brown trade expected. The club signed Marquise Brown and traded for Dontayvion Wicks, who played under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion last year. Then, during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Eagles made their biggest splash, trading up in the first round to select USC wideout Makai Lemon. The pick underscored that Philly would eventually move on from Brown. The quartet of Smith, Lemon, Brown and Wicks gives quarterback Jalen Hurts plenty of weapons to get back on track in 2026.
Philly also recently added former Packers WR Samori Toure and has Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper, Quez Watkins and Danny Gray and Elijah Moore on the roster.
While Roseman insisted throughout the offseason that Brown was an Eagle, his additions made it clear that the club would move on.
The Eagles entered the offseason not needing to trade Brown, but it became clear both sides were ready for a fresh start. After months of speculation, we can finally put this story to bed.