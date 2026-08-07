Panthers-Cardinals 2026 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Carolina's 33-30 win
Watch highlights from the Hall of Fame game matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals during the 2026 NFL preseason
Carolina Panthers 33, Arizona Cardinals 30
CANTON, Ohio --
1) Welcome to the Beckoning. I walked into Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium alongside a Cardinals fan Thursday evening and was pleasantly surprised to hear how excited he was to watch Carson Beck lead his favorite team's offense. I'd imagine he was rather delighted by the time the Cardinals and Panthers reached halftime. In a game filled with second- and third-stringers, Beck established himself as the best player on the field throughout the first half, appearing comfortable and well aware of his responsibilities in his first NFL action. The rookie did a little bit of everything and did it all remarkably well: dump-offs when the coverage dictated it, short bullets within the rhythm of play-action, intermediate throws on time and on target, passes with enough zip to find open teammates accurately outside the numbers, and a beautiful back corner fade for a Simi Fehoko touchdown. The most impressive of all were his deep passes, missiles launched with excellent trajectory and timing that showed off the arm talent that once drew a four-star reputation as a high school recruit. Equally as impressive was his execution of whatever was asked of him by coach Mike LaFleur, especially the occasional pump fakes to lure defenders into biting on double moves along the sideline. Although a rookie, Beck (15 of 19 for 188 yards, TD, no interceptions, 125.4 rating) handled most everything like a quarterback who had seen these challenges before. He was comfortable in the pocket, navigated it well and fired with conviction. We’ll see if he can sustain the positive momentum through the rest of the preseason – and if it makes the quarterback situation interesting in Arizona.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales reacts to quarterback Haynes King's HOF Game performance during preseason.
2) QB2 battle in Carolina? Veteran journeyman Kenny Pickett received the start for the Panthers on Thursday night and looked much like the quarterback we’ve come to know over his first four NFL seasons. The first few snaps looked much like a quarterback still trying to find his footing, with Pickett locking in on tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for two completions before a sack ended his first drive. He eventually found a rhythm, leading a touchdown drive that benefitted from the only true semblance of run-pass balance exhibited by the Panthers in the first half. It was all fine; he is a backup playing with fellow backups, after all. But third-string rookie Haynes King proved to be electric from the time he entered to the game to its dramatic finish. He provided the Panthers with an immediate upgrade, firing quicker and more confidently than the slightly hesitant Pickett, and keeping the Carolina offense moving. Then he ended the game with a 5-yard touchdown run with no time left for the game-winning score. King (21 of 34 for 180 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions; 39 rushing yards, TD) wasn’t perfect, of course: He overthrew a wide-open Jimmy Horn Jr. in the end zone just before halftime. But overall, King turned heads, appearing like the better (and more comfortable) passer of the two, using his greatest strength (mobility) to his advantage to avoid rushers, find open targets and produce positive gains. If we’re looking for a closer match to starter Bryce Young, it might be King, which leads me to wonder whether King might climb the depth chart by the end of the preseason.
3) Backup running backs make some noise. Given the fact bubble players are inevitably going to steal snaps in the Hall of Fame Game, the sample size wasn’t exactly massive for Zonovan “Bam” Knight or A.J. Dillon, but both had their moments Thursday night. Knight saw more touches, receiving 12 carries and showing off plenty of wiggle (plus a little bit of juice) on his way to a 60-yard outing. With James Conner still working his way back from his season-ending injury suffered early in 2025 and Trey Benson battling a knee issue, there might be room on this roster for another back behind No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love and veteran Tyler Allgeier. Knight showed enough burst and vision to intrigue those looking to fill the bottom of the depth chart, and at worst, he might catch the eye of a running back-needy team elsewhere with this tape. Dillon, meanwhile, made a glorified cameo early in the second quarter, receiving just three carries but making the most of it, catching a pass for an 18-yard gain to move deep into Arizona’s red zone before barreling into the end zone from one yard out for Carolina’s first score. Dillon ripped off a 13-yard run on the Panthers’ next drive before Carolina leaned heavily on the pass with King at the controls, ending his appearance with a productive burst – the most he’s shown since his final season in Green Bay in 2023. Injuries have plagued Dillon in recent years and he’s buried on Carolina’s depth chart, but it was nice to see him pop on an NFL field for the first time in a while.
4) Panthers receiver battle gets interesting. There’s plenty of reason to follow Carolina’s receiving battle occurring beneath Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Xavier Legette still needs to find a role, and veteran David Moore has made noise during camp. Unfortunately, none of those four dressed Thursday night, leaving the job to the guys who are truly sitting on the bubble: Jimmy Horn, John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne and Ja'Seem Reed. Each had their moments, for better and worse. Metchie made a couple of key catches in the first half as Carolina found an offensive rhythm. He helped the Panthers move into scoring range before finding the end zone for the first time, and finished as Carolina’s leading receiver (three catches, 38 yards). Horn suddenly became important just before halftime, emerging as a favorite target of King – who didn’t always find him accurately when targeting him – but also dropped a pass in the second half. Reed scored the first of King’s two touchdown passes, slicing underneath coverage in play-action to catch an on-the-run throw from King before slipping into the end zone untouched. Tremayne’s greatest moment was the result of a terrible defensive decision made by Arizona’s Kei'Trel Clark, who committed an awful defensive pass interference penalty to bail out a Pickett-led offense that was buried inside its own 1-yard line. None did enough to separate from the pack, but most showed glimpses of why they could end up filling the bottom of this depth chart. The pressure will only increase if Canales decides to play Legette and/or Moore in the weeks ahead.