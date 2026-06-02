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Rams' Sean McVay on potential Aaron Donald return: 'Bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip'

Published: Jun 02, 2026 at 06:18 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Rams rocked the NFL offseason by swinging a trade for two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on Monday.

Could there be even more thunder headed toward Los Angeles?

Rumors and internet speculation started since the trade that Aaron Donald could consider coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams this season. Even with Donald two seasons removed from his last NFL game, the idea of a Donald-Garrett pairing could be a shocking pairing for opponents.

Asked on Tuesday about the possibility of Donald returning, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't exactly pour cold water on the idea.

"Listen, if he's interested," McVay said during Garrett's introductory news conference. "Here's what I'll say: You talk to Aaron and you see what he's saying about that."

Rams general manager Les Snead, who orchestrated the Garrett trade over the past several days, had trouble hiding a smirk on his face while the question about Donald was being asked. McVay admitted that he spoke with Donald about the Garrett addition.

"Here's what I would tell you guys overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles," McVay said. "Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust 'em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip."

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Former teammate Michael Brockers started the Donald speculation when he hinted on Monday on the Rams Squad Show podcast that the Garrett trade could spur Donald out of retirement -- and that No. 99 has been getting in shape, just in case. ESPN's Pat McAfee reached out to Donald on Tuesday, saying that "sources" indicated that Donald was interested but that he needed to see if he could stoke the fire again at age 35.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, racking up 111 sacks, 176 tackles for loss and 24 forced fumbles in 154 career games. He last appeared in the Rams' playoff loss at Detroit in the 2023 postseason on Jan. 14, 2024.

If Donald returns, it will have been nearly a thousand days since his last NFL game when the Rams hit the field in Australia for the Week 1 opener versus the 49ers, and it would restart his clock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, for which he's a first-ballot favorite. But it also potentially could give the Rams one of the best rush units in recent memory, with Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton and Donald inside and Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson and Garrett outside.

The Rams already made two massive offseason additions to their defense with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Adding Garrett this week has raised the expectations higher, even as the division-rival Seahawks are reigning Super Bowl champs. But if Donald were to rejoin his former team, the Rams might be the preseason favorites to win Super Bowl LXI.

Donald apparently hasn't said no yet, and McVay didn't quash the idea of him returning. That alone should have Rams fans dreaming even bigger.

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