Rams' Sean McVay on potential Aaron Donald return: 'Bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip'

The Rams rocked the NFL offseason by swinging a trade for two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on Monday.

Could there be even more thunder headed toward Los Angeles?

Rumors and internet speculation started since the trade that Aaron Donald could consider coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams this season. Even with Donald two seasons removed from his last NFL game, the idea of a Donald-Garrett pairing could be a shocking pairing for opponents.

Asked on Tuesday about the possibility of Donald returning, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't exactly pour cold water on the idea.

"Listen, if he's interested," McVay said during Garrett's introductory news conference. "Here's what I'll say: You talk to Aaron and you see what he's saying about that."

Rams general manager Les Snead, who orchestrated the Garrett trade over the past several days, had trouble hiding a smirk on his face while the question about Donald was being asked. McVay admitted that he spoke with Donald about the Garrett addition.