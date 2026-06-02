NFL teams under the microscope in 2026: Bills, Rams, Cowboys among nine in searing spotlight

It’s a time for change in Western New York, with Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott as head coach and Buffalo opening new Highmark Stadium across the street from the old place. The expectations haven’t changed, however: The Bills still view themselves as Super Bowl contenders.





Josh Allen is the biggest reason why. He’s a superstar QB who played at a slightly-less-than-superstar level last season. And though he’ll have some more help at receiver this season, the pressure to win has been raised, as Allen turned 30 this spring. His window to claim a Lombardi Trophy won’t suddenly close if the Bills can’t do it this season, but naysayers will continue to suggest he can’t win the big one.





Brady was a controversial hire, elevated from offensive coordinator to finish the race that McDermott started. Could this situation be similar to Gary Kubiak replacing John Fox in Denver and winning a Super Bowl in Kubiak’s first season? Or might it be a repeat of the Bears firing Lovie Smith after three non-losing seasons and falling off a cliff for the following five years?





With Allen in his prime, it’s hard to imagine him or the Bills suddenly tanking. But after years of near misses -- including last season, when the bottom fell out on the AFC -- there’s absolutely no guarantee they’ll be able to reach the mountaintop either.