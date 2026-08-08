Rams DE Braden Fiske lauds ‘baller’ Myles Garrett: ‘Not all men are created equal’

The truth has been evident to defensive end Braden Fiske during Rams training camp: Myles Garrett is built different.

Although the reigning Defensive Player of the Year missed four practices due to lower body soreness, he was able to impress his teammate in short order, and Los Angeles’ front four as a whole is already jelling despite abbreviated time together.

"Not all men are created equal, that's for sure," Fiske said of Garrett on Thursday, via the team website. "He's a baller, no doubt. He's getting a slide, there's no doubt about that. Trying to work off him or vice versa, communicating. The biggest thing right now is working on our communication of how to rush together, how we're going to attack certain looks. As all four, the certain looks that we're going to get when he's on the field, preparing for that and doing our best to work off each other. It's been good so far though. I think we're making strides.”

Garrett logged 23 sacks in 2025 with the Browns to break the single-season record on the way to a fifth All-Pro nod. He sits at 125.5 career sacks after nine NFL campaigns, with 14 or more in each of the past five seasons, and following his trade to the Rams has many declaring L.A. as the team to beat in 2026.