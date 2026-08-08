Rams DE Braden Fiske lauds ‘baller’ Myles Garrett: ‘Not all men are created equal’
The "NFL Daily" crew interviews Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at 2026 training camp practice.
The truth has been evident to defensive end Braden Fiske during Rams training camp: Myles Garrett is built different.
Although the reigning Defensive Player of the Year missed four practices due to lower body soreness, he was able to impress his teammate in short order, and Los Angeles’ front four as a whole is already jelling despite abbreviated time together.
"Not all men are created equal, that's for sure," Fiske said of Garrett on Thursday, via the team website. "He's a baller, no doubt. He's getting a slide, there's no doubt about that. Trying to work off him or vice versa, communicating. The biggest thing right now is working on our communication of how to rush together, how we're going to attack certain looks. As all four, the certain looks that we're going to get when he's on the field, preparing for that and doing our best to work off each other. It's been good so far though. I think we're making strides.”
Garrett logged 23 sacks in 2025 with the Browns to break the single-season record on the way to a fifth All-Pro nod. He sits at 125.5 career sacks after nine NFL campaigns, with 14 or more in each of the past five seasons, and following his trade to the Rams has many declaring L.A. as the team to beat in 2026.
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It’s not Garrett’s addition alone that has generated a Super Bowl or bust feel around the Rams, though. Fiske is plenty dangerous himself heading into his third season, having tallied 11.5 sacks and a placed third in Rookie of the Year voting since joining the Rams as the 39th-overall pick in the 2024 draft. Byron Young, coming off a 12-sack Pro Bowl season, is a threat on the edge opposite Garrett.
Behind them, Los Angeles boasts a secondary rebuilt by the additions of corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Those two newcomers join a group that includes Kamren Curl, Kamren Kinchens and Quentin Lake.
Should Fiske, Garrett and Co. be slowed in their quest for the quarterback, the third-year defensive lineman is confident with who is marking pass catchers behind him.
"It has been awesome," Fiske said. "Having that mindset up front of knowing who you have on the back end that's covering you. As we continue to marry our rush and coverage as we go forward and continue to build on that, I think we've made great strides through this camp."
It is only unproven potential for now. However, Fiske has a good feeling after picking up on the "little tells" and "vibe" in camp that usually accompany the beginnings of a unit that can go on to accomplish big things.
"It is a special group,” he said. “I can say that now for sure that we're headed in the right direction. And like I said earlier, there's still a lot of work and there's still a lot that we've got to do to continue to grow."