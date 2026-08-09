NFL news roundup: Lions place QB Teddy Bridgewater on reserve/retired list; Panthers sign QB Kyle Trask after Haynes King is wanjured in Hall of Fame Game
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King discusses his game-winning touchdown run with NFL Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche after the 2026 Hall of Fame Game.
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INJURIES
- QB Haynes King, who led the Panthers to a win in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals, injured his hamstring on his game-winning touchdown run, head coach Dave Canales said Sunday. The rookie is expected to miss at least one week, per Canales.
SIGNINGS
- QB Kyle Trask
- LB Jeremiah Moon
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Malik Meiga was waived/injured.
- OLB Nick Hampton was waived/injured.
PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Bryce Young and the team's starters will play in the team's preseason game Saturday against the Bills, Canales said.
INJURIES
- WR Luther Burden III suffered a groin injury recently in practice and will miss a little time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- LS Luke Elkin
RETIREMENTS
- QB Teddy Bridgewater has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The veteran is stepping away from the team, head coach Dan Campbell said. Bridgewater was QB2 behind Jared Goff. Bridgewater has stepped away from the game before, coaching high school football in Florida. The 2014 NFL Draft first-round pick of the Vikings also played for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins and Buccaneers. Bridgewater played for Detroit in 2023-2024, was with the Bucs in 2025 and re-joined the Lions in March.
SIGNINGS
- QB Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year, $1.4 million contract following Bridgewater's retirement, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported.
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
- CB Ryan Cooper Jr.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Nick Muse waived
TRYOUTS
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud
- CB Trevon Diggs, a 2021 All-Pro with the Cowboys, had a tryout on Sunday.
INJURIES
- RB Christopher Brooks passed his physical and is off the physically unable to perform list.
- DL Javon Hargrave passed his physical and is off the physically unable to perform list.
SIGNINGS
- WR Chris Hilton Jr. claimed off waivers from Commanders
- WR Kisean Johnson
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Josh Downs did not practice Saturday due to a groin injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
- WR Alec Pierce still has not practiced this summer following offseason ankle surgery, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Liam Clifford waived
INJURIES
- G Dillon Radunz tore his ACL during Saturday's practice, head coach Kellen Moore told reporters.