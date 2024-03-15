Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

... "Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically - 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be. I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.

"As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don't know what the future holds, but I am excited about the off the field possibilities. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side, and I can't wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine."