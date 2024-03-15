NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Eight-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement from football on Friday after 10 seasons in the NFL, concluding the career of one of the best defenders of his generation.
The longtime Los Angeles Rams DT ends a Hall of Fame-bound career with 111.0 sacks, 260 QB hits, 176 tackles for loss and 24 forced fumbles. The 32-year-old's accolades include 10 Pro Bowls, eight first-team All-Pros, three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, the 2014 NFL AP Defensive Rookie Player of the Year award and one Super Bowl ring.
Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media: