NFL Network: Commanders' Laremy Tunsil suffered torn triceps, likely to miss significant portion of season

Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler, was preparing for his second season with Washington after signing a massive two-year, $60.2 million extension in March.

He was arguably Washington's second-most important piece of the offense behind Jayden Daniels, considering he was entrusted with protecting the quarterback's blindside and is one of the premier left tackles in the NFL.

The task of watching Daniels' back after the signal-caller experienced multiple injuries throughout last season now falls to someone else as the Commanders will be forced to reshuffle their offensive line.

Andrew Wylie, who has lined up all along offensive lines in the past with both the Commanders and Chiefs, is a candidate to swing over to left tackle, with Josh Conerly Jr. manning right tackle. Brandon Coleman, a 2024 third-round pick, also spent time at left tackle for Washington before Tunsil's arrival and in spot starts, though he has been utilized as a guard ahead of this season.

Whatever the solution, it won't nearly provide the same protection sans Tunsil.

The Commanders will have to give it a go without him and hope he can potentially return at some point down the line in 2026.